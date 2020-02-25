Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Notice to Public Regarding Petroleum Slick on Pine River

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 04:43pm EST

February 25, 2020 - The City of Midland wishes to notify the public regarding a reported petroleum slick on the Pine River.

Earlier this afternoon, the City of Midland was notified of petroleum sheen approximately 4 - 5 miles in length that was located upstream of Midland on the Pine River. At this time, the exact cause of this sheen and its original source are unknown.

Officials with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) are currently onsite investigating the incident to determine the sheen's source and substance.

Additional details will be released as new information becomes available.

Residents may contact the EGLE Pollution Emergency Alerting System (PEAS) Hotline at 800-292-4706 with questions or additional information regarding this incident.

Disclaimer

City of Midland, MI published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 21:39:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:59pDREAM UNLIMITED : Announces Increase to Quarterly Class A Subordinate Voting Share and Class B Common Share Dividend
AQ
09:59pNORZINC : Announces Intention to Terminate SEC Reporting Obligations
PR
09:58pVirgin Galactic's quarterly loss widens to $73 million
RE
09:58pANWORTH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:57pB&G FOODS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:57pVERACYTE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:56pCOVANTA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
09:56pUNISYS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:56pCBAK ENERGY TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:56pCOMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INCORPORATED : Announces Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks, oil fall further on accelerating coronavirus concerns
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
3Oil falls for 3rd day as virus fears accelerate on U.S. warning
4M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
5MEGGITT PLC : UK stocks fall further as coronavirus triggers new sell-off

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group