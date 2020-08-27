Notification by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein (FMA) on three other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

Please see attached Excel file.

whether non-bank institutions have been included in the calculations: n/a

No. 4.3 Supervisory judgement With regard to the calibration methodology, the FMA has defined three buckets with different buffer rates depending on the score. The categories differentiate the institutions according to their level of systemic importance depending on the respective score. Each identified institution has to hold an O-SII buffer of at least 1 %. Currently, all of the three identified O-SIIs are allocated to Bucket 1, i.e. signalling "very strong" systemic importance. 4.4 Calibrating the O-SII Scores Category O-SII Buffer buffer 0 - 349 No systemic relevance - 350 - 674 Bucket 3 - considerable systemic importance 1.0% 675 - 999 Bucket 2 - strong systemic importance 1.5% ≥ 1000 Bucket 1 - very strong systemic importance 2.0% The impact of the failure of a systemic bank on the domestic financial sector and the real economy is much larger than the impact of the failure of a non-systemic 4.5 Effectiveness and bank. By increasing the loss-absorbing capacity of systemic institutions, the

proportionality of measure probability of default is significantly reduced. Due to the large size of Liechtenstein's O-SIIs relative to the domestic economy, we assess the applied O-SII buffers as being important for safeguarding financial stability.

5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure

5.1 Assessment of cross- The measure applies to Liechtenstein banks at the consolidated level. Theoretically, there could be an impact on individuals or companies outside of border effects and the likely Liechtenstein through cross-border credits or exposures of subsidiaries and impact on the internal market branches. However, given the current capitalisation of the identified banks - well (Recommendation above the regulatory requirements, including buffers - the FMA expects the ESRB/2015/2) impact to be very low (or even inexistent).

5.2 Assessment of leakages Since the buffer is applied at the consolidated level, jurisdictional shifts of

and regulatory arbitrage activities within the banking groups due to regulatory arbitrage are impossible. within the notifying Member Additionally, given the high capitalisation of the identified institutions, the State incentives to circumvent the measures are very limited.

6. Combinations and interactions with other measures