Notification: OCTCoin, from OCT Corp., to Be Listed

OCT Corp., headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, Yukari Harada, CEO, reports
that as of October 8, 2018 there will be a new listing for OCTCoin
on Mercatox,
a cryptocurrency exchange based in England.
In addition to this
humbly submitted report, OCT Corp. would like to take this opportunity
to sincerely thank everyone for their support and generosity.
The cryptocurrency industry is currently transitioning from a period of
growth to one of disillusionment, with a variety of currencies
confusedly entering the market and then disappearing. There are multiple
projects worldwide with grandiose plans and bombastic advertising, but
with little hope of reaching an established exchange base. Nearly all of
them use blockchain technology in meaningless ways. That over-the-top
advertising is then used to inflate the currency’s value. When the
market reaches maturity, those cryptocurrencies with no practical use
will likely be weeded out. Our approach, however, has been to increase
liquidity and value with the creation of mechanisms that have
practicable applications.
OCTCoin promotes and works hard to realize digital transformations
through blockchain technology. We take the latest technologies,
including cloud services, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of
things, and then fuse them, to suit our times, with existing
technologies and cryptocurrencies. In so doing, we create new value, and
we strive to engender even more innovation in our daily lives and
businesses. As we increase the scenarios in which cryptocurrencies can
be used, and provide the necessary technologies and tools, we increase
the value of those cryptocurrencies.
This listing was designed to enable anyone to easily participate, and
will occur using the minimal bitcoin unit, 1 satoshi, affording
customers infinite possibilities. We have also already applied for
listing permissions at five different exchanges.
OCTCoin website:
https://oct.group/en
Website for Mercatox, a listing partner:
https://mercatox.com/
Business Overview
OCT Corp.
Business Content: Planning,
design, and development, specific to blockchain technology.
