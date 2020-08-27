Log in
Notification by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on six other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)

Please send this template to

  • notifications@esrb.europa.euwhen notifying the ESRB;
  • macropru.notifications@ecb.europa.euwhen notifying the ECB;
  • notifications@eba.europa.euwhen notifying the EBA.

Emailing this template to the above-mentioned addresses constitutes an official notification, no further official letter is required. In order to facilitate the work of the notified authorities, please send the notification template in a format that allows electronically copying the information.

1.

Notifying national authority

1.1 Name of the notifying

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

authority

2.

Description of the measure

Credit institution

LEI code

Application level

name

Bank of Cyprus Public

PQ0RAP85KK9Z75ONZW93

Highest level of

Company Ltd

consolidation

2.1 Concerned institution or

Hellenic Bank Public

CXUHEGU3MADZ2CEV7C11

Highest level of

Company Ltd

consolidation

group of institutions

Eurobank Cyprus Ltd

5493004KSNEM4U7L8714

Individual level

RCB Bank Ltd

253400EBCBBVB9TUHN50

Individual level

Astrobank Ltd

549300VB6UM9TUOCYW67

Individual level

Αlpha Bank Cyprus

529900VS0F7BA91P4I60

Individual level

Ltd

Credit institution name

O-SII Buffer requirement

Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd

2,0%

2.2 Level of the buffer

Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd

1,5%

applied

Eurobank Cyprus Ltd

1,0%

RCB Bank Ltd

0,5%

Astrobank Ltd

0,5%

Αlpha Bank Cyprus Ltd

0,5%

CY credit institution

EU ultimate parent

EU ultimate parent LEI code

name

2.3 Name of the EU ultimate

Eurobank Cyprus

Eurobank Ergasias

JEUVK5RWVJEN8W0C9M24

parent institution

Ltd

S.A.

Αlpha Bank Cyprus

Alpha Bank A.E.

5299009N55YRQC69CN08

Ltd

Date of template version: 2016-03-01

1/3

The measure will also apply to all banking related subsidiaries of Bank of Cyprus

2.4 Names of subsidiaries

Public Company Ltd and to all banking related subsidiaries of Hellenic Bank

Public Company Ltd.

  1. 3. Timing of the measure

  2. Timing of the Decision The CBC took its decision on 6 April 2020.
  3. Timing of the Publication One month after the decision is taken.

The measure is being communicated to the ESRB, the EBA and the Commission.

3.3 DisclosureOne month after the decision is taken, the CBC will publish the measure on its website and will send circular letters to the O-SII institutions informing them of this decision.

3.4 Timing of Application

1 January 2021.

The CBC will, as in the previous annual reviews, continue to apply the phasing-in of the OSII buffer. So far, the first two phases of the phasing-in have been implemented, on 1 January 2019 and 1 January 2020. In order to alleviate O-SII credit institutions from the adverse financial impact of COVID-19, the existing

3.5 Phasing inphasing-in period is adjusted, so that the third and fourth (last) phases are delayed by 12 months each i.e. the third phase will apply on 1 January 2022 and the last phase on 1 January 2023. So far, 50% of the O-SII buffer requirement has been fulfilled and the remaining 50% will be fulfilled on 1 January 2022 and 1 January 2023 in two equal annual increments of 25%, such that by 1 January 2023 100% of the O-SII buffer requirement will apply.

3.6 Review of the measure Annual review, as required by the CRD.

4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer

4.1 Scores of concerned

For the detailed scores of each credit institution, please refer to the attached file.

institution or group of

institutions, as per EBA

guidelines on the

assessment of O-SIIs

(Article 131.3)

The CBC followed the guidelines issued by the EBA and has set the threshold for

the designation of O-SII institutions at 350 basis points.

4.2 Methodology and

Only the mandatory indicators included in the EBA guidelines were used in the

indicators used for

designation of the O-SII

designation process. The designation covered all credit institutions established in

(Article 131.3)

Cyprus, including branches of EU credit institutions and branches of credit

institutions of third countries.

A separate designation process will be performed for investment firms.

Not applicable.

4.3 Supervisory judgement

2/3

The CBC followed the relevant guidelines issued by the EBA and set the

threshold for the designation of O-SII institutions at 350 basis points. To ensure a

level playing field and to reflect the hierarchy between O-SIIs in terms of systemic

importance, the CBC calibrated the O-SII buffer in relative proportionality with the

O-SII scores. As in previous annual reviews, the following mapping table was

used:

4.4 Calibrating the O-SII

buffer

Total O-SII Score

O-SII buffer rate

350 - 1.000

0,5%

1.001 - 1.750

1,0%

1.751 - 2.500

1,5%

Greater than 2.500

2,0%

Credit institutions can be considered systemic because of their size,

interconnectedness and importance to the economy of Cyprus. In addition, their

4.5 Effectiveness and

activities entail a number of risks and they contribute to the pro-cyclicality of the

financial system. The imposition of the O-SII buffer on systemic credit institutions,

proportionality of measure

is considered an effective measure to increase their resilience, so as to ensure

that systemic credit institutions can withstand future losses without adversely

affecting the stability of the financial system.

5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure

5.1 Assessment of cross- border effects and the likely impact on the internal market

(Recommendation

ESRB/2015/2)

The imposition of the O-SII buffer, increases the resilience of the O-SII credit institutions, and facilitates their ability to absorb future losses. The phasing-in period of the O-SII buffer, is not expected to adversely affect their economic activities. In addition, no inwards spillovers are expected, since the measure does not entail the loosening of credit standards.

Effect on financial stability

The measure is not only expected to improve the financial stability of the Cyprus banking sector, but also contribute towards the financial stability of the internal market.

Effect on lending

Provision of credit to the real economy continues to be moderate. The introduction of additional capital buffers in full at this juncture could limit the provision of credit. In order to mitigate this risk, the phasing-in period continues to apply and due to the COVID-19 is adjusted, so that the third and fourth (last) phases are delayed by 12 months each i.e. the third phase will apply on 1 January 2022 and the last phase on 1 January 2023. The phasing-in period would facilitate the provision of credit and any necessary capital planning.

Effect on economic growth

Based on the characteristics of the measure and the phasing-in period adopted, no material effect is expected on economic growth.

3/3

5.2 Assessment of leakages

and regulatory arbitrage

Leakages and regulatory arbitrage within Cyprus are not likely, since no

within the notifying Member

substitute services are available from unregulated providers.

State

6. Combinations and interactions with other measures

6.1 Combinations between G-

Not applicable.

SII and O-SII buffers (Article

131.14)

6.2 Combinations with SRB

Not applicable.

buffers

(Article 131.14 + Article

133.5)

6.3 O-SII requirement for a

Eurobank Cyprus Ltd and Alpha Bank Cyprus Ltd both have parent institutions

located in the EU. The relevant CRD provisions were followed.

subsidiary (Article 131.8)

6.4 Interaction with other

Not applicable.

measures

7. Miscellaneous

Mr Angelos Kapatais

Director Financial Stability, Central Bank of Cyprus

phone: +357 22714427,

email: angeloskapatais@centralbank.cy

7.1 Contact person(s) at

notifying authority

Mr Constantinos Trikoupis

Head Macroprudential Oversight Section, Financial Stability Department, Central

Bank of Cyprus

phone: +357 22714342,

email: constantinostrikoupis@centralbank.cy

7.2 Any other relevant

The CBC will conduct a separate assessment for the designation of O-SII

investment firms.

information

4/3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:12:07 UTC
