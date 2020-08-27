Log in
Notification by the Banco de Portugal on six other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)

Please send this template to

  • notifications@esrb.europa.euwhen notifying the ESRB;
  • macropru.notifications@ecb.europa.euwhen notifying the ECB;
  • notifications@eba.europa.euwhen notifying the EBA.

Emailing this template to the above-mentioned addresses constitutes an official notification, no further official letter is required. In order to facilitate the work of the notified authorities, please send the notification template in a format that allows electronically copying the information.

1.

Notifying national authority

1.1 Name of the

notifying authority

Banco de Portugal

Description of the measure

2.

On which institution(s) is the measure applied (name and LEI code)?

In accordance with a decision taken by Banco de Portugal Board of Directors, the

following institutions have been identified as O-SIIs in Portugal based on the scores using

data as of end-2018.

2.1 Concerned

Institutions

LEI code

Caixa Geral de Depósitos, SA

TO822O0VT80V06K0FH57

institution or group of

Banco Comercial Português, SA

JU1U6S0DG9YLT7N8ZV32

institutions

LSF Nani Investments S.à.r.l.

222100K6QL2V4MLHWQ08

Santander Totta, SGPS, SA

5493005RLLC1P7VSVC58

Banco BPI, SA

3DM5DPGI3W6OU6GJ4N92

Caixa Económica Montepio Geral, Caixa Económica Bancária, SA

2138004FIUXU3B2MR537

The corresponding O-SII buffer requirement is applied at the highest level of

consolidation to the institutions listed above.

What is the level of the buffer (in %) applied to the institution(s)?

On 7 April 2020, the Board of Directors took a decision to postpone by one year the

phase-in period of the O-SII buffer in Portugal, defined in 2017, as a reaction to the

significant, but temporary, shock triggered by the coronavirus outbreak and to

contribute to the effort being done for banks to continue to fulfil their role in funding

2.2 Level of the buffer

the real economy as the economic effects of the coronavirus become apparent. As a

applied

result, the following O-SII´s buffers rates and compliance dates apply:

Buffer required

Consolidation

Fully

1

1

1

1

O-SIIs institutions

phased-in

January

January

January

January

level

buffer

2020

2021

2022

2023

Caixa Geral de Depósitos, SA

Consolidated

1.00%

0.750%

0.750%

1.00%

1.00%

Banco Comercial Português, SA

Consolidated

1.00%

0.563%

0.563%

0.75%

1.00%

LSF Nani Investments S.à.r.l.

Consolidated

0.50%

0.375%

0.375%

0.50%

0.50%

1/3

Interno - Banco de Portugal

Santander Totta, SGPS, SA

Consolidated

0.50%

0.375%

0.375%

0.50%

0.50%

Banco BPI, SA

Consolidated

0.50%

0.375%

0.375%

0.50%

0.50%

Caixa Económica Montepio Geral, Caixa

Consolidated

0.25%

0.188%

0.188%

0.25%

0.25%

Económica Bancária, SA

This decision is included in a more comprehensive package of measures put forward by

the Board of Directors of Banco de Portugal also to promote that the liquidity needed is

provided by the banking system to economic agents and to limit the banking system

acting as an amplification channel for the shock triggered by the coronavirus. These

measures are consistent with the actions taken by ECB Banking Supervision and by the

EBA. Postponing in one year the phase-in period of the O-SII buffer requirements for all

institutions designated as O-SII in Portugal would allow more loss absorption on banks'

balance sheet and support additional credit supply to the economy.

Please provide the name and the LEI code of the EU ultimate parent institution of the

2.3 Name of the EU

group of each of the concerned institutions, in case the EU ultimate parent institution

is not the concerned institution itself.

ultimate parent

institution

Concerned institution

Ultimate parent institution

LEI code ultimate parent institution

Santander Totta, SGPS, SA

Banco Santander S.A.

5493006QMFDDMYWIAM13

Banco BPI, SA

Caixabank, S.A.

7CUNS533WID6K7DGFI87

If any of the concerned institutions is a parent institution and the buffer is applied on

2.4 Names of

a (sub) consolidated level, please name the subsidiaries of the institution that are

subsidiaries

notified as O-SIIs (please give name and LEI code).

Not applicable.

3. Timing of the measure

What is the date of the official decision? For SSM countries when notifying the ECB:

provide the date when the decision referred to in Article 5 of the SSMR shall be

3.1 Timing of the

taken.

Decision

A preliminary decision was taken by the Board of Directors of Banco de Portugal on the

24 of March 2020. The final/official decision was taken on 7 of April 2020.

What is the date of publication of the notified measure?

3.2 Timing of the

The date of publication on Banco de Portugal's website of the decision to postpone the

Publication

phase-in period of the O-SII capital buffer is 8 May 2020.

Information about the communication strategy of the notified measure to the market.

Banco de Portugal

published, after the close

of the market, on its website

(https://www.bportugal.pt/en/page/o-sii-capital-buffer) the decision to postpone by

3.3 Disclosure

one year the phase-in period of the O-SII buffer as a reaction to the significant but

temporary shock triggered by the coronavirus outbreak and to contribute to the effort

being done by institutions to continue to fulfil their role in funding the real economy.

