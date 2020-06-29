Log in
Notice to the Market - Authorization to commercialize Natural Gas

06/29/2020 | 08:46am EDT

PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. CNPJ 34.274.233/0001-02

NIRE 33.3.0001392-0 Public Company

Notice to the Market

Authorization to commercialize Natural Gas -

Rio de Janeiro, June 29th, 2020.

Petrobras Distribuidora SA (B3: BRDT3), informs that it received, on 06/25/2020, from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), authorization to exercise natural gas commercialization activity throughout the national territory, through contracts registered with the entity itself.

The authorization, which is already in force, is in line with BR's strategic plan, which seeks to be prepared to offer the form of energy that will be chosen by its customers. The company is aware of the opportunities that will be generated by the opening of this market. This movement is in line with portfolio management, which is one of the ten initiatives announced by the company, shortly after its privatization.

The Company reiterates, however, this is just one step of many necessary to enable the effective performance as a Gas Trader, among which stand out the regulation of the figure of the Free Consumer in the states and regulatory definitions regarding access to gas pipelines. transport.

BR reaffirms its principles of Consciousness, Responsibility and Solidarity and will keep investors and the market in general informed of future developments.

ANDRÉ CORRÊA NATAL

Chief Financial, Procurement and Investor Relations Officer

(CFO/IRO)

www.br.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. | Investor Relations E-mail:ri@br.com.br

Address: Rua Correia Vasques, 250, Cidade Nova - 20211-140, Rio de Janeiro - RJ | Brasil Phone: +55 21 2354-4015

Disclaimer

Petrobras Distribuidora SA published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:43:04 UTC
