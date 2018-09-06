Log in
Notice of Vacancy: Member, Board of Directors, Oro Loma Sanitary District

09/06/2018 | 12:27am CEST

SAN LORENZO, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro Loma Sanitary District announced an immediate vacancy on the Sanitary Board. The District is seeking a member of the community for appointment to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term in office, which will expire in December 2020, after the general election.  The ideal candidate best fulfills the District's mission to provide the best possible wastewater and solid waste services to the public, and is willing to help guide Oro Loma into the future.

Interested individuals must reside within the boundaries of Oro Loma Sanitary District and be registered voters in the County of Alameda.  Resumes and letters of interest must be received at the District Office, 2655 Grant Avenue, San Lorenzo, CA 94580, no later than 4:30 PM on Wednesday, September 19, 2018.  The Board will review the materials and may elect to verify the information submitted.  All qualified individuals will be invited to attend the Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 3:00 p.m. Board meeting at 2655 Grant Avenue, San Lorenzo, CA 94580, to present information about their interest in serving, education, professional background, community involvement, and potential contributions to the District.   

Since 1911, Oro Loma Sanitary District has provided wastewater collection and treatment services, along with residential and commercial solid waste and recycling services, to its customers. Oro Loma Sanitary District encompasses 13 square miles and serves the communities of San Lorenzo, Ashland, Cherryland, Fairview, and portions of Castro Valley, City of Hayward and City of San Leandro. The District's mission is to provide the best possible service at the lowest possible cost.  For more information, please visit http://www.oroloma.org.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-vacancy-member-board-of-directors-oro-loma-sanitary-district-300707617.html

SOURCE Oro Loma Sanitary District


© PRNewswire 2018
