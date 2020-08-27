Notification by De Nederlandsche Bank N.V. on five other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

ING Bank N.V. ("ING")

(LEI: 3TK20IVIUJ8J3ZU0QE75); Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A. ("RABO") (LEI: DG3RU1DBUFHT4ZF9WN62).; ABN AMRO Bank N.V. ("ABN")

(LEI: BFXS5XCH7N0Y05NIXW11); BNG Bank N.V. ("BNG")

(LEI: 529900GGYMNGRQTDOO93); De Volksbank N.V. (Volksbank) (LEI: 724500A1FNICHSDF2I11)

The buffer requirements are imposed on the aforementioned institutions on the basis of the highest level of consolidation. In the case of ING, the entity referred to above differs from the entity referred to in section 2.3 The reason is that the relevant provisions in Dutch law transposing Article 131 CRD (i.e. Article 3:62a of the Financial Supervision Act and Articles 105c and 105d of the Decree on Prudential Rules) prescribe that -in case of an ultimate EU parent that is not an institution but a (mixed) financial holding company- the buffer requirement applies to the institution (i.e. supervised credit institution and holder of the banking license) that is the subsidiary of the EU (mixed) financial holding company, on the basis of the consolidated financial position of that holding company. Applying the buffer requirement to the institution, does not say anything about how the buffer requirement is calculated. In our case, all five entities referred to above are required to maintain a capital buffer on the basis of the highest level of consolidation, i.e. including the whole supervised group of which either an EU parent institution or an EU parent financial holding company is the ultimate EU parent undertaking. The buffer requirements are in line with the provisions in Dutch law transposing Article 131 CRD and do not differ in (consolidation) scope or level from the ones imposed and notified by DNB in previous years.