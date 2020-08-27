Notification by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, (FIN-FSA) on three other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

4.3 Supervisory judgement Not used.

The decision is motivated by the aim to mitigate the adverse effects of the

coronavirus pandemic on Finnish banks' ability to supply credit to the Finnish real

economy. The O-SII buffers and the systemic risk buffers for the Finnish banks

were recalibrated so that the total structural buffer requirements for all Finnish

credit institutions decreased by 1 percentage point (see also section 6.2 in the

notification template). The decisions on the structural buffers will increase the

lending capacity of the Finnish banks by around EUR 52 billion.

After the recalibration of the structural buffers, the differences in the systemic

footprint of the three largest credit institutions in Finland are solely reflected by

the O-SII buffers. The measure is also justified to ensure the level playing field in

4.4 Calibrating the O-SII the Finnish banking sector.

The recalibrated buffer levels have been benchmarked against the results of the

buffer

current (published in 2017) and the forthcoming ECB floor methodology. The

buffers for Nordea, OP Group and Municipality Finance are higher than the

minimum level reflected in the floor methodology. This excess relative to the

minimum level is motivated by the higher than average concentration,

interconnectedness (high dependence on market based funding) and size relative

to the real economy of the Finnish banking sector.

While enhancing the ability of credit institutions to provide credit to the corporate

sector, the decisions on the structural buffers will also promote a smooth

transition to CRD5 as the risks stemming from the systemic footprint of the

institutions are solely covered by the O-SII buffers (instead of systemic risk

buffers).

The recalibrated O-SII buffers (together with the recalibrated systemic risk

buffers) will mitigate the adverse effects of coronavirus pandemic on Finnish

banks' ability to supply credit to the Finnish real economy by increasing the

estimated lending capacity of Finnish credit institutions by around EUR 52 billion.

This, together with the decisions (CCyB reductions) made by macroprudential

supervisors of other countries, is estimated to increase the total lending capacity

of Finnish banking sector by around EUR 95 billion.

4.5 Effectiveness and While freeing up capital to support the Finnish real economy, the recalibrated

proportionality of measure

buffers will still remain higher for the systemically important institutions in Finland,

increasing the resilience of these institutions.

The levels of the O-SII buffers are benchmarked against the ECB floor

methodology applicable to SSM countries to ensure the level playing field within

the Banking Union while still taking into account the higher than average

concentration, interconnectedness and size relative to the real economy of the