Notice of third quarter 2019 results and conference call

09/20/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Notice of third-quarter 2019 results and conference call 

Luxembourg, 20 September 2019Millicom will announce its third-quarter results for the period ending 30 September 2019, on 23 October 2019 at approximately 22:00 (Stockholm) / 21:00 (London) / 16:00 (Miami) via a press release.

The company will host a conference call for the global financial community on 24 October 2019 at 15:00 (Stockholm) / 14:00 (London) / 09:00 (Miami).

The conference call will be webcast at www.millicom.com

Dial-in information:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden:          +46 (0) 8 5069 2180                            Luxembourg:  +352 2786 0515

UK:                  +44 (0) 844 571 8892                          US:                   +1 866 966 1396

The access code is: 9380844

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days from 24 October 2019 at:

UK: +44 (0) 333 300 9785                   US: +1 (917) 677-7532

The access code is: 9380844

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com

 

 

 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com




Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 50 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


