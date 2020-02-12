Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso

Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release on February 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EET Metso Corporation has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, about a change in the holding of mutual funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. of the total amount of shares and financial instruments entitling to shares of Metso Corporation. On February 10, 2020, BlackRock, Inc.'s aggregate holding in Metso Corporation fell below the 5 percent threshold. On February 10, 2020, BlackRock, Inc.'s total position in Metso Corporation amounted to less than 5 percent of Metso's shares and votes. Metso's total number of shares and voting rights is 150,348,256. BlackRock, Inc.'s holdings according to the notification: % of shares and % of shares and voting rights Total of voting rights through financial instruments both in % (A) (B) (A + B) Resulting Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% situation on the date on which the threshold was reached Position of 4.71% 0.31% 5.03% previous notification A: Shares and voting rights Number % of of shares shares and and voting voting rights rights ISIN Code Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA (SMA 9:6 (SMA (SMA 9:6 9:5) and 7) 9:5) and 7) FI0009007835 Below 5% Below 5% SUBTOTAL A Below Below 5% 5% B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of Expiration Exercise Physical Number % of shares financial date Period of cash of and voting instrument settlement shares rights and voting rights Securities N/A N/A Physical Below Below 5% Lent 5% CDF N/A N/A Cash Below Below 5% 5% SUBTOTAL B Below Below 5% 5%