Notification by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein (FMA) on three other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)

Please send this template to

  • notifications@esrb.europa.euwhen notifying the ESRB;
  • macropru.notifications@ecb.europa.euwhen notifying the ECB;
  • notifications@eba.europa.euwhen notifying the EBA.

Emailing this template to the above-mentioned addresses constitutes an official notification, no further official letter is required. In order to facilitate the work of the notified authorities, please send the notification template in a format that allows electronically copying the information.

1. Notifying national authority

1.1 Name of the notifying

Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein (FMA Liechtenstein)

authority

2. Description of the measure

The following institutions have been identified as O-SIIs (on the highest level of

consolidation):

2.1

Concerned institution or

- LGT Bank AG (LEI code: 7KDSOB6Z0X4S67TMX170)

group of institutions

- Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LEI code:

529900OE1FOAM50XLP72)

- VP Bank AG (LEI code: MI3TLH1I0D58ORE24Q14)

2.2

Level of the buffer

The O-SII buffer for all identified institutions (see above, 2.1) has been set to 2%.

applied

- LGT Group Foundation (LEI code: 5493009EIBTCB1X12G89)

2.3

Name of the EU ultimate

- Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LEI code:

parent institution

529900OE1FOAM50XLP72)

- VP Bank AG (LEI code: MI3TLH1I0D58ORE24Q14)

n/a

2.4

Names of subsidiaries

3. Timing of the measure

3.1

Timing of the Decision

29

June 2020

3.2

Timing of the Publication

07

July 2020

3.3

Disclosure

The results of the O-SII analysis are published on the website of the FMA

Liechtenstein.

3.4 Timing of Application

1 January 2021

3.5 Phasing in

No phasing in.

3.6 Review of the measure

The level of the O-SII buffers will be reviewed annually. This analysis has been

conducted based on data from 31 December 2019.

4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer

The following table shows the three identified O-SIIs along with their category

scores (columns 1 to 4) and overall scores (column 5). The categories based on

the EBA guidelines include:

a.

size (column 1);

b.

importance for the economy of the relevant Member State or the Union,

capturing substitutability/financial institution infrastructure (column 2);

4.1 Scores of concerned

c.

complexity, including the additional complexities from cross-border

activity (column 3);

institution or group of

institutions, as per EBA

d.

interconnectedness of the institution or (sub-)group with the financial

guidelines on the

system (column 4).

assessment of O-SIIs

Overall

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(Article 131.3)

score (5)

LGT Bank AG

5328

2782

6424

6371

5219

Liechtensteinische

Landesbank AG

2442

3485

1982

2136

2509

VP Bank AG

1444

1478

1157

1158

1308

The standard methodology (based on the EBA guidelines) has been applied.

Please refer to the attached Excel file.

Please provide information on:

a.

whether you followed the EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs:

The identification of the O-SII follows the EBA guidelines according to

EBA/GL/2014/10.

b.

which threshold score has been set to identify O-SIIs: The standard

threshold of 350 basis points has been applied.

c.

which overall score is attributed to the O-SIIs: In total, the three

identified O-SIIs' score sum up to 9036 basis points (see 4.1).

d.

which of the optional indicators have been used to justify supervisory

4.2 Methodology and

assessment decisions, if any, and what are the scores: Banks' assets

relative to Liechtenstein's GDP ("Total Assets / Member State's GDP")

indicators used for

e.

why these optional indicators are relevant for the Member State:

designation of the O-SII

Liechtenstein's banking sector is very large relative to the size of the

(Article 131.3)

economy, i.e. the indicator is appropriate to take into account this

specific factor.

f.

why the bank is systemically important in terms of those particular

optional indicators: According to the additional indicator ("Total Assets /

Member State's GDP"), the three O-SIIs in Liechtenstein are not only

the three largest banks in Liechtenstein, but the three largest banks in

the whole EEA.

g.

whether relevant entities with relative total assets not in excess of 0.02%

have been excluded from the identification process: n/a

h.

names and scores of all relevant entities not excluded from the

identification process (could be sent in a separate excel file, see 4.1):

Please see attached Excel file.

  1. whether non-bank institutions have been included in the calculations: n/a

No.

4.3 Supervisory judgement

With regard to the calibration methodology, the FMA has defined three buckets

with different buffer rates depending on the score. The categories differentiate the

institutions according to their level of systemic importance depending on the

respective score. Each identified institution has to hold an O-SII buffer of at least

1 %. Currently, all of the three identified O-SIIs are allocated to Bucket 1, i.e.

signalling "very strong" systemic importance.

4.4 Calibrating the O-SII

Scores

Category

O-SII Buffer

buffer

0 - 349

No systemic relevance

-

350 - 674 Bucket 3 - considerable systemic importance

1.0%

675 - 999

Bucket 2 - strong systemic importance

1.5%

≥ 1000

Bucket 1 - very strong systemic importance

2.0%

The impact of the failure of a systemic bank on the domestic financial sector and

the real economy is much larger than the impact of the failure of a non-systemic

4.5 Effectiveness and

bank. By increasing the loss-absorbing capacity of systemic institutions, the

proportionality of measure probability of default is significantly reduced. Due to the large size of Liechtenstein's O-SIIs relative to the domestic economy, we assess the applied O-SII buffers as being important for safeguarding financial stability.

5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure

5.1 Assessment of cross-

The measure applies to Liechtenstein banks at the consolidated level.

Theoretically, there could be an impact on individuals or companies outside of

border effects and the likely

Liechtenstein through cross-border credits or exposures of subsidiaries and

impact on the internal market

branches. However, given the current capitalisation of the identified banks - well

(Recommendation

above the regulatory requirements, including buffers - the FMA expects the

ESRB/2015/2)

impact to be very low (or even inexistent).

5.2 Assessment of leakages Since the buffer is applied at the consolidated level, jurisdictional shifts of

and regulatory arbitrage

activities within the banking groups due to regulatory arbitrage are impossible.

within the notifying Member

Additionally, given the high capitalisation of the identified institutions, the

State

incentives to circumvent the measures are very limited.

6. Combinations and interactions with other measures

6.1 Combinations between G-

n/a

SII and O-SII buffers (Article

131.14)

For the three identified O-SIIs in Liechtenstein, the following requirements apply:

6.2 Combinations with SRB

a. The level of the systemic risk buffer is set to 2% for the three O-SIIs.

buffers

b.

Is the systemic risk buffer applied to all exposures located in your

(Article 131.14 + Article

Member State only? No, the systemic risk buffer is applied to all

exposures.

133.5)

c.

Is the systemic risk buffer applied at the same consolidation level as the

O-SII buffer? The systemic risk buffer is applied both at the consolidated

and at the individual level.

In case the O-SII is a subsidiary of an EU parent institution which is subject to a

6.3 O-SII requirement for a

G-SII or O-SII buffer on a consolidated basis, what is the G-SII or O-SII buffer

rate on a consolidated basis of the parent institution?

subsidiary (Article 131.8)

n/a

How does the buffer requirement interact with other measures addressing the

6.4 Interaction with other

same risk (e.g. with other supervisory measures)?

The O-SII buffer and the systemic risk buffer do not take effect cumulatively, i.e.

measures

only the higher buffer requirement applies. Therefore, we do not see any overlap

in this regard.

7. Miscellaneous

Martin Gächter, Head of Financial Stability / Macroprudential Supervision

7.1 Contact person(s) at martin.gaechter@fma-li.li, +423 236 7392 notifying authority

-

7.2 Any other relevant information

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:12:08 UTC
