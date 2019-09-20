Notice of third quarter 2019 results and conference call
Luxembourg, 20 September 2019 – Millicom will announce its third-quarter results for the period ending 30 September 2019, on 23 October 2019 at approximately 22:00 (Stockholm) / 21:00 (London) / 16:00 (Miami) via a press release.
The company will host a conference call for the global financial community on 24 October 2019 at 15:00 (Stockholm) / 14:00 (London) / 09:00 (Miami).
