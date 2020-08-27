|
Notification by De Nederlandsche Bank N.V. on five other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)
08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT
Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)
Notifying national authority
1.1 Name of the De Nederlandsche Bank N.V. notifying
authority
Description of the measure
2.1 Concerned institution or group of institutions
ING Bank N.V. ("ING")
(LEI: 3TK20IVIUJ8J3ZU0QE75); Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. ("RABO") (LEI: DG3RU1DBUFHT4ZF9WN62).; ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN")
(LEI: BFXS5XCH7N0Y05NIXW11); BNG Bank N.V. ("BNG")
(LEI: 529900GGYMNGRQTDOO93); De Volksbank N.V. (Volksbank) (LEI: 724500A1FNICHSDF2I11)
The buffer requirements are imposed on the aforementioned institutions on the basis of the highest level of consolidation. In the case of ING, the entity referred to above differs from the entity referred to in section 2.3 The reason is that the relevant provisions in Dutch law transposing Article 131 CRD (i.e. Article 3:62a of the Financial Supervision Act and Articles 105c and 105d of the Decree on Prudential Rules) prescribe that -in case of an ultimate EU parent that is not an institution but a (mixed) financial holding company- the buffer requirement applies to the institution (i.e. supervised credit institution and holder of the banking license) that is the subsidiary of the EU (mixed) financial holding company, on the basis of the consolidated financial position of that holding company. Applying the buffer requirement to the institution, does not say anything about how the buffer requirement is calculated. In our case, all five entities referred to above are required to maintain a capital buffer on the basis of the highest level of consolidation, i.e. including the whole supervised group of which either an EU parent institution or an EU parent financial holding company is the ultimate EU parent undertaking. The buffer requirements are in line with the provisions in Dutch law transposing Article 131 CRD and do not differ in (consolidation) scope or level from the ones imposed and notified by DNB in previous years.
DNB has decided to impose the following O-SII buffer and SRB to the aforementioned banks:
2% O-SII in case of ING Bank N.V. and Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A.; 1,5% O-SII for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and 1% for BNG Bank N.V. and De Volksbank N.V.
In addition, the following systemic risk buffers are imposed: ING Bank N.V. (2,5%); Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A (2%). and ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (1,5%). The highest of the buffers is applicable.
2.2 Level of the
Bank
O-SII buffer
SRB
Highest buffer
buffer applied
ING
2%
2,5%
2,5%
RABO
2%
2%
2%
ABN
1,5%
1,5%
1,5%
BNG
1%
0%
1%
Volksbank
1%
0%
1%
The 5 aforementioned entities mentioned in sections 2.1 and 2.2 have the following EU ultimate
parent undertaking (either EU parent institution or EU parent financial holding company):
2.3 Name of the
ING: ING Groep N.V.
RABO: Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. (same as under 2.1)
EU ultimate
parent institution
ABN: ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (same as under 2.1)
BNG: BNG Bank N.V. (same as under 2.1)
Volksbank: De Volksbank N.V. (same as under 2.1).
For subsidiaries (at publication date of the annual report), see:
ING Groep N.V.: Annual report, page 280
https://www.ing.com/web/file?uuid=cd92e960-46e7-4f48-a2ae-8fb590d30714&owner=b03bc017-
e0db-4b5d-abbf-003b12934429&contentid=46311
Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A.: Annual report, page 210
|
https://www.rabobank.com/en/images/annual-report-2018.pdf.;
2.4 Names of
ABN AMRO Group.: Annual report, page 143 and 144
|
https://www.abnamro.com/en/images/Documents/050_Investor_Relations/Financial
subsidiaries
_Disclosures/2018/ABN_AMRO_Group_Annual-Report_2018.pdf
BNG Bank N.V.: Annual report, page 283
https://www.bngbank.com/Documents/Investors/Annual%20report%202018/
Annual%20report%20BNG%20Bank%202018.pdf
De Volksbank N.V: Annual report, page 198
https://www.devolksbank.nl/assets/files/jaarcijfers/Jaarverslagen-de-Volksbank/Annual-Report-de-
Volksbank-N.V.-2018.pdf
3. Timing of the measure
3.1 Timing of the
|
We plan to make our final decision on the 8th of April.
|
Decision
3.2 Timing of the
We plan to publish our decision by April 23th. Due to extraordinary circumstances the timing of
Publication
publication is earlier than as per usual.
DNB will notify the concerned banks of its final decision on April 23th. An earlier notification of the
3.3 Disclosure
intention to impose the abovementioned systemic buffers has already been shared and discussed
with the Authority for the Financial Markets, the Ministry of Finance and representatives of the Dutch
Banking Association and with the public. At the 23th of April we will disclose our decision on our
website.
3.4 Timing of
The buffers become effective immediately after the decision is published on the 23th of April.
|
Application
3.5 Phasing in
The buffers are fully phased-in as of 2019.
3.6 Review of the
The next review is expected to take place at the end of 2020, thereby taking into account changes
measure
resulting from the CRD V.
