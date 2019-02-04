Notice of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed by Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP on Behalf of Purchasers of Credit Suisse VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term Exchange Traded Notes

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (www.aftlaw.com)
is hereby giving notice that it filed a securities class action lawsuit
captioned Rubinstein v. Credit Suisse Group AG No. 1:19-cv-01069
(S.D.N.Y.) on behalf of purchasers of VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX
Medium Term Exchange Traded Notes (“ZIV”) (NASDAQ:ZIV) between June 30,
2017 and February 5, 2018 (the “Class Period”) alleging violations of
the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).
The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made
materially false or misleading statements relating to the risks of
investing in ZIV including that: (i) the inverse ETNs was not
appropriate for managing daily trading risks; (ii) Credit Suisse had
designed the ZIV to fail under certain market conditions; (iii) Credit
Suisse had offered and sold more inverse ETNs than the market could bear
which would enable Credit Suisse to cause the collapse of the inverse
ETNs when the opportunity presented itself; and (iv) Credit Suisse could
actively manipulate inverse ETNs by precipitating an acute liquidity
event in volatility markets including markets for VIX futures. The price
of ZIV dropped from $85.41 to $68.50 on abnormally high trading volume
between February 2, 2018 and February 6, 2018 when these previously
undisclosed adverse facts became known.
The Securities Act and the Exchange Act as amended by the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”) permit any
investor who purchased ZIV during the Class Period to seek appointment
as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class
members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law
firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential
future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later
than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss this action or have any
questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, you may
contact plaintiff’s counsel, Jeffrey
S. Abraham or Matthew
E. Guarnero of Abraham, Fruchter and Twersky, LLP at (212) 279-5050
or by email at info@aftlaw.com.
Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP, is a New York-based law firm with
extensive experience in shareholder and securities class action
cases. The firm has been ranked among the leading class action law firms
in terms of recoveries achieved for shareholders.
