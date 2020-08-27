Notification by the Banco de Portugal on six other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

The identification exercise has been conducted on the basis of end-2018 data

considering all institutions at their highest level of consolidation for supervision

purposes. The methodology followed by Banco de Portugal is available at

The scoring methodology set out in EBA guidelines has been applied to designate

institutions as O-SIIs in Portugal. However, Banco de Portugal has chosen to exercise its

option of supervisory judgement to capture particular features of the Portuguese

banking system, namely the presence of only a few institutions in the Portuguese islands

whose financial intermediation activity is not easily replaced in case of a failure or

distress. For that purpose, Banco de Portugal has added two indicators from the list

made available by EBA within the importance criterion. Institutions with a score of at

least 350 basis points are designated as O-SII.

4.2 Methodology and In order to compute the scores, the following indicators were used:

indicators used for - Size: Total assets;

designation of the O- - Importance: value of domestic payments transactions, private sector deposits

SII from depositors in the EU and private sector loans to recipients in the EU. The

additional indicators used are: geographical breakdown of deposits and loans

(Article 131.3) (Azores and Madeira);

- Complexity: value of OTC derivatives (notional), cross-jurisdictional liabilities,

cross-jurisdictional claims;

- Interconnectedness: intra-financial system liabilities, intra-financial system

assets, debt securities outstanding.

No credit institutions have been excluded from the identification based on the fact that

total assets do not exceed 0.02% of banking system total assets.

More details on Banco de Portugal's methodology are available in its website

4.3 Supervisory No institution has been identified as O-SII through the use of supervisory judgement.