Notification by the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (Hungary Central Bank) on eight other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

The ESRB template on the O-SII buffer

1. Notifying national authority

1.1 Name of the

notifying

Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB)

authority

2. Description of the measure

Institution

LEI code

OTP Bank Nyrt.

529900W3MOO00A18X956

2.1 Concerned

UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt.

Y28RT6GGYJ696PMW8T44

Kereskedelmi és Hitelbank Zrt.

KFUXYFTU2LHQFQZDQG45

institution or

ERSTE BANK HUNGARY Zrt.

549300XWJHRKLHU2PS28

group of

Raiffeisen Bank Zrt.

5493001U1K6M7JOL5W45

institutions

MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt.

2594004MC7VOKSK7Z633

CIB Bank Zrt.

549300MSY5NIVC0BME80

MKB Bank Zrt.

3H0Q3U74FVFED2SHZT16

The measure is applied on the highest level of consolidation.

Level of the buffer applied

Institution

From

2021

2022

2023

2024

1 July 2020

OTP Bank Nyrt.

0%

0.5%

1%

2%

2.2 Level of the

UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt.

0%

0.25%

0.5%

1%

Kereskedelmi és Hitelbank Zrt.

0%

0.25%

0.5%

1%

buffer applied

ERSTE BANK HUNGARY Zrt.

0%

0.125%

0.25%

0.5%

Raiffeisen Bank Zrt.

0%

0.125%

0.25%

0.5%

MTB Magyar

0%

0.125%

0.25%

0.5%

Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt.

CIB Bank Zrt.

0%

0.125%

0.25%

0.5%

MKB Bank Zrt.

0%

0.125%

0.25%

0.5%

Institution

Ultimate EU Parent Institution

LEI code of Parent Institution

OTP Bank Nyrt.

OTP Bank Nyrt.

529900W3MOO00A18X956

UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt.

UniCredit S.p.A .

549300TRUWO2CD2G5692

2.3 Name of the

Kereskedelmi és Hitelbank Zrt.

KBC Group NV

213800X3Q9LSAKRUWY91

EU ultimate

ERSTE BANK HUNGARY Zrt.

Erste Group Bank AG

PQOH26KWDF7CG10L6792

parent institution

Raiffeisen Bank Zrt.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95

MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti

Bank Zrt.

Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt.

2594004MC7VOKSK7Z633

CIB Bank Zrt.

Intesa San Paolo S.p.A.

549300UM31PJ24TTSR94

MKB Bank Zrt.

MKB Bank Zrt.

3H0Q3U74FVFED2SHZT16

The following subsidiaries of OTP Bank Nyrt. are identified as O-SIIs according to the

2.4 Names of

latest publicly available information of notifications:

OTP Banka Hrvatska d.d. (Croatia) (LEI code: 5299005UJX6K7BQKV086)

subsidiaries

DSK Bank EAD (Bulgaria) (LEI code: 529900GEH0DAUTAXUA94)

OTP Bank Romania S.A. (Romania) (LEI code: 5299003TM0P7W8DNUF61)

For a list of subsidiaries, see OTP Bank's Annual Report 2018, p. 167. available:

https://www.otpbank.hu/portal/en/IR/Reports/Annual

Other institutions identified as O-SIIs for Hungary do not have any foreign subsidiary

identified as O-SII, moreover they do not have relevant foreign presence through

subsidiaries in any other country.

3. Timing of the measure

3.1

Timing of the

The decision was taken by the Financial Stability Board of the MNB on 1 April 2020.

Decision

3.2

Timing of the

The intended date of publication is 31 May 2020.

Publication

3.3

Disclosure

The names of the institutions and their effective and expected O-SII capital buffer

requirements have been published on the internet webpage of the MNB.

3.4

Timing of

The determined buffers will be applicable from 1 July 2020.

Application

3.5

Phasing in

The phase in period for the O-SII buffer requirements runs from 1 January 2022 until 1

January 2024.

3.6

Review of the

The MNB shall annually review the group of institutions identified as O-SIIs and their

respective O-SII buffer requirements.

measure

(Sections 89 (3) and 90 (3) b) of the Hungarian Banking Act; Article 131(6) of the CRD IV).

4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer

4.1 Scores of

The decision relates to the release of O-SII buffers and therefore did not require the revision

concerned

of the results of the last regular review of the O-SII identification exercise, carried out by the

institution or

MNB at the end of last year. For further information on the currently valid identification results

group of

see the related notification:

institutions, as

per EBA

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/esrb.notification200214_osii_hu~fdad1aa469.en

guidelines on the

.pdf

assessment of O-

SIIs

(Article 131.3)

4.2 Methodology

The decision relates to the release of O-SII buffers and therefore did not require the revision

and indicators

of the results of the last regular review of the O-SII identification exercise, carried out by the

used for

MNB at the end of last year. For further information on the currently valid identification

designation of

methodology see the related notification:

the O-SII

(Article 131.3)

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/esrb.notification200214_osii_hu~fdad1aa469.en

.pdf

4.3 Supervisory

The group of O-SIIs was identified by the quantitative approach presented above.

judgement

The decision of the MNB to temporarily release and gradually build back the O-SII buffers

4.4 Calibrating

in the next three and a half years was calibrated with the aim of providing sufficient lending

capacity to the systemically important credit institutions.

the O-SII buffer

The envisaged buffer build-up paths are based on the latest calibration exercise of the MNB.

