Notification by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, (FIN-FSA) on three other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)

Please send this template to

  • notifications@esrb.europa.euwhen notifying the ESRB;
  • macropru.notifications@ecb.europa.euwhen notifying the ECB;
  • notifications@eba.europa.euwhen notifying the EBA.

Emailing this template to the above-mentioned addresses constitutes an official notification, no further official letter is required. In order to facilitate the work of the notified authorities, please send the notification template in a format that allows electronically copying the information.

1. Notifying national authority

1.1

Name of the notifying

Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, FIN-FSA

authority

2. Description of the measure

The FIN-FSA Board has reviewed the O-SII buffers and has made a

preliminary decision to lower the O-SII buffer applicable to OP Group by 1,0

% (from 2,0 % to 1,0 %). The O-SII buffers for Nordea Group and

Municipality Finance Plc remain at previous levels (2.0 % and 0.5 %

respectively)

2.1

Concerned institution or

Nordea Group 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

group of institutions

OP-Group 7437003B5WFBOIEFY714

Municipality Finance Plc 529900HEKOENJHPNN480

The measures apply on a consolidated level.

The decision is preliminary and the final decision will be made one month from

submitting the notification.

2.2

Level of the buffer

2.0 %, 1.0 % and 0.5 % respectively.

applied

2.3

Name of the EU ultimate

n.a.

parent institution

Nordea Mortgage Bank, Nordea Finance Finland, OP Corporate Bank, OP

2.4

Names of subsidiaries

Mortgage Bank

3. Timing of the measure

3.1

Timing of the Decision

The preliminary decision was made by the FIN-FSA Board on 17 March 2020.

3.2

Timing of the Publication

The preliminary decision was published on 17 March 2020.

Date of template version: 2016-03-01

1/3

3.3 Disclosure

FIN-FSA website

3.4 Timing of Application

Thefinal decision by the FIN-FSA Board will enter into force immediately.

3.5 Phasing in

na.

3.6 Review of the measure

The measure will be reviewed in 2021

4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer

4.1 Scores of concerned

Nordea Group, OP Group and Municipality Finance Plc.

institution or group of

Total O-SII scores 67.87 %, 11.40 % and 3.66 % respectively.

institutions, as per EBA

guidelines on the

Category scores: Size 62.29 %, 15.55 % and 4.76 %. Importance 48.85 %, 18.33

assessment of O-SIIs

% and 1.06 %. Complexity 90.12 %, 3.03 % and 1.75 %. Interconnectedness

(Article 131.3)

70.23 %, 8.69 % and 7.06 %.

Please see enclosed Excel-file.

Please provide information on:

a.

whether you followed the EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs

Yes.

b.

which threshold score has been set to identify O-SIIs

A 2.75% threshold score has been applied. An institution is identified as

an O-SII institution if the total scores as per EBA GL exceed the

threshold of 2.75%.

c.

which of the optional indicators have been used to justify supervisory

assessment decisions, if any, and what are the scores

Optional indicators were not used in the identification of O-SIIs.

4.2 Methodology and

d.

why these optional indicators are relevant for the Member State

na.

indicators used for

designation of the O-SII

e.

why the bank is systemically important in terms of those particular

(Article 131.3)

optional indicators

na.

f.

whether relevant entities with relative total assets not in excess of 0.02%

have been excluded from the identification process

No, all entities are included.

g.

names and scores of all relevant entities not excluded from the

identification process (could be sent in a separate excel file, see 4.1)

See enclosed O-SII excel file.

h.

whether non-bank institutions have been included in the calculations

All Finnish credit institutions and branches operating in Finland are

included in the calculations.

2/3

4.3 Supervisory judgement

Not used.

The decision is motivated by the aim to mitigate the adverse effects of the

coronavirus pandemic on Finnish banks' ability to supply credit to the Finnish real

economy. The O-SII buffers and the systemic risk buffers for the Finnish banks

were recalibrated so that the total structural buffer requirements for all Finnish

credit institutions decreased by 1 percentage point (see also section 6.2 in the

notification template). The decisions on the structural buffers will increase the

lending capacity of the Finnish banks by around EUR 52 billion.

After the recalibration of the structural buffers, the differences in the systemic

footprint of the three largest credit institutions in Finland are solely reflected by

the O-SII buffers. The measure is also justified to ensure the level playing field in

4.4 Calibrating the O-SII

the Finnish banking sector.

The recalibrated buffer levels have been benchmarked against the results of the

buffer

current (published in 2017) and the forthcoming ECB floor methodology. The

buffers for Nordea, OP Group and Municipality Finance are higher than the

minimum level reflected in the floor methodology. This excess relative to the

minimum level is motivated by the higher than average concentration,

interconnectedness (high dependence on market based funding) and size relative

to the real economy of the Finnish banking sector.

While enhancing the ability of credit institutions to provide credit to the corporate

sector, the decisions on the structural buffers will also promote a smooth

transition to CRD5 as the risks stemming from the systemic footprint of the

institutions are solely covered by the O-SII buffers (instead of systemic risk

buffers).

The recalibrated O-SII buffers (together with the recalibrated systemic risk

buffers) will mitigate the adverse effects of coronavirus pandemic on Finnish

banks' ability to supply credit to the Finnish real economy by increasing the

estimated lending capacity of Finnish credit institutions by around EUR 52 billion.

This, together with the decisions (CCyB reductions) made by macroprudential

supervisors of other countries, is estimated to increase the total lending capacity

of Finnish banking sector by around EUR 95 billion.

4.5 Effectiveness and

While freeing up capital to support the Finnish real economy, the recalibrated

proportionality of measure

buffers will still remain higher for the systemically important institutions in Finland,

increasing the resilience of these institutions.

The levels of the O-SII buffers are benchmarked against the ECB floor

methodology applicable to SSM countries to ensure the level playing field within

the Banking Union while still taking into account the higher than average

concentration, interconnectedness and size relative to the real economy of the

Finnish banking sector.

5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure

5.1 Assessment of cross- border effects and the likely impact on the internal market

(Recommendation

ESRB/2015/2)

When taking into account the similar decisions on lowering the capital requirements in other Member States (e.g. CCyB reductions and cancellations) cross-border market effects can be seen as relatively limited. As regards domestic implications, the differences between the total structural buffers for the biggest Finnish institutions are kept at their previous levels.

3/3

5.2 Assessment of leakages

and regulatory arbitrage

within the notifying Member See above.

State

6. Combinations and interactions with other measures

6.1

Combinations between G-

na

SII and O-SII buffers (Article

131.14)

6.2

Combinations with SRB

In addition to the aforementioned recalibration of O-SII buffers, the FIN-FSA

Board also made a preliminary decision to remove the systemic risk buffer

buffers

requirement for all the Finnish credit institutions on 17 March 2020. The previous

(Article 131.14 + Article

buffer rates were 3.0 % for Nordea, 2.0 % for OP Group, 1.5 % for Municipality

133.5)

Finance and 1.0 % for all other Finnish credit institutions.

6.3

O-SII requirement for a

n.a.

subsidiary (Article 131.8)

6.4

Interaction with other

Capital conservation buffer was introduced in Finland on 1 January 2015 without

phasing in.

measures

7. Miscellaneous

Arttu Kiviniemi +358 9 183 5237, arttu.kiviniemi@fiva.fi

7.1 Contact person(s) at notifying authority

The decision is preliminary and the final decision will be made one month after

7.2 Any other relevant submission of this notification information

4/3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:12:08 UTC
