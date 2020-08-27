Notification by the Bank of Lithuania on three other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

|
in the following O-SII scores: AB SEB bankas - 2909, "Swedbank", AB
- 2130, AB Šiaulių bankas - 1685. By eliminating the indicator of debt
securities outstanding, we allocate greater weights to the two
remaining indicators in the category of interconnectedness, i.e. intra-
financial system liabilities and intra-financial system assets each
receive weights of 12.5%.
b.
which threshold score has been set to identify O-SIIs
350 basis points
c.
which overall score is attributed to the O-SIIs
See section 4.1
d.
which of the optional indicators have been used to justify supervisory
assessment decisions, if any, and what are the scores
No optional indicators have been used.
e.
why these optional indicators are relevant for the Member State
Not applicable
f.
why the bank is systemically important in terms of those particular optional
indicators
Not applicable
g.
whether relevant entities with relative total assets not in excess of 0.02%
have been excluded from the identification process
No institutions were excluded from the computations in the
identification process in order to receive an accurate total sum of the
respective indicators.
h.
names and scores of all relevant entities not excluded from the identification
process (could be sent in a separate excel file, see 4.1)
The Excel file is attached to the notification letter.
i.
whether non-bank institutions have been included in the calculations
Yes, institutions such as credit unions, central credit unions and
central credit union groups were included in the calculations.
Has any of the institutions listed in 2.1 been identified through supervisory judgement
4.3 Supervisory
as laid down in EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs? If yes, please list the
judgement
respective institutions.
No
Designation of O-SIIs in Lithuania was carried out in accordance with Guidelines
EBA/GL/2014/10 on criteria for the assessment of O-SIIS of 16 December 2014
(hereinafter - the Guidelines). In line with the scoring methodology provided in the
Guidelines, the systemic importance of institutions was assessed using 9 mandatory
indicators (eliminating the indicator of debt securities outstanding; refer to question
4.2 a.) covering 4 different criteria. The criteria are as follows: size, importance
(including substitutability/financial system infrastructure), complexity/cross-border
activity, interconnectedness.
The Bank of Lithuania did not use any optional indicators based on the fact that
4.4 Calibrating the O-SII
participants of Lithuania's financial system are rather homogeneous in terms of
financial services and their importance
to
the financial system is, for the most part,
buffer
fully characterised by the mandatory indicators. The Bank of Lithuania has decided to
maintain the 350 basis points threshold (out of a total of 10,000 basis points) as a
limit of systemic importance defined by the Guidelines.
As the Guidelines do not specify any buffer calibration methods, the calibration was
based on 2 approaches: "expected impact" and "expected losses" (detailed below).
The quarterly returns on risk weighted assets (RoRWA) of banks operating in
Lithuania were used for both methods. However, the data is available only from 2002,
and the sample is contaminated by large negative returns during only one crisis
episode (in 2009-2010).Institution-specificO-SII capital buffers were calculated as
an average of the results from both approaches.
1. The
goal of the "expected impact" approach is to determine particular O-SII