For further information on the calibration, see:

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/esrb.notification200214_osii_hu~fdad1aa469.en

.pdf

In 2022 and 2023, temporary buffer rates are expected to be increased annually by one-

quarter of the expected final buffer rates on the planned buffer build-up path. The MNB will

modify the amount of the final buffer rates and consistently with the foregoing rates of

increase adjust the rates along the build-up path if material future changes in the systemic

importance of the credit institutions necessitate adjustments during the annual revisions.

Due to the extraordinary economic conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it is

relevant from a financial stability perspective as well to support the banking system in

maintaining a steady credit supply to the real economy, which potentially faces a rundown

of its liquid assets and an adverse tightening of liquidity constraints. Under the exceptional

circumstances regulatory constraints posed by capital buffers could have counterproductive

effects by restraining banks from meeting the extraordinary real economic demand for

liquidity and consequently inducing systemic disruption. The temporary release of the O-SII

capital buffers is expected to considerably increase the lending capacity of the credit

institutions concerned.

4.5 Effectiveness

The MNB is going to closely monitor whether the banks will effectively utilize their increased

lending capacity without taking on excessive risk.

and

proportionality of

The one-and-a-half-year complete release and the envisaged two-year-longphase-in is

measure

expected to improve effectivity as it provides incentives for institutions to plan with and utilize

this time interval for lending. Moreover, the phase-in period leaves enough time for the build-

up of the capital buffer without hampering the ability of the banking system to sustainably

contribute to economic growth while starting to rebuild its loss absorbing capacity.

The final buffer rates applicable after the expected normalization were calibrated as part of

the last regular review of the O-SII identification and calibration exercise at the end of last

year. Therefore, the reasoning for their effectiveness and proportionality can be found in the

related notification:

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/esrb.notification200214_osii_hu~fdad1aa469.en

.pdf

5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure

5.1 Assessment of cross-border effects and the likely impact on the internal market

(Recommendatio n ESRB/2015/2)

  1. Based on the assessment of the transmission channels of cross-border risk adjustment and regulatory arbitrage provided by the ESRB Handbook on Operationalising Macro- prudential Policy in the Banking Sector (Chapter 11) the possible negative cross-border

impact of the measure is expected to be limited.

b.

  1. Inward spillovers: The possible cross-border impact (leakages and regulatory arbitrage) is expected to be limited in Hungary. A possible channel of circumvention, the extension in systemic importance of branches or systemically less important institutions has not been observed in the previous years, and the release of the buffers mitigates further

the likelihood of plausible impact.

  1. Outward spillovers: The MNB still does not expect material negative cross-border effects on other Member States and on the Single Market. Within the identified O-SIIs only OTP Group has substantial cross-border activity. As the O-SII buffers are applied on the highest level of consolidation, the realised O-SII buffer of the OTP Group do not incentivize the cross-border reallocation of banking activities from or to other Member States. Five of the eight identified O-SIIs are foreign parents' subsidiaries operating in

Hungary. The relatively limited size of these subsidiaries within their respective banking groups does not make a significant impact likely.

5.2 Assessment

Because systemically important institutions face an additional regulatory requirement when

the O-SII capital buffers are prescribed compared to other institutions, the release of the O-

of leakages and

SII buffers mitigates incentives to allocate financial resources through channels and

regulatory

mechanisms of leakages and regulatory arbitrage. Furthermore, the temporality of the

arbitrage within

release limits the likelihood of significant further growth of systemic significance which might

the notifying

be contributed to it and any such increase is going to be assessed during the regular annual

Member State

reviews.

6. Combinations and interactions with other measures

6.1 Combinations

between G-SII

The MNB has not identified any institutions as G-SIIs within its jurisdiction.

and O-SII buffers (Article 131.14)

The MNB applies the SyRB and the O-SII buffers for mitigating different kind of systemic risks. Therefore the SyRB is not applied to mitigate risks related to those targeted by the O- SII buffer. The SyRB and the O-SII buffer are cumulative as the SyRB applies only to domestic exposures in Hungary.

Since 1 July of 2019 no bank is required to maintain a systemic risk buffer following the appropriate cleaning of problem exposures. The SyRB is still in place as a backstop measure against any future build-up of problem domestic commercial real estate project loans.From 1 January 2020 the scope of the regulation is extended to cover foreign currency domestic

6.2 Combinations CRE project loan exposures qualified as non-problem in order to mitigate potential systemic with SRB buffers risks related to the dynamically growing CRE project financing segment. (For further

(Article 131.14 +

information

on

the

intended

use

of

a

systemic

risk

buffer

see

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/esrb.notification20190918_srb_hu~ea5f538696.

Article 133.5)

en.pdf?26a7ce8fe8c8dd0dc5e91c566542bef5)

Currently there are no banks which are required to maintain a systemic risk buffer based on their institution specific CRE project exposures. Moreover the regulation is suspended until the next review of the SyRB rates to mitigate the impacts of the emergency situation related to the coronavirus outbreak on the financial intermediary system.

SyRB and O-SII buffers are applied on the highest consolidation level achievable under the jurisdiction of the MNB. This means that for the Hungarian banks with foreign parent institutions, the buffers are applied on a sub-consolidated level.

Institution

EU Parent Institution

Final O-SII

G-SII

buffer

buffer

6.3 O-SII

UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt.

UniCredit S.p.A.

1%

1%

requirement for a

Kereskedelmi és Hitelbank Zrt.

KBC Group NV

1.5%

-

subsidiary

(Article 131.8)

Raiffeisen Bank Zrt.

Raiffeisen Bank

2%

-

International AG

ERSTE BANK HUNGARY Zrt.

Erste Group Bank AG

2%

-

CIB Bank Zrt.

Intesa San Paolo S.p.A.

0.75%

-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:12:08 UTC
