Notice of second quarter 2020 results and conference call 

06/29/2020 | 09:57am EDT

Notice of second quarter 2020 results and conference call 

Luxembourg, June 29, 2020Millicom will announce its second-quarter results on July 30, 2020 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.

The company will host a conference call for the global financial community on July 30, 2020 at 15:00 (Stockholm) / 14:00 (London) / 09:00 (Miami).

The conference call will be webcast at millicom.com

Dial-in information:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden:          +46-(0)-8566-18467                            Luxembourg:  +352-2786-0549

UK:                  +44-(0)-8444-819752                          US:                   +1-646-741-3167

The access code is: 8857678

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days from July 30, 2020 at:

UK: +44-(0)-3333-009785       US: +1-917-677-7532

Replay passcode is: 8857678

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com

 

 

  		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270   investors@millicom.com

 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303  investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
