Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Notice to Proposed Settlement of Derivative Litigation Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 05:16pm EST

Long Island City, NY, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETXCETXPCETXW), a leading global technology and manufacturing company, today issued the following notice:

On January 4, 2019, Cemtrex, in its capacity as a nominal defendant, entered into a Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement (“Stipulation”) in the shareholder derivative actions filed in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of New York, Desmond-Newman v. Govil, et al., Case No. 2:18-cv-03992 (JFB) (AYS), and in New York State Supreme Court Suffolk County, Alami v. Govil, et al., No. 606635/2017 (collectively, “Derivative Litigation”). 

Pursuant to the Stipulation, the Company will implement certain corporate governance changes and modify certain governance practices, and the Company’s insurer will pay $100,000 to the plaintiffs’ counsel.  Under the settlement, the Company and its shareholders will release all claims that were or could have been asserted in the Derivative Litigation, and the Company and the directors and officers of the Company named as defendants continue to deny any liability or wrongdoing in connection with the allegations contained in the Derivative Litigation.

On January 23, 2019, the Court issued an order preliminarily approving the proposed settlement and providing for the notice of the settlement to be made to Cemtrex shareholders.  The full Notice of Proposed Settlement of Derivative Action and Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement are available on Cemtrex’s Investor Relations page (https://www.cemtrex.com/investor-relations/). 

About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) is a diversified technology company driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems. Cemtrex is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world’s most advanced workstation. Find us on the web at www.cemtrex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to Cemtrex’s proposed offering of securities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those described in Cemtrex’s SEC periodic reports and other filings, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date.


Investor Relations
Cemtrex, Inc.
Phone: 631-756-9116
investors@cemtrex.com

General Inquiries
sales@cemtrex.com

CemtrexLogo_012018_noTag_final.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:33pMATCH GROUP : Announces Pricing of Upsized Senior Notes Offering
PR
06:26pEU countries agree on copyright reforms, deal in sight next week
RE
06:26pENERGY TRANSFER LP : Pennsylvania permits halted for Texas-based pipeline company
AQ
06:21pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Air Cargo Union Workers Ratify New Contract
DJ
06:20pBEASLEY BROADCAST : 98.5 the sports hub, boston bruins and boston bruins foundation host 2nd annual pucks & paddles event
PU
06:17pVENTAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:16pAtmos Energy to Join S&P 500
DJ
06:16pGARRETT MOTION : to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call on Wednesday, February 20, 2019
BU
06:15pCASTLE BRANDS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:14pCAMECO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FURA GEMS INC : FURA GEMS : Provides Update on Ruby Transactions in Mozambique
2EU countries agree on copyright reforms, deal in sight next week
3ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC : ACASTA ENTERPRISES INC :. Announcements
4AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
5DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT, : DOVER DOWNS GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT : Special Meeting to Approve Merger ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.