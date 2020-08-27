Notification by the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (Hungary Central Bank) on eight other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

The following subsidiaries of OTP Bank Nyrt. are identified as O-SIIs according to the

The measure is applied on the highest level of consolidation.

For further information on the calibration, see:

The envisaged buffer build-up paths are based on the latest calibration exercise of the MNB.

in the next three and a half years was calibrated with the aim of providing sufficient lending

The decision of the MNB to temporarily release and gradually build back the O-SII buffers

The group of O-SIIs was identified by the quantitative approach presented above.

The decision relates to the release of O-SII buffers and therefore did not require the revision

The decision relates to the release of O-SII buffers and therefore did not require the revision

4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer

(Sections 89 (3) and 90 (3) b) of the Hungarian Banking Act; Article 131(6) of the CRD IV).

The MNB shall annually review the group of institutions identified as O-SIIs and their

The phase in period for the O-SII buffer requirements runs from 1 January 2022 until 1

The determined buffers will be applicable from 1 July 2020.

requirements have been published on the internet webpage of the MNB.

The names of the institutions and their effective and expected O-SII capital buffer

The intended date of publication is 31 May 2020.

The decision was taken by the Financial Stability Board of the MNB on 1 April 2020.

identified as O-SII, moreover they do not have relevant foreign presence through

Other institutions identified as O-SIIs for Hungary do not have any foreign subsidiary

For a list of subsidiaries, see OTP Bank's Annual Report 2018, p. 167. available:

Outward spillovers: The MNB still does not expect material negative

impact of the measure is expected to be limited.

Based on the assessment of the transmission channels of

5.1 Assessment of cross-border effects and the likely impact on the internal market

year. Therefore, the reasoning for their effectiveness and proportionality can be found in the

the last regular review of the O-SII identification and calibration exercise at the end of last

The final buffer rates applicable after the expected normalization were calibrated as part of

contribute to economic growth while starting to rebuild its loss absorbing capacity.

up of the capital buffer without hampering the ability of the banking system to sustainably

this time interval for lending. Moreover, the phase-in period leaves enough time for the build-

expected to improve effectivity as it provides incentives for institutions to plan with and utilize

The one-and-a-half-year complete release and the envisaged two-year-longphase-in is

The MNB is going to closely monitor whether the banks will effectively utilize their increased

capital buffers is expected to considerably increase the lending capacity of the credit

liquidity and consequently inducing systemic disruption. The temporary release of the O-SII

effects by restraining banks from meeting the extraordinary real economic demand for

of its liquid assets and an adverse tightening of liquidity constraints. Under the exceptional

relevant from a financial stability perspective as well to support the banking system in

Due to the extraordinary economic conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it is

importance of the credit institutions necessitate adjustments during the annual revisions.

increase adjust the rates along the build-up path if material future changes in the systemic

modify the amount of the final buffer rates and consistently with the foregoing rates of

quarter of the expected final buffer rates on the planned buffer build-up path. The MNB will

In 2022 and 2023, temporary buffer rates are expected to be increased annually by one-

Hungary. The relatively limited size of these subsidiaries within their respective banking groups does not make a significant impact likely.

5.2 Assessment Because systemically important institutions face an additional regulatory requirement when the O-SII capital buffers are prescribed compared to other institutions, the release of the O- of leakages and SII buffers mitigates incentives to allocate financial resources through channels and regulatory mechanisms of leakages and regulatory arbitrage. Furthermore, the temporality of the arbitrage within release limits the likelihood of significant further growth of systemic significance which might the notifying be contributed to it and any such increase is going to be assessed during the regular annual Member State reviews.

6. Combinations and interactions with other measures

6.1 Combinations

between G-SII

The MNB has not identified any institutions as G-SIIs within its jurisdiction.

and O-SII buffers (Article 131.14)

The MNB applies the SyRB and the O-SII buffers for mitigating different kind of systemic risks. Therefore the SyRB is not applied to mitigate risks related to those targeted by the O- SII buffer. The SyRB and the O-SII buffer are cumulative as the SyRB applies only to domestic exposures in Hungary.

Since 1 July of 2019 no bank is required to maintain a systemic risk buffer following the appropriate cleaning of problem exposures. The SyRB is still in place as a backstop measure against any future build-up of problem domestic commercial real estate project loans.From 1 January 2020 the scope of the regulation is extended to cover foreign currency domestic

6.2 Combinations CRE project loan exposures qualified as non-problem in order to mitigate potential systemic with SRB buffers risks related to the dynamically growing CRE project financing segment. (For further

(Article 131.14 + information on the intended use of a systemic risk buffer see https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/esrb.notification20190918_srb_hu~ea5f538696. Article 133.5) en.pdf?26a7ce8fe8c8dd0dc5e91c566542bef5)

Currently there are no banks which are required to maintain a systemic risk buffer based on their institution specific CRE project exposures. Moreover the regulation is suspended until the next review of the SyRB rates to mitigate the impacts of the emergency situation related to the coronavirus outbreak on the financial intermediary system.

SyRB and O-SII buffers are applied on the highest consolidation level achievable under the jurisdiction of the MNB. This means that for the Hungarian banks with foreign parent institutions, the buffers are applied on a sub-consolidated level.