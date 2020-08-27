|
Notification by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority on seven other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)
08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT
Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)
-
Notifying national authority
1.1 Name of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet) notifying
authority
-
Description of the measure
On which institution(s) is the measure applied (name and LEI code)?
|
|
|
The designation of O-SIIs in Denmark applies at the highest possible level of consolidation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
O-SII institution
|
|
Level of consolidation
|
|
LEI code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Danske Bank A/S
|
Consolidated
|
MAES062Z21O4RZ2U7M96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1 Concerned
|
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
|
Consolidated
|
LIU16F6VZJSD6UKHD557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nordea Kredit
|
|
Individual
|
|
52990080NNXXLC14OC65
|
|
institution or
|
|
|
|
Realkreditaktieselskab
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
group of
|
Jyske Bank A/S
|
Consolidated
|
3M5E1GQGKL17HI6CPN30
|
|
institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sydbank A/S
|
|
Consolidated
|
GP5DT10VX1QRQUKVBK64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DLR Kredit A/S
|
Individual
|
529900PR2ELW8QI1B775
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spar Nord Bank A/S
|
Consolidated
|
549300DHT635Q5P8J715
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The O-SII buffer is not applied in Denmark. However, an institution-specific systemic risk buffer
|
|
|
applies, cf. section 6.2. The systemic risk buffer applies to the institution designated as O-SII
|
|
|
and to each individual credit institution of the O-SII.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
What is the level of the buffer (in %) applied to the institution(s)?
|
2.2 Level of the
|
The O-SII buffer is not applied in Denmark. However, an institution-specific systemic risk buffer
|
|
|
buffer applied
|
applies, cf. section 6.2. The systemic risk buffer applies to the institution designated as O-SII
|
|
|
|
|
and to each individual credit institution of the O-SII.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please provide the name and the LEI code of the EU ultimate parent institution of the
|
2.3 Name of the
|
|
group of each of the concerned institutions, in case the EU ultimate parent institution is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EU ultimate
|
|
not the concerned institution itself.
|
|
|
|
parent institution
|
|
Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab is a subsidiary of the Finnish Nordea Group (LEI code
|
|
|
529900ODI3047E2LIV03).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of template version: 2016-03-01
|
1/3
If any of the concerned institutions is a parent institution and the buffer is applied on a (sub)consolidated level, please name the subsidiaries of the institution that are notified as O-SIIs (please give name and LEI code).
The O-SII buffer is not applied in Denmark. The systemic risk buffer applies to the institution designated as O-SII at the highest possible level of consolidation and to each individual credit institution of the designated O-SII. Therefore, the systemic risk buffer applies to the following institutions:
|
|
|
|
Danske Bank A/S (consolidated)
|
|
|
Danske Bank A/S
|
|
Parent company
|
MAES062Z21O4RZ2U7M96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realkredit Danmark
|
|
Subsidiary
|
549300NLOMBOWE943Y30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nykredit Realkredit A/S (consolidated)
|
|
|
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
|
|
Parent company
|
LIU16F6VZJSD6UKHD557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Totalkredit A/S
|
|
Subsidiary
|
5493001HO6SLV413ZC45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nykredit Bank A/S
|
|
Subsidiary
|
52965FONQ5NZKP0WZL45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LR Realkredit A/S
|
|
Subsidiary
|
529900TPZ2P99GLXGA44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.4 Names of
|
Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab (individual)
|
subsidiaries
|
|
Nordea Kredit
|
|
Individual
|
52990080NNXXLC14OC65
|
|
|
Realkreditaktieselskab
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jyske Bank A/S (consolidated)
|
|
|
Jyske Bank A/S
|
|
Parent company
|
3M5E1GQGKL17HI6CPN30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BRF Kredit A/S
|
|
Subsidiary
|
529900R9HQNZRT2OXB26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sydbank A/S (consolidated)
|
|
|
Sydbank A/S
|
|
Parent company
|
GP5DT10VX1QRQUKVBK64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DLR Kredit A/S (Individual)
|
|
|
DLR Kredit A/S
|
|
Individual
|
529900PR2ELW8QI1B775
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spar Nord Bank A/S (consolidated)
|
|
|
Spar Nord Bank A/S
|
|
Individual
|
549300DHT635Q5P8J715
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Timing of the measure
-
Timing of the Decision
-
Timing of the Publication
What is the date of the official decision?
The criteria for identification and designation of O-SIIs in Denmark were determined in a political agreement in 2013 voted through the Danish Parliament, i.e. the criteria are written in the law. The Danish FSA designates Danish O-SIIs according to these criteria at least annually. The O- SII buffer is not applied in Denmark. The Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs sets the systemic risk buffer.
What is the date of publication of the notified measure?
The yearly designation of O-SIIs was published 30th June 2020. The O-SII buffer is not applied in Denmark.
|
|
Information about the communication strategy of the notified measure to the market.
|
3.3 Disclosure
|
The designation of O-SIIs is disclosed at the website of the Danish FSA (Link). The O-SII buffer
|
is not applied in Denmark. The systemic risk buffer is disclosed at the website of the Ministry of
|
|
|
Industry, Business and Financial Affairs (available in Danish only Link)
3.4 Timing of Application
What is the intended date of activation (i.e. as of which date shall the measure be applicable)?
