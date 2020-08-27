Notification by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on six other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

The measure will also apply to all banking related subsidiaries of Bank of Cyprus 2.4 Names of subsidiaries Public Company Ltd and to all banking related subsidiaries of Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd.

3. Timing of the measure Timing of the Decision The CBC took its decision on 6 April 2020. Timing of the Publication One month after the decision is taken.

The measure is being communicated to the ESRB, the EBA and the Commission.

3.3 DisclosureOne month after the decision is taken, the CBC will publish the measure on its website and will send circular letters to the O-SII institutions informing them of this decision.

3.4 Timing of Application 1 January 2021.

The CBC will, as in the previous annual reviews, continue to apply the phasing-in of the OSII buffer. So far, the first two phases of the phasing-in have been implemented, on 1 January 2019 and 1 January 2020. In order to alleviate O-SII credit institutions from the adverse financial impact of COVID-19, the existing

3.5 Phasing inphasing-in period is adjusted, so that the third and fourth (last) phases are delayed by 12 months each i.e. the third phase will apply on 1 January 2022 and the last phase on 1 January 2023. So far, 50% of the O-SII buffer requirement has been fulfilled and the remaining 50% will be fulfilled on 1 January 2022 and 1 January 2023 in two equal annual increments of 25%, such that by 1 January 2023 100% of the O-SII buffer requirement will apply.

3.6 Review of the measure Annual review, as required by the CRD.

4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer