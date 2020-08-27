Log in
Notification by De Nederlandsche Bank N.V. on five other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)

Please send this template to

  • notifications@esrb.europa.euwhen notifying the ESRB;
  • macropru.notifications@ecb.europa.euwhen notifying the ECB;
  • notifications@eba.europa.euwhen notifying the EBA.

Emailing this template to the above-mentioned addresses constitutes an official notification, no further official letter is required. In order to facilitate the work of the notified authorities, please send the notification template in a format that allows electronically copying the information.

  1. Notifying national authority

1.1 Name of the De Nederlandsche Bank N.V. notifying

authority

  1. Description of the measure

2.1 Concerned institution or group of institutions

ING Bank N.V. ("ING")

(LEI: 3TK20IVIUJ8J3ZU0QE75); Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. ("RABO") (LEI: DG3RU1DBUFHT4ZF9WN62).; ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN")

(LEI: BFXS5XCH7N0Y05NIXW11); BNG Bank N.V. ("BNG")

(LEI: 529900GGYMNGRQTDOO93); De Volksbank N.V. (Volksbank) (LEI: 724500A1FNICHSDF2I11)

The buffer requirements are imposed on the aforementioned institutions on the basis of the highest level of consolidation. In the case of ING, the entity referred to above differs from the entity referred to in section 2.3 The reason is that the relevant provisions in Dutch law transposing Article 131 CRD (i.e. Article 3:62a of the Financial Supervision Act and Articles 105c and 105d of the Decree on Prudential Rules) prescribe that -in case of an ultimate EU parent that is not an institution but a (mixed) financial holding company- the buffer requirement applies to the institution (i.e. supervised credit institution and holder of the banking license) that is the subsidiary of the EU (mixed) financial holding company, on the basis of the consolidated financial position of that holding company. Applying the buffer requirement to the institution, does not say anything about how the buffer requirement is calculated. In our case, all five entities referred to above are required to maintain a capital buffer on the basis of the highest level of consolidation, i.e. including the whole supervised group of which either an EU parent institution or an EU parent financial holding company is the ultimate EU parent undertaking. The buffer requirements are in line with the provisions in Dutch law transposing Article 131 CRD and do not differ in (consolidation) scope or level from the ones imposed and notified by DNB in previous years.

Date of template version: 2016-03-01

1/3

DNB has decided to impose the following O-SII buffer and SRB to the aforementioned banks:

2% O-SII in case of ING Bank N.V. and Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A.; 1,5% O-SII for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and 1% for BNG Bank N.V. and De Volksbank N.V.

In addition, the following systemic risk buffers are imposed: ING Bank N.V. (2,5%); Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A (2%). and ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (1,5%). The highest of the buffers is applicable.

2.2 Level of the

Bank

O-SII buffer

SRB

Highest buffer

buffer applied

ING

2%

2,5%

2,5%

RABO

2%

2%

2%

ABN

1,5%

1,5%

1,5%

BNG

1%

0%

1%

Volksbank

1%

0%

1%

The 5 aforementioned entities mentioned in sections 2.1 and 2.2 have the following EU ultimate

parent undertaking (either EU parent institution or EU parent financial holding company):

2.3 Name of the

ING: ING Groep N.V.

RABO: Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. (same as under 2.1)

EU ultimate

parent institution

ABN: ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (same as under 2.1)

BNG: BNG Bank N.V. (same as under 2.1)

Volksbank: De Volksbank N.V. (same as under 2.1).

For subsidiaries (at publication date of the annual report), see:

ING Groep N.V.: Annual report, page 280

https://www.ing.com/web/file?uuid=cd92e960-46e7-4f48-a2ae-8fb590d30714&owner=b03bc017-

e0db-4b5d-abbf-003b12934429&contentid=46311

Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A.: Annual report, page 210

https://www.rabobank.com/en/images/annual-report-2018.pdf.;

2.4 Names of

ABN AMRO Group.: Annual report, page 143 and 144

https://www.abnamro.com/en/images/Documents/050_Investor_Relations/Financial

subsidiaries

_Disclosures/2018/ABN_AMRO_Group_Annual-Report_2018.pdf

BNG Bank N.V.: Annual report, page 283

https://www.bngbank.com/Documents/Investors/Annual%20report%202018/

Annual%20report%20BNG%20Bank%202018.pdf

De Volksbank N.V: Annual report, page 198

https://www.devolksbank.nl/assets/files/jaarcijfers/Jaarverslagen-de-Volksbank/Annual-Report-de-

Volksbank-N.V.-2018.pdf

3. Timing of the measure

2/3

3.1 Timing of the

We plan to make our final decision on the 8th of April.

Decision

3.2 Timing of the

We plan to publish our decision by April 23th. Due to extraordinary circumstances the timing of

Publication

publication is earlier than as per usual.

DNB will notify the concerned banks of its final decision on April 23th. An earlier notification of the

3.3 Disclosure

intention to impose the abovementioned systemic buffers has already been shared and discussed

with the Authority for the Financial Markets, the Ministry of Finance and representatives of the Dutch

Banking Association and with the public. At the 23th of April we will disclose our decision on our

website.

