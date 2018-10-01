Log in
Notification: OCTCoin, from OCT Corp., to Be Listed

10/01/2018 | 02:01am CEST

OCT Corp., headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, Yukari Harada, CEO, reports that as of October 8, 2018 there will be a new listing for OCTCoin on Mercatox, a cryptocurrency exchange based in England.
In addition to this humbly submitted report, OCT Corp. would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone for their support and generosity.

The cryptocurrency industry is currently transitioning from a period of growth to one of disillusionment, with a variety of currencies confusedly entering the market and then disappearing. There are multiple projects worldwide with grandiose plans and bombastic advertising, but with little hope of reaching an established exchange base. Nearly all of them use blockchain technology in meaningless ways. That over-the-top advertising is then used to inflate the currency’s value. When the market reaches maturity, those cryptocurrencies with no practical use will likely be weeded out. Our approach, however, has been to increase liquidity and value with the creation of mechanisms that have practicable applications.

OCTCoin promotes and works hard to realize digital transformations through blockchain technology. We take the latest technologies, including cloud services, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of things, and then fuse them, to suit our times, with existing technologies and cryptocurrencies. In so doing, we create new value, and we strive to engender even more innovation in our daily lives and businesses. As we increase the scenarios in which cryptocurrencies can be used, and provide the necessary technologies and tools, we increase the value of those cryptocurrencies.

This listing was designed to enable anyone to easily participate, and will occur using the minimal bitcoin unit, 1 satoshi, affording customers infinite possibilities. We have also already applied for listing permissions at five different exchanges.

OCTCoin website:
https://oct.group/en

Website for Mercatox, a listing partner:
https://mercatox.com/

Business Overview
OCT Corp.
Business Content: Planning, design, and development, specific to blockchain technology.


© Business Wire 2018
