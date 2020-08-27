Notification by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein (FMA) on three other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

|
3.4 Timing of Application
1 January 2021
No phasing in.
3.6 Review of the measure
The level of the O-SII buffers will be reviewed annually. This analysis has been
conducted based on data from 31 December 2019.
4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer
The following table shows the three identified O-SIIs along with their category
a.
size (column 1);
b.
importance for the economy of the relevant Member State or the Union,
4.1 Scores of concerned
c.
complexity, including the additional complexities from cross-border
institution or group of
d.
interconnectedness of the institution or (sub-)group with the financial
assessment of O-SIIs
Overall
(Article 131.3)
LGT Bank AG
5328
2782
6424
6371
Liechtensteinische
|
|
|
|
|
VP Bank AG
1444
1478
1157
1158
|
1308
The standard methodology (based on the EBA guidelines) has been applied.
Please provide information on:
a.
whether you followed the EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs:
The identification of the O-SII follows the EBA guidelines according to
b.
which threshold score has been set to identify O-SIIs: The standard
c.
which overall score is attributed to the O-SIIs: In total, the three
d.
which of the optional indicators have been used to justify supervisory
4.2 Methodology and
assessment decisions, if any, and what are the scores: Banks' assets
e.
why these optional indicators are relevant for the Member State:
designation of the O-SII
Liechtenstein's banking sector is very large relative to the size of the
economy, i.e. the indicator is appropriate to take into account this
f.
why the bank is systemically important in terms of those particular
|
|
the three largest banks in Liechtenstein, but the three largest banks in
g.
whether relevant entities with relative total assets not in excess of 0.02%
|
|
|
identification process (could be sent in a separate excel file, see 4.1):