O-SIIs in Denmark were designated for the first time in June 2014 and the institution-specific systemic risk buffer applied from 1st January 2015. The O-SII buffer is not applied in Denmark.
What is the intended timeline for the phase-in of the measure?
The systemic risk buffer was gradually phased-in from 1st January 2015 to 1st January 2019.
3.5 Phasing in For Spar Nord Bank A/S the systemic risk buffer is set to 0.5 per cent at the end of 2019 and 1 per cent at the end of 2020 according to the Danish Financial Business Act. The O-SII buffer is not applied in Denmark.
3.6 Review of the measure
When will the measure be reviewed (Article 131(6) and 131(12) specify that the buffer, the identification of O-SIIs and the allocation into subcategories must be reviewed at least annually)?
The identification of O-SIIs and the allocation into subcategories is reviewed at least annually and always in the months of May/June. The systemic risk buffer is reviewed and disclosed by the Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs subsequently. The O-SII buffer is not applied in Denmark.
4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer
Please list here the name, overall scores, category scores, and indicator values of the identified O-SIIs related to
-
size;
-
importance for the economy of the relevant Member State or the Union, capturing substitutability/financial institution infrastructure;
-
complexity, including the additional complexities from cross-border activity;
|
4.1 Scores of
|
d. interconnectedness of the institution or (sub-)group with the financial system.
|
|
concerned
|
|
The designation of O-SIIs in Denmark is according to criteria determined in a political agreement
|
|
institution or
|
|
from 2013 voted through the Danish Parliament. Please see section 4.2. However, the Danish
|
|
group of
|
|
FSA follows the EBA guidelines on identification of O-SIIs which results in the following scores:
|
|
institutions, as
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per EBA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
guidelines on the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Criterion
|
|
|
|
assessment of O-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIIs
|
|
|
Overall
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
O-SII institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Importance
|
|
|
Complexity/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Article 131.3)
|
|
score
|
|
|
|
|
|
(substitutability/
|
|
|
|
|
Interconnected-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Size
|
|
|
|
|
cross-border
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial system
|
|
|
|
|
ness
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
infrastructure)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Danske Bank A/S
|
5,461
|
|
4.527
|
|
4.528
|
8.569
|
|
4.489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nykredit Realkredit
|
1369
|
2.105
|
|
1.111
|
505
|
|
1.752
|
|
|
A/S
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nordea Kredit
|
|
351
|
619
|
|
254
|
|
0
|
|
530
|
|
|
Realkreditaktieselskab
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.2 Methodology and indicators used for designation of the O-SII
(Article 131.3)
|
Jyske Bank A/S
|
651
|
849
|
648
|
293
|
815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sydbank A/S
|
184
|
193
|
244
|
97
|
203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DLR Kredit A/S
|
128
|
227
|
105
|
6
|
175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spar Nord Bank A/S
|
106
|
122
|
173
|
29
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Due to the inclusion of significant plus branches in the sample used for the calculation of the O-SII scores, the various O-SII scores decreased a considerable amount compared to previous years.
Please provide information on:
-
whether you followed the EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs
Yes - but supervisory assessment is not relevant since the identification of O-SIIs in Denmark is based on three criteria (optional indicators, cf. EBA guidelines) determined in a political agreement in 2013 voted through the Danish Parliament.
-
which threshold score has been set to identify O-SIIs
The designation of O-SIIs in Denmark is according to three criteria and threshold values determined in a political agreement in 2013 voted through the Danish Parliament. See the text and table below. The three criteria are listed as optional indicators in the EBA guidelines. The Danish FSA follows the EBA guidelines. Using the mandatory indicators, Sydbank A/S, Spar Nord Bank A/S and DLR Kredit A/S are below the automatic threshold score of 350. However, Sydbank A/S, Spar Nord Bank A/S and DLR Kredit A/S have been identified as O-SIIs based on criteria (optional indicators, cf. EBA guidelines) determined in a political agreement in 2013 voted through the Danish Parliament.
-
which overall score is attributed to the O-SIIs See the table below.
-
which of the optional indicators have been used to justify supervisory assessment decisions, if any, and what are the scores
Supervisory assessment decisions are not relevant since the identification of O-SIIs in Denmark is based on quantitative optional indicators determined in a political agreement in 2013 voted through the Danish Parliament. See the text and table below.
-
why these optional indicators are relevant for the Member State
The designation of O-SIIs in Denmark is based on three criteria determined in a political agreement in 2013 voted through the Danish Parliament. These criteria are listed as optional indicators in the EBA guidelines.
-
why the bank is systemically important in terms of those particular optional indicators
An institution is automatically designated as O-SII when the institution is above the threshold value for just one of the three criteria in two subsequent years. This was determined in a political agreement in 2013 voted through the Danish Parliament.
-
whether relevant entities with relative total assets not in excess of 0.02% have been excluded from the identification process
No
-
names and scores of all relevant entities not excluded from the identification process (could be sent in a separate excel file, see 4.1)
Separate file will be sent to EBA.
