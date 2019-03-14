Log in
Notice to the Market: Âmbar Acquisition: CEF Approval for the Assets SJT and SPT - 03/14/2019

03/14/2019 | 09:29pm EDT

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.
Publicly-Held Company - CVM Nr. 2025-7
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) Nr. 07.859.971/0001-30
State Registry (NIRE) 33.3.0027843-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa' or 'Company') pursuant to the CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, hereby announces to its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties that, further to the material facts disclosed on December 17, 2018 and January 3, 2019, and notices to the market disclosed on January 14 and on January 30, 2019 and February 19, 2019, that the Caixa Econômica Federal ('Caixa'), through letter No. 005/2019 from the National Superintendence of Infrastructure and Sanitation Business (SUSAN), on March 13, 2019, approved the preliminary application for approval requested by the Company for the acquisition of 100% of the shares representing the total and voting capital of São João Transmissora de Energia S.A. ('SJT') and São Pedro Energia Transmissora de Energia S.A. ('SPT').

In addition, the approval for the transfer of 51% of the shares representing the total and voting capital of Triangulo Mineiro Transmissora de Energia S.A. ('TMT') and Vale do São Bartolomeu Transmissora de Energia S.A. ('VSB'), shall be opportunely requested to Caixa pursuant to the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement entered into on December 17, 2018.

The Company points out that the completion of each asset acquisition aforementioned is also subject to the fulfillment of other precedent conditions common for this type of transaction, as previously disclosed.

The Company will inform its shareholders and the market of any developments regarding the matters in this Notice to the Market at an opportune time and in a timely manner, pursuant to the current legislation.

Click here to access the Notice to the Market.

Disclaimer

TAESA - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 01:28:01 UTC