This decision was also communicated to each institution designated as O-SII in 2019.

What is the intended date of activation (i.e. as of which date shall the measure be

3.4 Timing of

applicable)?

Application

The O-SII buffer requirement is in place since 1 of January 2018 and is applicable

according to the phase-in period now defined

in this notification that sets an

2/3

Interno - Banco de Portugal

amendment to the phase-in period defined in 2017 and revised in 2019 (for more details

on the phase-in period see 3.5).

What is the intended timeline for the phase-in of the measure?

In 2017, the O-SII buffer requirement in Portugal was introduced with a four-year

phase-in period as follows:

1 January 2018: 25% of the fully loaded O-SII buffer

1 January 2019: 50% of the fully loaded O-SII buffer

1 January 2020: 75% of the fully loaded O-SII buffer

1 January 2021: 100% of the fully loaded O-SII buffer

Accordingly, the fully loaded O-SII buffer requirements apply as of 1 January 2021.

In 2019, the phase-in period for Banco Comercial Português, SA has been extended to

1 of January 2022 in accordance with the upward revision of 0.25 percentage points of

the corresponding O-SII buffer rate (fully loaded buffer rate is 1.00% on 1 January 2022).

3.5 Phasing in

In 2020, and due to the shock triggered by the coronavirus, the phase-in period will be

as follows (for the O-SIIs excluding Banco Comercial Português, SA):

1 January 2020: 75% of the fully loaded O-SII buffer

1 January 2021: 75% of the fully loaded O-SII buffer

1 January 2022: 100% of the fully loaded O-SII buffer

Accordingly, the fully loaded O-SII buffer requirements will apply as of 1 January 2022

instead of 1 January 2021 as decided in 2019. Given that in 2019 the Board of Directors

of Banco de Portugal decided to extend the phase-in period to 1 of January 2022 for

Banco Comercial Português, SA following the upward revision of 0.25 percentage points

in the corresponding O-SII buffer rate, the fully loaded O-SII buffer requirement for this

institution will apply as of 1 January 2023 (one year later than decided on 2019).

When will the measure be reviewed (Article 131(6) and 131(12) specify that the

buffer, the identification of O-SIIs and the allocation into subcategories must be

reviewed at least annually)?

3.6 Review of the

The list of O-SIIs and corresponding O-SII buffer requirements will be reviewed at least

measure

annually, as required under CRD IV. Accordingly, the next review exercise is foreseen to

be concluded by 30 November 2020, unless a significant restructuring process takes

place, namely through merger and acquisitions.

4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer

4.1 Scores of concerned institution or group of institutions, as per EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs

(Article 131.3)

Please see the attached Excel file to this template for information on name, overall scores, category scores, and indicator values of the identified O-SIIs.

O-SII

Scores

Caixa Geral de Depósitos, SA

2416

Banco Comercial Português, SA

2141

Santander Totta, SGPS, SA

1292

LSF Nani Investments S.à.r.l.

1223

Banco BPI, SA

838

Caixa Económica Montepio Geral, Caixa Económica Bancária, S.A.

407

3/3

Interno - Banco de Portugal

The identification exercise has been conducted on the basis of end-2018 data

considering all institutions at their highest level of consolidation for supervision

purposes. The methodology followed by Banco de Portugal is available at

https://www.bportugal.pt/sites/default/files/anexos/doc_osii_en_0.pdf

The scoring methodology set out in EBA guidelines has been applied to designate

institutions as O-SIIs in Portugal. However, Banco de Portugal has chosen to exercise its

option of supervisory judgement to capture particular features of the Portuguese

banking system, namely the presence of only a few institutions in the Portuguese islands

whose financial intermediation activity is not easily replaced in case of a failure or

distress. For that purpose, Banco de Portugal has added two indicators from the list

made available by EBA within the importance criterion. Institutions with a score of at

least 350 basis points are designated as O-SII.

4.2 Methodology and

In order to compute the scores, the following indicators were used:

indicators used for

-

Size: Total assets;

designation of the O-

-

Importance: value of domestic payments transactions, private sector deposits

SII

from depositors in the EU and private sector loans to recipients in the EU. The

additional indicators used are: geographical breakdown of deposits and loans

(Article 131.3)

(Azores and Madeira);

- Complexity: value of OTC derivatives (notional), cross-jurisdictional liabilities,

cross-jurisdictional claims;

- Interconnectedness: intra-financial system liabilities, intra-financial system

assets, debt securities outstanding.

No credit institutions have been excluded from the identification based on the fact that

total assets do not exceed 0.02% of banking system total assets.

More

details on Banco de Portugal's methodology are available in its website

(https://www.bportugal.pt/en/page/o-sii-capital-buffer)

4.3 Supervisory

No institution has been identified as O-SII through the use of supervisory judgement.

judgement

4/3

Interno - Banco de Portugal

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:12:07 UTC
