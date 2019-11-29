Log in
Notice to Shareholders - Subscription Bonus: Exercise Window Closure

11/29/2019

DOMMO ENERGIA S.A.

CNPJ/MF: 08.926.302/0001-05

Listed Company - B3: DMMO3

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

- SUBSCRIPTION BONUS: END OF EXERCISE WINDOW -

Rio de Janeiro, November 29th, 2019 - Dommo Energia S.A. ("Dommo Energia" or "Company") (B3:

DMMO3; OTC: DMMOY), clarifies to its shareholders and the general public, pursuant to CVM instruction nº 358, January 3rd, 2002, as amended, and in accordance with Notice to Shareholders from November 13th, 2019, that the exercise window ("Window") of the subscription bonus ("DMMO11") issued by the Company, started on November 14th, 2019, ended on November 28th, 2019 without any statements of exercise being received.

As per the terms of Management's Proposal ("Proposal"), approved at the extraordinary general meeting held on November 26th, 2018, the next window will start when the next financial result is disclosed, and in due course the Company will disclose the updated exercise price, as well as the procedures to be adopted by the holders of subscription bonus issued by the Company who wish to exercise it.

Rio de Janeiro, November 29th, 2019.

Eduardo Yuji Tsuji

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

DOMMO ENERGIA S.A.

DISCLAIMER

These presentations may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements only reflect expectations of the Company's managers regarding future economic conditions, as well as the Company's performance, financial performance and results, among others. The terms "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "objective", "should", and similar terms, which evidently involve risks and uncertainties that may or may not be anticipated by the Company and therefore are not guarantees of future results of the Company and therefore, the future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations and the reader should not rely exclusively on the information herein presented. Under no circumstances shall the Company or its directors, officers, representatives or employees be liable to any third parties (including investors) should they make decisions or investments or carry out business acts based on the information and statements presented herein, nor shall the Company be liable for any indirect damages, loss of profit, or similar consequences thereof. The Company does not undertake to update the presentations and forecasts in the light of new information or its future developments. The Company does not intend to provide shareholders with any revised versions of the statements or analysis of the differences between these statements and actual results. This presentation does not contain all the necessary information for a complete investment assessment on the Company. Investors should carry out their own assessments, including of the associated risks, before making an investment decision. The figures reported for the current period onwards are estimates or targets. These indicators do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to indicators with a similar description used by others. We provide these indicators because we use them as measures of company performance; they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial metrics that have been disclosed in accordance with BR GAAP or IFRS.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

ri@dommoenergia.com.br +55 21 2196-4545

Notice to Shareholders - November 29, 2019

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Dommo Energia SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 23:17:06 UTC
