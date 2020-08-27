Log in
Notification by the Bank of Lithuania on three other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)

Please send this template to

  • notifications@esrb.europa.euwhen notifying the ESRB;
  • macropru.notifications@ecb.europa.euwhen notifying the ECB;
  • notifications@eba.europa.euwhen notifying the EBA.

Emailing this template to the above-mentioned addresses constitutes an official notification, no further official letter is required. In order to facilitate the work of the notified authorities, please send the notification template in a format that allows electronically copying the information.

1.

Notifying national authority

1.1 Name of the notifying

Bank of Lithuania

authority

2.

Description of the measure

O-SII institution

LEI Code

AB SEB bankas

549300SBPFE9JX7N8J82

2.1 Concerned institution

"Swedbank", AB

549300GH3DFCXVNBHE59

AB Šiaulių bankas

549300TK038P6EV4YU51

or group of institutions

The O-SII buffer requirement applied to the identified O-SIIs listed above is to be met

with CET1 capital instruments and shall be maintained at the highest consolidation

level in Lithuania.

On 31 March 2020, the Board of the Bank of Lithuania took a preliminary decision to

postpone the phase-in period for AB Šiaulių bankas that has been set on 26

November 2019. At this time of facing an economic shock from the COVID-19 virus,

this action is part of the set of measures to be taken to mitigate the negative impact

on the economy by helping to absorb potential losses and also supporting additional

credit supply. The Bank of Lithuania would like to amend the phase-in period for the

2.2 Level of the buffer

O-SII buffer of 1% for AB Šiaulių bankas and prolong it for one year. After the entry

into force of this planned amendment, the O-SII buffer of 1% to AB Šiaulių bankas will

applied

be applicable as of 31 December 2021 (until then, the buffer applied to AB Šiaulių

bankas will be 0.5%).

O-SII buffers for all institutions remain unchanged.

O-SII institution

O-SII buffer

AB SEB bankas

2%

"Swedbank", AB

2%

AB Šiaulių bankas

1%

2.3 Name of the EU

Bank name

Parent company name

Parent company LEI code

ultimate parent

AB SEB bankas

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

F3JS33DEI6XQ4ZBPTN86

institution

"Swedbank", AB

A AABAB

M312WZV08Y7LYUC71685

Swedbank AB

Date of template version: 2016-03-01

1/3

2.4 Names of

N/A

subsidiaries

3. Timing of the measure

3.1 Timing of the

The Board of the Bank of Lithuania is expected to take its final decision on 30 April

Decision

2020 and to be published on 4 May 2020.

Only the postponement of the phase-in period for AB Šiaulių bankas will be enacted.

3.2 Timing of the

The amendment will be publicly available on the website of the Bank of Lithuania

after the final decision of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania.

Publication

O-SII buffers for all institutions (AB SEB bankas, "Swedbank" AB, AB Šiaulių bankas)

remain unchanged.

3.3 Disclosure

The decision will be published on the website of the Bank of Lithuania.

O-SII buffers for all institutions (AB SEB bankas, "Swedbank" AB, AB Šiaulių bankas)

remain unchanged and the buffer for AB SEB bankas and "Swedbank" AB already

entered in force, which is why there is no reason to set a particular timing of

application.

3.4 Timing of Application

The shock caused by COVID-19 will undeniably lead to an economic contraction,

which may turn out to be quite substantial if the current disruption drags on both on a

national and international level. At this time of facing an economic shock from the

COVID-19 virus, the Bank of Lithuania is planning to postpone the phase-in period for

the O-SII buffer of 1% for AB Šiaulių bankas for one year. The O-SII buffer of 1% to

AB Šiaulių bankas will be applicable as of 31 December 2021 (until then, the buffer

applied to AB Šiaulių bankas is 0.5%).

3.5 Phasing in

The phase-in period of the higher O-SII buffer requirement for AB Šiaulių bankas

ends on 31 December 2021 (previously it was expected to be on 31 December 2020).

3.6 Review of the

The list of the identified O-SIIs and the O-SII buffer rates are reviewed at least once a

year before 1 December. Accordingly, the regular review exercise is foreseen to be

measure

concluded by 1 December 2020, unless a need arises for an earlier review.

4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer

4.1 Scores of concerned

O-SII institution

O-SII score*

AB SEB bankas

3217

institution or group of

"Swedbank", AB

2278

institutions, as per EBA

AB Šiaulių bankas

989

guidelines on the

*Calculated using adjusted methodology that eliminates the indicator of debt

assessment of O-SIIs

securities outstanding. For rationale, see question a. in section 4.2.

(Article 131.3)

Please provide information on:

a. whether you followed the EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs

For the most part, we followed the EBA guidelines on the assessment

4.2 Methodology and

of O-SIIs. The only divergence in our adjusted methodology comes

indicators used for

from leaving out the indicator of debt securities outstanding. The

designation of the O-SII

rationale for such an adjustment is based on the fact that debt

(Article 131.3)

securities outstanding constitute only a negligible share of the banking

sector's liabilities (0.09%), thus taking this indicator into account

distorts the overall results to a great degree. To illustrate, automatic

adherence to EBA guidelines in calculating O-SII scores (i.e.

incorporating debt securities outstanding in the equation) would result

2/3

in the following O-SII scores: AB SEB bankas - 2909, "Swedbank", AB

- 2130, AB Šiaulių bankas - 1685. By eliminating the indicator of debt

securities outstanding, we allocate greater weights to the two

remaining indicators in the category of interconnectedness, i.e. intra-

financial system liabilities and intra-financial system assets each

receive weights of 12.5%.

