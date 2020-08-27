Notification by the Bank of Lithuania on three other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs) 0 08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT Send by mail :

notifications@eba.europa.eu when notifying the EBA. Emailing this template to the above-mentioned addresses constitutes an official notification, no further official letter is required. In order to facilitate the work of the notified authorities, please send the notification template in a format that allows electronically copying the information. 1. Notifying national authority 1.1 Name of the notifying Bank of Lithuania authority 2. Description of the measure O-SII institution LEI Code AB SEB bankas 549300SBPFE9JX7N8J82 2.1 Concerned institution "Swedbank", AB 549300GH3DFCXVNBHE59 AB Šiaulių bankas 549300TK038P6EV4YU51 or group of institutions The O-SII buffer requirement applied to the identified O-SIIs listed above is to be met with CET1 capital instruments and shall be maintained at the highest consolidation level in Lithuania. On 31 March 2020, the Board of the Bank of Lithuania took a preliminary decision to postpone the phase-in period for AB Šiaulių bankas that has been set on 26 November 2019. At this time of facing an economic shock from the COVID-19 virus, this action is part of the set of measures to be taken to mitigate the negative impact on the economy by helping to absorb potential losses and also supporting additional credit supply. The Bank of Lithuania would like to amend the phase-in period for the 2.2 Level of the buffer O-SII buffer of 1% for AB Šiaulių bankas and prolong it for one year. After the entry into force of this planned amendment, the O-SII buffer of 1% to AB Šiaulių bankas will applied be applicable as of 31 December 2021 (until then, the buffer applied to AB Šiaulių bankas will be 0.5%). O-SII buffers for all institutions remain unchanged. O-SII institution O-SII buffer AB SEB bankas 2% "Swedbank", AB 2% AB Šiaulių bankas 1% 2.3 Name of the EU Bank name Parent company name Parent company LEI code ultimate parent AB SEB bankas Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken F3JS33DEI6XQ4ZBPTN86 institution "Swedbank", AB A AABAB M312WZV08Y7LYUC71685 Swedbank AB Date of template version: 2016-03-01 1/3 2.4 Names of N/A subsidiaries 3. Timing of the measure 3.1 Timing of the The Board of the Bank of Lithuania is expected to take its final decision on 30 April Decision 2020 and to be published on 4 May 2020. Only the postponement of the phase-in period for AB Šiaulių bankas will be enacted. 3.2 Timing of the The amendment will be publicly available on the website of the Bank of Lithuania after the final decision of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania. Publication O-SII buffers for all institutions (AB SEB bankas, "Swedbank" AB, AB Šiaulių bankas) remain unchanged. 3.3 Disclosure The decision will be published on the website of the Bank of Lithuania. O-SII buffers for all institutions (AB SEB bankas, "Swedbank" AB, AB Šiaulių bankas) remain unchanged and the buffer for AB SEB bankas and "Swedbank" AB already entered in force, which is why there is no reason to set a particular timing of application. 3.4 Timing of Application The shock caused by COVID-19 will undeniably lead to an economic contraction, which may turn out to be quite substantial if the current disruption drags on both on a national and international level. At this time of facing an economic shock from the COVID-19 virus, the Bank of Lithuania is planning to postpone the phase-in period for the O-SII buffer of 1% for AB Šiaulių bankas for one year. The O-SII buffer of 1% to AB Šiaulių bankas will be applicable as of 31 December 2021 (until then, the buffer applied to AB Šiaulių bankas is 0.5%). 3.5 Phasing in The phase-in period of the higher O-SII buffer requirement for AB Šiaulių bankas ends on 31 December 2021 (previously it was expected to be on 31 December 2020). 3.6 Review of the The list of the identified O-SIIs and the O-SII buffer rates are reviewed at least once a year before 1 December. Accordingly, the regular review exercise is foreseen to be measure concluded by 1 December 2020, unless a need arises for an earlier review. 4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer 4.1 Scores of concerned O-SII institution O-SII score* AB SEB bankas 3217 institution or group of "Swedbank", AB 2278 institutions, as per EBA AB Šiaulių bankas 989 guidelines on the *Calculated using adjusted methodology that eliminates the indicator of debt assessment of O-SIIs securities outstanding. For rationale, see question a. in section 4.2. (Article 131.3) Please provide information on: a. whether you followed the EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs For the most part, we followed the EBA guidelines on the assessment 4.2 Methodology and of O-SIIs. The only divergence in our adjusted methodology comes indicators used for from leaving out the indicator of debt securities outstanding. The designation of the O-SII rationale for such an adjustment is based on the fact that debt (Article 131.3) securities outstanding constitute only a negligible share of the banking sector's liabilities (0.09%), thus taking this indicator into account distorts the overall results to a great degree. To illustrate, automatic adherence to EBA guidelines in calculating O-SII scores (i.e. incorporating debt securities outstanding in the equation) would result 2/3 in the following O-SII scores: AB SEB bankas - 2909, "Swedbank", AB - 2130, AB Šiaulių bankas - 1685. By eliminating the indicator of debt securities outstanding, we allocate greater weights to the two remaining indicators in the category of interconnectedness, i.e. intra- financial system liabilities and intra-financial system assets each receive weights of 12.5%. b. which threshold score has been set to identify O-SIIs 350 basis points c. which overall score is attributed to the O-SIIs See section 4.1 d. which of the optional indicators have been used to justify supervisory assessment decisions, if any, and what are the scores No optional indicators have been used. e. why these optional