Notice to the Market - Impacts of Covid-19 in the Businesses

04/17/2020 | 09:08am EDT

COSAN S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) 50.746.577/0001-15

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.177.045

Publicly Held Company

Notice to the Market

COSAN S.A. (B3: CSAN3) ("Cosan" or "Company"), following up on April 6th, 2020, Notice to the Market, hereby manifest itself with regards to the evolution and impacts caused by the new Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) in the main business segments in which the companies of the group operates.

In a preliminary way and based on the information available at this moment, the Company presents in general terms the main effects observed to this date on the demand in the main segments of operations since the social distancing measures implemented approximately 4 weeks ago, in comparison with the same period of the previous year. It is important to note that those preliminary indicatives numbers are subject to numerous factors and mainly to the evolution of the pandemic in upcoming weeks.

Raízen Combustíveis

  • Fuel sales reduced up to 50% in the Otto cycle (Gasoline and Ethanol) and 25% in Diesel. In the Aviation segment, demand continues to be impacted by the reduction of flights operated by its main customers, having dropped up to 80%.

Raízen Energia

  • Demand for Ethanol contracted in line with the lower demand for fuels. In Sugar, sales were already contracted for the 2020/21 crop-year that has just started, with no significant impact on the commercialization strategy.

Comgás

  • Demand for natural gas in the Industrial segment has been reduced up to 40%, concentrated in some sectors of the industry that have suspended or reduced their activities. In the Commercial segment, demand has been decreasing up to 60%, while in the Residential segment has been increasing around 10% due to social isolation measures.

Moove

  • Demand for Lubricants has been decreasing by around 50% in recent weeks, both in Brazil and in other countries in which it operates.

Cosan reiterates that it has adopted caution in its actions and taken the necessary measures to ensure the preservation of health, integrity and safety of its employees, ensuring the continuity of its essential operations.

Since the beginning of the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, Cosan has been mobilized, together with its partners, placing its capacity for contribution, management, and execution at the service of the government and the society, aiming at contributing to mitigate the impacts in the country.

The collaborative measures, as well as the main impacts of the pandemic on the Company's business, will be discussed in a public videoconference, to be held on April 23rd, 2020, as disclosed on the Company's website.

São Paulo, April 17, 2020

Marcelo Eduardo Martins

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 13:07:01 UTC
