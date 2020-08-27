Notification by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority on seven other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)

Notifying national authority

1.1 Name of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet) notifying

authority

Description of the measure

On which institution(s) is the measure applied (name and LEI code)?

The designation of O-SIIs in Denmark applies at the highest possible level of consolidation. O-SII institution Level of consolidation LEI code Danske Bank A/S Consolidated MAES062Z21O4RZ2U7M96 2.1 Concerned Nykredit Realkredit A/S Consolidated LIU16F6VZJSD6UKHD557 Nordea Kredit Individual 52990080NNXXLC14OC65 institution or Realkreditaktieselskab group of Jyske Bank A/S Consolidated 3M5E1GQGKL17HI6CPN30 institutions Sydbank A/S Consolidated GP5DT10VX1QRQUKVBK64 DLR Kredit A/S Individual 529900PR2ELW8QI1B775 Spar Nord Bank A/S Consolidated 549300DHT635Q5P8J715 The O-SII buffer is not applied in Denmark. However, an institution-specific systemic risk buffer applies, cf. section 6.2. The systemic risk buffer applies to the institution designated as O-SII and to each individual credit institution of the O-SII. What is the level of the buffer (in %) applied to the institution(s)? 2.2 Level of the The O-SII buffer is not applied in Denmark. However, an institution-specific systemic risk buffer buffer applied applies, cf. section 6.2. The systemic risk buffer applies to the institution designated as O-SII and to each individual credit institution of the O-SII. Please provide the name and the LEI code of the EU ultimate parent institution of the 2.3 Name of the group of each of the concerned institutions, in case the EU ultimate parent institution is EU ultimate not the concerned institution itself. parent institution Nordea Kredit Realkreditaktieselskab is a subsidiary of the Finnish Nordea Group (LEI code 529900ODI3047E2LIV03).