3.4 Timing of

The buffers become effective immediately after the decision is published on the 23th of April.

Application

3.5 Phasing in

The buffers are fully phased-in as of 2019.

3.6 Review of the

The next review is expected to take place at the end of 2020, thereby taking into account changes

measure

resulting from the CRD V.

4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer

The scores of our institutions based on 2018 Q4 data are shown below. These scores did not change

4.1 Scores of

O-SII

Inter-

concerned

Name

Size

Importance

Complexity

O-SII

total

connectedness

SRB

institution or

score

score

score

buffer

score

score

group of

institutions, as

ING

4,144

3618

4067

5396

3495

2%

2.5%

per EBA

RABO

2,328

2408

2286

2388

2231

2%

2%

guidelines on the

ABN

1,553

1557

2222

1140

1293

1.5%

1.5%

assessment of O-

BNG

536

561

294

256

1032

1%

0%

SIIs

Volksbank

191

249

318

62

135

1%

0%

(Article 131.3)

since our last assessment.

Please provide information on:

a.

whether you followed the EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs:

DNB has fully complied with EBA guidelines.

b.

which threshold score has been set to identify O-SIIs:

350 basis points

c.

which of the optional indicators have been used to justify supervisory assessment decisions,

if any, and what are the scores:

4.2 Methodology

(i) total exposure-at-default, (ii) type of customers, (iii) number of deposit accounts - retail,

and indicators

(iv) deposits guaranteed under deposit guarantee system, (v) potential reputational

used for

contagion, (vi) potential contagion through shareholders, (vii) potential contagion through

designation of the

entities in conglomerate.

O-SII

d.

why these optional indicators are relevant for the Member State:

(Article 131.3)

(i) Total exposure-at-default: this indicator belongs to the 'Size' category. Some banks have

a relatively high amount of off-balance activities. For these banks, total assets is not an

adequate reflection of their size.

(ii) Type of customers: this indicator belongs to the 'Substitutability' category. If banks

operate in a niche market that relatively few other parties are active in, the provision of

critical functions could (temporarily) be disturbed if the respective bank fails.

(iii) Number of deposit accounts - retail: this indicator belongs to the 'Substitutability'

3/3

category. The impact of problems in banks with many retail clients would be relatively high because it would disrupt the access of many depositors to their funds.

    1. Deposits guaranteed under national deposit guarantee system: this indicator belongs to the 'Interconnectedness' category. When a bank fails, depositors will be repaid up to €100,000. The other domestic banks have to share the costs, however, since they guarantee one another's deposits. This is, therefore, a direct contagion channel, as we witnessed in the recent financial crisis.
    2. Potential contagion through shareholders: this indicator also belongs to the 'Interconnectedness' category. If banks have a large stake in one another, or if the government is a major shareholder, there could be contagion effects.
    3. Potential reputational contagion: this indicator belongs to a separate category called 'Behavioural effects'. The failure of one bank with a particular business model may result in a loss of trust in banks with comparable business models.
    4. Potential contagion through entities in conglomerate: this indicator belongs to the 'Behavioural effects' category. If entities within a conglomerate have the same brand name, there could also be contagion effects.
  2. why the bank is systemically important in terms of those particular optional indicators:

  3. The abovementioned criteria lead to the classification of one bank as O-SII: De Volksbank. This is based on the criterion deposits guaranteed under deposit guarantee system. For its relevance see the previous response.
  4. whether relevant entities with relative total assets not in excess of 0.02% have been excluded from the identification process

  5. n/a
  6. names and scores of all relevant entities not excluded from the identification process (could be sent in a separate excel file, see 4.1)

  7. A separate excel file with the scores will be sent to the EBA.
  8. whether non-bank institutions have been included in the calculations n/a

DNB has used the supervisory overlay, as prescribed in the EBA Guideline, to identify one bank (de

4.3 Supervisory Volksbank) as an O-SII.judgement

See Section 4.2 and section 4.5

4.4 Calibrating the

O-SII buffer

The impact of the failure of a systemic bank on the domestic financial sector and the real economy is

much larger than the impact of failure of a non-systemic bank. Therefore, the probability of default of

systemic banks should be significantly reduced. This can be accomplished by increasing the loss

absorption capacity through the imposition of an SRB, G-SII or O-SII buffer requirement. As a bank's

systemic importance rises, it will typically be required to maintain a proportionally higher systemic

4.5 Effectiveness

buffer. The higher buffer requirements will structurally increase the solvency of systemic banks in the

Netherlands. This positively affects the stability of the Dutch financial system and with that, the Single

and

Market.

proportionality of

measure

As of 2014, DNB has imposed a 3% SRB requirement on the three largest banks. This measure was

appropriate since the Dutch banking sector was highly concentrated and large. Additionally, the three

banks affected played an imperative role in the provision of credit and other critical functions. The

proposed reduction in the SRB to 2,5% for ING, 2% for Rabobank and 1,5% for ABN AMRO (in

combination with a reduction of the O-SII buffer of ABN to 1,5%) is prompted by the desire to keep

the current level of the capital requirement constant, but modify the composition of the requirement.

4/3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:12:07 UTC