indicators are relevant for the Member State Not applicable f. why the bank is systemically important in terms of those particular optional indicators Not applicable g. whether relevant entities with relative total assets not in excess of 0.02% have been excluded from the identification process No institutions were excluded from the computations in the identification process in order to receive an accurate total sum of the respective indicators. h. names and scores of all relevant entities not excluded from the identification process (could be sent in a separate excel file, see 4.1) The Excel file is attached to the notification letter. i. whether non-bank institutions have been included in the calculations Yes, institutions such as credit unions, central credit unions and central credit union groups were included in the calculations. Has any of the institutions listed in 2.1 been identified through supervisory judgement 4.3 Supervisory as laid down in EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs? If yes, please list the judgement respective institutions. No Designation of O-SIIs in Lithuania was carried out in accordance with Guidelines EBA/GL/2014/10 on criteria for the assessment of O-SIIS of 16 December 2014 (hereinafter - the Guidelines). In line with the scoring methodology provided in the Guidelines, the systemic importance of institutions was assessed using 9 mandatory indicators (eliminating the indicator of debt securities outstanding; refer to question 4.2 a.) covering 4 different criteria. The criteria are as follows: size, importance (including substitutability/financial system infrastructure), complexity/cross-border activity, interconnectedness. The Bank of Lithuania did not use any optional indicators based on the fact that 4.4 Calibrating the O-SII participants of Lithuania's financial system are rather homogeneous in terms of financial services and their importance to the financial system is, for the most part, buffer fully characterised by the mandatory indicators. The Bank of Lithuania has decided to maintain the 350 basis points threshold (out of a total of 10,000 basis points) as a limit of systemic importance defined by the Guidelines. As the Guidelines do not specify any buffer calibration methods, the calibration was based on 2 approaches: "expected impact" and "expected losses" (detailed below). The quarterly returns on risk weighted assets (RoRWA) of banks operating in Lithuania were used for both methods. However, the data is available only from 2002, and the sample is contaminated by large negative returns during only one crisis episode (in 2009-2010).Institution-specificO-SII capital buffers were calculated as an average of the results from both approaches. 1. The goal of the "expected impact" approach is to determine particular O-SII 3/3 capital buffers so that the expected impact of the failure of systemically important banks (SIBs) would equal that of a reference non-SIB (a reference non-SIB is defined as an institution with the systemic importance score of 350 basis points). Since SIBs have higher economic costs of failure than non-SIBs, the probability of default (PD) of SIBs must be lower than the PD of the reference non-SIB in order to achieve an equal expected impact of failure. Additional O-SII capital buffers for SIBs lower their PDs and thus limit their economic costs of failure. The defined O-SII score of each SIB was used as the relative measure of the economic costs of failure, while the threshold of 350 basis points was used as the relative measure of the economic costs of failure of the reference non-SIB. The PD of a reference non-SIB was determined using the empirical distribution of the RoRWA of banks operating in Lithuania. 2. The "expected losses" calibration is based on determining the required loss absorbing capacity of SIBs. It was assumed that a larger than 2.5% loss of the capital adequacy ratio would render a SIB insolvent. The 2.5% capital adequacy threshold for losses was chosen to proxy the capital conservation buffer. The amount of the additional capital buffer needed for each SIB is determined by its systemic importance score with the intention of increasing its ability to withstand a loss that equals the historical average of Lithuanian bank losses in excess of 2.5% of the capital adequacy ratio. The amount of additional capital needed was calculated proportionally to the SIB score in excess of 350 basis points using the average of historical losses exceeding 2.5% of the capital adequacy ratio and the probability of such an event. The lending activities of AB SEB bankas and "Swedbank", AB will not be affected as a result of this planned decision because the O-SII buffers remain unchanged compared to the previous notification period. Postponing in one year the phase-in period of the higher O-SII buffer requirement for AB Šiaulių bankas is expected to help absorb potential losses and also support additional credit supply to the economy. 4.5 Effectiveness and A phase-in period for AB Šiaulių bankas needs to be met on 31 December 2021. Lithuania's banking system is highly concentrated. In terms of assets, in Q4 2019 the proportionality of measure market share of the 3 largest banks comprised around 70% of the total assets of Lithuania's banking system. The failure of a systemically important institution could have a severe negative impact on the stability of the Lithuanian financial sector and on the real economy. A higher capital requirement for systemically important institutions will improve overall banking sector resilience against negative shocks and will also help limit the possibly misaligned incentives of systemically important financial institutions. 5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure 5.1 Assessment of cross- border effects and the likely impact on the The cross-border effects and the impact on the internal market are expected to be internal market non-material as the cross-border activities of the identified O-SIIs within the EU are (Recommendation limited. As the measure is institution-specific, possibility of any leakages is minimal. 6. Combinations and interactions with other measures 4/3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