b.

which threshold score has been set to identify O-SIIs

350 basis points

c.

which overall score is attributed to the O-SIIs

See section 4.1

d.

which of the optional indicators have been used to justify supervisory

assessment decisions, if any, and what are the scores

No optional indicators have been used.

e.

why these optional indicators are relevant for the Member State

Not applicable

f.

why the bank is systemically important in terms of those particular optional

indicators

Not applicable

g.

whether relevant entities with relative total assets not in excess of 0.02%

have been excluded from the identification process

No institutions were excluded from the computations in the

identification process in order to receive an accurate total sum of the

respective indicators.

h.

names and scores of all relevant entities not excluded from the identification

process (could be sent in a separate excel file, see 4.1)

The Excel file is attached to the notification letter.

i.

whether non-bank institutions have been included in the calculations

Yes, institutions such as credit unions, central credit unions and

central credit union groups were included in the calculations.

Has any of the institutions listed in 2.1 been identified through supervisory judgement

4.3 Supervisory

as laid down in EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs? If yes, please list the

judgement

respective institutions.

No

Designation of O-SIIs in Lithuania was carried out in accordance with Guidelines

EBA/GL/2014/10 on criteria for the assessment of O-SIIS of 16 December 2014

(hereinafter - the Guidelines). In line with the scoring methodology provided in the

Guidelines, the systemic importance of institutions was assessed using 9 mandatory

indicators (eliminating the indicator of debt securities outstanding; refer to question

4.2 a.) covering 4 different criteria. The criteria are as follows: size, importance

(including substitutability/financial system infrastructure), complexity/cross-border

activity, interconnectedness.

The Bank of Lithuania did not use any optional indicators based on the fact that

4.4 Calibrating the O-SII

participants of Lithuania's financial system are rather homogeneous in terms of

financial services and their importance

to

the financial system is, for the most part,

buffer

fully characterised by the mandatory indicators. The Bank of Lithuania has decided to

maintain the 350 basis points threshold (out of a total of 10,000 basis points) as a

limit of systemic importance defined by the Guidelines.

As the Guidelines do not specify any buffer calibration methods, the calibration was

based on 2 approaches: "expected impact" and "expected losses" (detailed below).

The quarterly returns on risk weighted assets (RoRWA) of banks operating in

Lithuania were used for both methods. However, the data is available only from 2002,

and the sample is contaminated by large negative returns during only one crisis

episode (in 2009-2010).Institution-specificO-SII capital buffers were calculated as

an average of the results from both approaches.

1. The

goal of the "expected impact" approach is to determine particular O-SII

3/3

capital buffers so that the expected impact of the failure of systemically important

banks (SIBs) would equal that of a reference non-SIB (a reference non-SIB is defined

as an institution with the systemic importance score of 350 basis points).

Since SIBs have higher economic costs of failure than non-SIBs, the probability of

default (PD) of SIBs must be lower than the PD of the reference non-SIB in order to

achieve an equal expected impact of failure. Additional O-SII capital buffers for SIBs

lower their PDs and thus limit their economic costs of failure.

The defined O-SII score of each SIB was used as the relative measure of the

economic costs of failure, while the threshold of 350 basis points was used as the

relative measure of the economic costs of failure of the reference non-SIB. The PD of

a reference non-SIB was determined using the empirical distribution of the RoRWA of

banks operating in Lithuania.

2. The "expected losses" calibration is based on determining the required loss

absorbing capacity of SIBs. It was assumed that a larger than 2.5% loss of the capital

adequacy ratio would render a SIB insolvent. The 2.5% capital adequacy threshold

for losses was chosen to proxy the capital conservation buffer. The amount of the

additional capital buffer needed for each SIB is determined by its systemic

importance score with the intention of increasing its ability to withstand a loss that

equals the historical average of Lithuanian bank losses in excess of 2.5% of the

capital adequacy ratio.

The amount of additional capital needed was calculated proportionally to the SIB

score in excess of 350 basis points using the average of historical losses exceeding

2.5% of the capital adequacy ratio and the probability of such an event.

The lending activities of AB SEB bankas and "Swedbank", AB will not be affected as

a result of this planned decision because the O-SII buffers remain unchanged

compared to the previous notification period. Postponing in one year the phase-in

period of the higher O-SII buffer requirement for AB Šiaulių bankas is expected to

help absorb potential losses and also support additional credit supply to the economy.

4.5 Effectiveness and

A phase-in period for AB Šiaulių bankas needs to be met on 31 December 2021.

Lithuania's banking system is highly concentrated. In terms of assets, in Q4 2019 the

proportionality of

measure

market share of the 3 largest banks comprised around 70% of the total assets of

Lithuania's banking system. The failure of a systemically important institution could

have a severe negative impact on the stability of the Lithuanian financial sector and

on the real economy. A higher capital requirement for systemically important

institutions will improve overall banking sector resilience against negative shocks and

will also help limit the possibly misaligned incentives of systemically important

financial institutions.

5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure

5.1 Assessment of cross-

border effects and the

likely impact on the

The cross-border effects and the impact on the internal market are expected to be

internal market

non-material as the cross-border activities of the identified O-SIIs within the EU are

(Recommendation

limited. No spill-over effects are expected because all Member States have

ESRB/2015/2)

introduced O-SII capital buffers in accordance with CRD IV (2013/36/EU).

5.2 Assessment of

leakages and regulatory

As the measure is institution-specific, possibility of any leakages is minimal.

arbitrage within the

notifying Member State

6. Combinations and interactions with other measures

4/3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:12:09 UTC
