Notice to Public Regarding Petroleum Slick on Pine River

February 25, 2020 - The City of Midland wishes to notify the public regarding a reported petroleum slick on the Pine River.

Earlier this afternoon, the City of Midland was notified of petroleum sheen approximately 4 - 5 miles in length that was located upstream of Midland on the Pine River. At this time, the exact cause of this sheen and its original source are unknown.

Officials with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) are currently onsite investigating the incident to determine the sheen's source and substance.

Additional details will be released as new information becomes available.

Residents may contact the EGLE Pollution Emergency Alerting System (PEAS) Hotline at 800-292-4706 with questions or additional information regarding this incident.