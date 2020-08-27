|
Notification by the Banco de Portugal on six other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)
08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT
Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)
Notifying national authority
1.1 Name of the
notifying authority
Description of the measure
2.
On which institution(s) is the measure applied (name and LEI code)?
In accordance with a decision taken by Banco de Portugal Board of Directors, the
2.1 Concerned
Caixa Geral de Depósitos, SA
institution or group of
Banco Comercial Português, SA
institutions
|
Santander Totta, SGPS, SA
|
Banco BPI, SA
|
Caixa Económica Montepio Geral, Caixa Económica Bancária, SA
The corresponding O-SII buffer requirement is applied at the highest level of
What is the level of the buffer (in %) applied to the institution(s)?
On 7 April 2020, the Board of Directors took a decision to postpone by one year the
Buffer required
O-SIIs institutions
buffer
Caixa Geral de Depósitos, SA
Banco Comercial Português, SA
LSF Nani Investments S.à.r.l.
|
Interno - Banco de Portugal
Banco BPI, SA
Caixa Económica Montepio Geral, Caixa
Económica Bancária, SA
This decision is included in a more comprehensive package of measures put forward by
Please provide the name and the LEI code of the EU ultimate parent institution of the
|
If any of the concerned institutions is a parent institution and the buffer is applied on
Not applicable.
3. Timing of the measure
What is the date of the official decision? For SSM countries when notifying the ECB:
What is the date of publication of the notified measure?
Information about the communication strategy of the notified measure to the market.
What is the intended date of activation (i.e. as of which date shall the measure be
2/3
|
When will the measure be reviewed (Article 131(6) and 131(12) specify that the
4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.1 Scores of concerned institution or group of institutions, as per EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs
(Article 131.3)
Please see the attached Excel file to this template for information on name, overall scores, category scores, and indicator values of the identified O-SIIs.
Interno - Banco de Portugal
