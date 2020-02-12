Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso
Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release on February 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EET
Metso Corporation has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5
and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, about a change in the holding of
mutual funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. of the total amount of shares and
financial instruments entitling to shares of Metso Corporation.
On February 10, 2020, BlackRock, Inc.'s aggregate holding in Metso
Corporation fell below the 5 percent threshold. On February 10, 2020, BlackRock,
Inc.'s total position in Metso Corporation amounted to less than 5 percent of
Metso's shares and votes. Metso's total number of shares and voting rights is
150,348,256.
BlackRock, Inc.'s holdings according to the notification:
% of shares and % of shares and voting rights Total of
voting rights through financial instruments both in %
(A) (B) (A + B)
Resulting Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%
situation on the
date
on which the
threshold was
reached
Position of 4.71% 0.31% 5.03%
previous
notification
A: Shares and
voting rights
Number % of
of shares
shares and
and voting
voting rights
rights
ISIN Code Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(SMA (SMA 9:6 (SMA (SMA 9:6
9:5) and 7) 9:5) and 7)
FI0009007835 Below 5% Below 5%
SUBTOTAL A Below Below
5% 5%
B: Financial
Instruments
according to
SMA 9:6a
Type of Expiration Exercise Physical Number % of shares
financial date Period of cash of and voting
instrument settlement shares rights
and
voting
rights
Securities N/A N/A Physical Below Below 5%
Lent 5%
CDF N/A N/A Cash Below Below 5%
5%
SUBTOTAL B Below Below 5%
5%
Metso Corporation
