Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso

02/28/2020 | 02:33am EST
Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso 
Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release on February 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. EET

Metso Corporation has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5
and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, about a change in the holding of
mutual funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. of the total amount of shares and
financial instruments entitling to shares of Metso Corporation.

On February 26, 2020, BlackRock, Inc.'s aggregate holding in Metso fell below
the 5 percent threshold. On February 26, 2020, BlackRock, Inc.'s total position
in Metso Corporation amounted to less than 5 percent of Metso's shares and
votes. Metso's total number of shares and voting rights is 150,348,256.
BlackRock, Inc.'s holdings according to the notification:

                  % of shares and  % of shares and voting rights  Total of
                   voting rights   through financial instruments  both in %
                        (A)                     (B)                (A + B)
Resulting            Below 5%                Below 5%             Below 5%
situation on the
date
on which the
threshold was
reached
Position of            4.86%                   0.15%                5.01%
previous
notification



A: Shares and
voting rights
                        Number                     % of
                          of                      shares
                        shares                     and
                         and                      voting
                        voting                    rights
                        rights
  ISIN Code       Direct      Indirect    Direct      Indirect
                   (SMA       (SMA 9:6     (SMA       (SMA 9:6
                   9:5)        and 7)      9:5)        and 7)
FI0009007835                  Below 5%                Below 5%
SUBTOTAL A              Below                     Below
                          5%                        5%

B: Financial
Instruments
according to
SMA 9:6a
 Type of    Expiration  Exercise   Physical   Number  % of shares
financial      date      Period    of cash      of    and voting
instrument                        settlement  shares    rights
                                               and
                                              voting
                                              rights
Securities     N/A        N/A      Physical   Below    Below 5%
Lent                                            5%
CDF            N/A        N/A        Cash     Below    Below 5%
                                                5%
                                  SUBTOTAL B  Below    Below 5%
                                                5%




Metso Corporation

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.metso.com

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for
the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining,
aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and
innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational
efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the
Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.6 billion in 2019. Metso
employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com (https://www.metso.com/), twitter.com/metsogroup

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 07:32:06 UTC
