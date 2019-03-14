Log in
Notice to the Market: ETAU and Brasnorte SPAsand#145; Signature - Eletrobrás Auction - 03/14/2019

03/14/2019 | 09:29pm EDT

TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA S.A.
Publicly-Held Company - CVM Nr. 2025-7
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) Nr. 07.859.971/0001-30
State Registry (NIRE) 33.3.0027843-5

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. ('Taesa' or 'Company') in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, hereby announces to its shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties, continuing the material facts disclosed on September 27, October 4, and November 26, 2018 and the notice to the market of January 15, 2019, that on this date the Company entered into Stock Purchase Agreements (jointly 'Agreements') with Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. ('Eletrobras') for the acquision by the Company of the shares held by Eletrobras in the total capital of Brasnorte Transmissora de Energia S.A. (shareholding interest of 49.71%), and in the capital of Empresa Transmissão do Alto Uruguai S.A. - ETAU (shareholding interest of 23.03%) (jointly 'Acquisitions').

The closing and completion of each Acquisition are subject to certain precedent conditions according to market practice, including, among others, the approval by the Brazilian Antitrust Authority (CADE), pursuant to the term and form indicated by each of the respective Agreements.

The Company will inform its shareholders and the market of any developments regarding the matters in this Notice to the Market at an opportune time and in a timely manner, pursuant to the current legislation.

Click hereto access the Notice to the Market.

Disclaimer

TAESA - Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 01:28:01 UTC
