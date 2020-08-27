|
Notification by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on six other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)
08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT
Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)
1.
Notifying national authority
1.1 Name of the notifying
The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).
2.
Description of the measure
Credit institution
LEI code
|
Application level
|
Bank of Cyprus Public
PQ0RAP85KK9Z75ONZW93
Highest level of
2.1 Concerned institution or
Hellenic Bank Public
CXUHEGU3MADZ2CEV7C11
Highest level of
Eurobank Cyprus Ltd
5493004KSNEM4U7L8714
Individual level
RCB Bank Ltd
253400EBCBBVB9TUHN50
Individual level
Astrobank Ltd
549300VB6UM9TUOCYW67
Individual level
Αlpha Bank Cyprus
529900VS0F7BA91P4I60
Individual level
Credit institution name
O-SII Buffer requirement
Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd
2,0%
Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd
1,5%
Eurobank Cyprus Ltd
1,0%
RCB Bank Ltd
0,5%
Astrobank Ltd
0,5%
Αlpha Bank Cyprus Ltd
0,5%
CY credit institution
EU ultimate parent
EU ultimate parent LEI code
2.3 Name of the EU ultimate
Eurobank Cyprus
Eurobank Ergasias
JEUVK5RWVJEN8W0C9M24
Ltd
S.A.
Αlpha Bank Cyprus
Alpha Bank A.E.
5299009N55YRQC69CN08
|
The measure will also apply to all banking related subsidiaries of Bank of Cyprus
2.4 Names of subsidiaries
Public Company Ltd and to all banking related subsidiaries of Hellenic Bank
Timing of the Decision The CBC took its decision on 6 April 2020.
Timing of the Publication One month after the decision is taken.
The measure is being communicated to the ESRB, the EBA and the Commission.
3.3 DisclosureOne month after the decision is taken, the CBC will publish the measure on its website and will send circular letters to the O-SII institutions informing them of this decision.
3.4 Timing of Application
1 January 2021.
The CBC will, as in the previous annual reviews, continue to apply the phasing-in of the OSII buffer. So far, the first two phases of the phasing-in have been implemented, on 1 January 2019 and 1 January 2020. In order to alleviate O-SII credit institutions from the adverse financial impact of COVID-19, the existing
3.5 Phasing inphasing-in period is adjusted, so that the third and fourth (last) phases are delayed by 12 months each i.e. the third phase will apply on 1 January 2022 and the last phase on 1 January 2023. So far, 50% of the O-SII buffer requirement has been fulfilled and the remaining 50% will be fulfilled on 1 January 2022 and 1 January 2023 in two equal annual increments of 25%, such that by 1 January 2023 100% of the O-SII buffer requirement will apply.
3.6 Review of the measure Annual review, as required by the CRD.
4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer
4.1 Scores of concerned
For the detailed scores of each credit institution, please refer to the attached file.
|
The CBC followed the guidelines issued by the EBA and has set the threshold for
|
the designation of O-SII institutions at 350 basis points.
4.2 Methodology and
Only the mandatory indicators included in the EBA guidelines were used in the
indicators used for
designation of the O-SII
designation process. The designation covered all credit institutions established in
(Article 131.3)
Cyprus, including branches of EU credit institutions and branches of credit
institutions of third countries.
Not applicable.
4.3 Supervisory judgement
The CBC followed the relevant guidelines issued by the EBA and set the
threshold for the designation of O-SII institutions at 350 basis points. To ensure a
level playing field and to reflect the hierarchy between O-SIIs in terms of systemic
importance, the CBC calibrated the O-SII buffer in relative proportionality with the
O-SII scores. As in previous annual reviews, the following mapping table was
used:
4.4 Calibrating the O-SII
Total O-SII Score
O-SII buffer rate
350 - 1.000
0,5%
1.001 - 1.750
1,0%
1.751 - 2.500
1,5%
Greater than 2.500
2,0%
Credit institutions can be considered systemic because of their size,
interconnectedness and importance to the economy of Cyprus. In addition, their
4.5 Effectiveness and
activities entail a number of risks and they contribute to the pro-cyclicality of the
financial system. The imposition of the O-SII buffer on systemic credit institutions,
proportionality of measure
is considered an effective measure to increase their resilience, so as to ensure
that systemic credit institutions can withstand future losses without adversely
affecting the stability of the financial system.
5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure
5.1 Assessment of cross- border effects and the likely impact on the internal market
(Recommendation
ESRB/2015/2)
The imposition of the O-SII buffer, increases the resilience of the O-SII credit institutions, and facilitates their ability to absorb future losses. The phasing-in period of the O-SII buffer, is not expected to adversely affect their economic activities. In addition, no inwards spillovers are expected, since the measure does not entail the loosening of credit standards.
Effect on financial stability
The measure is not only expected to improve the financial stability of the Cyprus banking sector, but also contribute towards the financial stability of the internal market.
Effect on lending
Provision of credit to the real economy continues to be moderate. The introduction of additional capital buffers in full at this juncture could limit the provision of credit. In order to mitigate this risk, the phasing-in period continues to apply and due to the COVID-19 is adjusted, so that the third and fourth (last) phases are delayed by 12 months each i.e. the third phase will apply on 1 January 2022 and the last phase on 1 January 2023. The phasing-in period would facilitate the provision of credit and any necessary capital planning.
Effect on economic growth
Based on the characteristics of the measure and the phasing-in period adopted, no material effect is expected on economic growth.
5.2 Assessment of leakages
and regulatory arbitrage
Leakages and regulatory arbitrage within Cyprus are not likely, since no
within the notifying Member
substitute services are available from unregulated providers.
6. Combinations and interactions with other measures
6.1 Combinations between G-
Not applicable.
SII and O-SII buffers (Article
|
6.2 Combinations with SRB
Not applicable.
buffers
6.3 O-SII requirement for a
Eurobank Cyprus Ltd and Alpha Bank Cyprus Ltd both have parent institutions
located in the EU. The relevant CRD provisions were followed.
subsidiary (Article 131.8)
6.4 Interaction with other
Not applicable.
7. Miscellaneous
Mr Angelos Kapatais
|
|
phone: +357 22714427,
|
|
|
Mr Constantinos Trikoupis
Head Macroprudential Oversight Section, Financial Stability Department, Central
Bank of Cyprus
|
|
email: constantinostrikoupis@centralbank.cy
7.2 Any other relevant
The CBC will conduct a separate assessment for the designation of O-SII
investment firms.
information
