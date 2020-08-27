Notification by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, (FIN-FSA) on three other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

|
4.3 Supervisory judgement
Not used.
The decision is motivated by the aim to mitigate the adverse effects of the
coronavirus pandemic on Finnish banks' ability to supply credit to the Finnish real
economy. The O-SII buffers and the systemic risk buffers for the Finnish banks
were recalibrated so that the total structural buffer requirements for all Finnish
credit institutions decreased by 1 percentage point (see also section 6.2 in the
notification template). The decisions on the structural buffers will increase the
lending capacity of the Finnish banks by around EUR 52 billion.
After the recalibration of the structural buffers, the differences in the systemic
footprint of the three largest credit institutions in Finland are solely reflected by
the O-SII buffers. The measure is also justified to ensure the level playing field in
4.4 Calibrating the O-SII
the Finnish banking sector.
The recalibrated buffer levels have been benchmarked against the results of the
buffer
current (published in 2017) and the forthcoming ECB floor methodology. The
buffers for Nordea, OP Group and Municipality Finance are higher than the
minimum level reflected in the floor methodology. This excess relative to the
minimum level is motivated by the higher than average concentration,
interconnectedness (high dependence on market based funding) and size relative
to the real economy of the Finnish banking sector.
While enhancing the ability of credit institutions to provide credit to the corporate
sector, the decisions on the structural buffers will also promote a smooth
transition to CRD5 as the risks stemming from the systemic footprint of the
institutions are solely covered by the O-SII buffers (instead of systemic risk
buffers).
The recalibrated O-SII buffers (together with the recalibrated systemic risk
buffers) will mitigate the adverse effects of coronavirus pandemic on Finnish
banks' ability to supply credit to the Finnish real economy by increasing the
estimated lending capacity of Finnish credit institutions by around EUR 52 billion.
This, together with the decisions (CCyB reductions) made by macroprudential
supervisors of other countries, is estimated to increase the total lending capacity
of Finnish banking sector by around EUR 95 billion.
4.5 Effectiveness and
While freeing up capital to support the Finnish real economy, the recalibrated
proportionality of measure
buffers will still remain higher for the systemically important institutions in Finland,
increasing the resilience of these institutions.
The levels of the O-SII buffers are benchmarked against the ECB floor
methodology applicable to SSM countries to ensure the level playing field within
the Banking Union while still taking into account the higher than average
concentration, interconnectedness and size relative to the real economy of the
Finnish banking sector.
5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure