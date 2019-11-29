Notice to Shareholders - Subscription Bonus: Exercise Window Closure

DOMMO ENERGIA S.A.

CNPJ/MF: 08.926.302/0001-05

Listed Company - B3: DMMO3

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

- SUBSCRIPTION BONUS: END OF EXERCISE WINDOW -

Rio de Janeiro, November 29th, 2019 - Dommo Energia S.A. ("Dommo Energia" or "Company") (B3:

DMMO3; OTC: DMMOY), clarifies to its shareholders and the general public, pursuant to CVM instruction nº 358, January 3rd, 2002, as amended, and in accordance with Notice to Shareholders from November 13th, 2019, that the exercise window ("Window") of the subscription bonus ("DMMO11") issued by the Company, started on November 14th, 2019, ended on November 28th, 2019 without any statements of exercise being received.

As per the terms of Management's Proposal ("Proposal"), approved at the extraordinary general meeting held on November 26th, 2018, the next window will start when the next financial result is disclosed, and in due course the Company will disclose the updated exercise price, as well as the procedures to be adopted by the holders of subscription bonus issued by the Company who wish to exercise it.

Rio de Janeiro, November 29th, 2019.

Eduardo Yuji Tsuji

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

DOMMO ENERGIA S.A.

