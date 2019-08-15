Log in
Notice to exporters: New control on exporting submersible vessels and related equipment to Russia

08/15/2019 | 09:32am EDT

Published on: 15 August 2019

British Marine would like to make members aware that from today (14 August 2019) a new national control covering the export of submersible vessels and related equipment, software and technology to Russia comes into force.

This additional control is a consequence of Russia developing certain capabilities, including the ability to track, access and disrupt undersea communication cables. These activities represent a risk to the UK's national security and the new control is intended to mitigate this risk.

The control only applies to exports to Russia. Export licence applications for items subject to the new control will be assessed on a case-by-case basis against the consolidated EU and national arms export licensing criteria.

The new control has been implemented by an amendment to the Export Control Order 2008. The Export Control (Amendment) (No. 2) Order 2019 (SI 2019/1159) introduces a new control entry, PL9012, into Schedule 3 of the Export Control Order 2008.

The text of new control will be added to the consolidated list of strategic military and dual use items that require export authorisation on GOV.UK.

Read the new control here.

British Marine members seeking advice can contact Brian Clark on bclark@britishmarine.co.uk.

Disclaimer

BMF - British Marine Federation published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 13:31:02 UTC