4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer
The scores of our institutions based on 2018 Q4 data are shown below. These scores did not change
4.1 Scores of
O-SII
Inter-
concerned
Name
Size
Importance
Complexity
O-SII
total
connectedness
SRB
institution or
score
score
score
buffer
score
score
group of
institutions, as
ING
4,144
3618
4067
5396
3495
2%
2.5%
per EBA
RABO
2,328
2408
2286
2388
2231
2%
2%
guidelines on the
ABN
1,553
1557
2222
1140
1293
1.5%
1.5%
assessment of O-
BNG
536
561
294
256
1032
1%
0%
SIIs
Volksbank
191
249
318
62
135
1%
0%
(Article 131.3)
since our last assessment.
Please provide information on:
a.
whether you followed the EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs:
DNB has fully complied with EBA guidelines.
b.
which threshold score has been set to identify O-SIIs:
350 basis points
c.
which of the optional indicators have been used to justify supervisory assessment decisions,
if any, and what are the scores:
4.2 Methodology
(i) total exposure-at-default, (ii) type of customers, (iii) number of deposit accounts - retail,
and indicators
(iv) deposits guaranteed under deposit guarantee system, (v) potential reputational
used for
contagion, (vi) potential contagion through shareholders, (vii) potential contagion through
designation of the
|
entities in conglomerate.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
O-SII
|
|
d.
|
why these optional indicators are relevant for the Member State:
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Article 131.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Total exposure-at-default: this indicator belongs to the 'Size' category. Some banks have
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a relatively high amount of off-balance activities. For these banks, total assets is not an
|
|
|
|
|
adequate reflection of their size.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Type of customers: this indicator belongs to the 'Substitutability' category. If banks
|
|
|
|
|
operate in a niche market that relatively few other parties are active in, the provision of
|
|
|
|
|
critical functions could (temporarily) be disturbed if the respective bank fails.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(iii) Number of deposit accounts - retail: this indicator belongs to the 'Substitutability'
category. The impact of problems in banks with many retail clients would be relatively high because it would disrupt the access of many depositors to their funds.
-
-
Deposits guaranteed under national deposit guarantee system: this indicator belongs to the 'Interconnectedness' category. When a bank fails, depositors will be repaid up to €100,000. The other domestic banks have to share the costs, however, since they guarantee one another's deposits. This is, therefore, a direct contagion channel, as we witnessed in the recent financial crisis.
-
Potential contagion through shareholders: this indicator also belongs to the 'Interconnectedness' category. If banks have a large stake in one another, or if the government is a major shareholder, there could be contagion effects.
-
Potential reputational contagion: this indicator belongs to a separate category called 'Behavioural effects'. The failure of one bank with a particular business model may result in a loss of trust in banks with comparable business models.
-
Potential contagion through entities in conglomerate: this indicator belongs to the 'Behavioural effects' category. If entities within a conglomerate have the same brand name, there could also be contagion effects.
-
why the bank is systemically important in terms of those particular optional indicators:
-
The abovementioned criteria lead to the classification of one bank as O-SII: De Volksbank. This is based on the criterion deposits guaranteed under deposit guarantee system. For its relevance see the previous response.
-
whether relevant entities with relative total assets not in excess of 0.02% have been excluded from the identification process
-
n/a
-
names and scores of all relevant entities not excluded from the identification process (could be sent in a separate excel file, see 4.1)
-
A separate excel file with the scores will be sent to the EBA.
-
whether non-bank institutions have been included in the calculations n/a
DNB has used the supervisory overlay, as prescribed in the EBA Guideline, to identify one bank (de
4.3 Supervisory Volksbank) as an O-SII.judgement
|
|
See Section 4.2 and section 4.5
|
4.4 Calibrating the
|
|
O-SII buffer
|
|
|
|
|
The impact of the failure of a systemic bank on the domestic financial sector and the real economy is
|
|
much larger than the impact of failure of a non-systemic bank. Therefore, the probability of default of
|
|
systemic banks should be significantly reduced. This can be accomplished by increasing the loss
|
|
absorption capacity through the imposition of an SRB, G-SII or O-SII buffer requirement. As a bank's
|
|
systemic importance rises, it will typically be required to maintain a proportionally higher systemic
|
4.5 Effectiveness
|
buffer. The higher buffer requirements will structurally increase the solvency of systemic banks in the
|
Netherlands. This positively affects the stability of the Dutch financial system and with that, the Single
|
and
|
Market.
|
proportionality of
|
|
measure
|
As of 2014, DNB has imposed a 3% SRB requirement on the three largest banks. This measure was
|
|
appropriate since the Dutch banking sector was highly concentrated and large. Additionally, the three
|
|
banks affected played an imperative role in the provision of credit and other critical functions. The
|
|
proposed reduction in the SRB to 2,5% for ING, 2% for Rabobank and 1,5% for ABN AMRO (in
|
|
combination with a reduction of the O-SII buffer of ABN to 1,5%) is prompted by the desire to keep
|
|
the current level of the capital requirement constant, but modify the composition of the requirement.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:12:07 UTC
|
|