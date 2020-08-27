Notification by the Magyar Nemzeti Bank (Hungary Central Bank) on eight other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

The ESRB template on the O-SII buffer
1. Notifying national authority
|
1.1 Name of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
notifying
|
Magyar Nemzeti Bank (MNB)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
authority
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Description of the measure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEI code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTP Bank Nyrt.
|
|
|
|
529900W3MOO00A18X956
|
|
|
|
2.1 Concerned
|
|
UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt.
|
|
|
|
Y28RT6GGYJ696PMW8T44
|
|
|
|
|
Kereskedelmi és Hitelbank Zrt.
|
|
|
|
KFUXYFTU2LHQFQZDQG45
|
|
|
|
institution or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ERSTE BANK HUNGARY Zrt.
|
|
|
|
549300XWJHRKLHU2PS28
|
|
|
|
group of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Raiffeisen Bank Zrt.
|
|
|
|
5493001U1K6M7JOL5W45
|
|
|
|
institutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt.
|
|
2594004MC7VOKSK7Z633
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CIB Bank Zrt.
|
|
|
|
549300MSY5NIVC0BME80
|
|
|
|
|
|
MKB Bank Zrt.
|
|
|
|
3H0Q3U74FVFED2SHZT16
|
|
|
|
|
The measure is applied on the highest level of consolidation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Level of the buffer applied
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
From
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 July 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTP Bank Nyrt.
|
|
0%
|
|
|
0.5%
|
|
1%
|
2%
|
|
2.2 Level of the
|
|
UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt.
|
|
0%
|
|
|
0.25%
|
|
0.5%
|
1%
|
|
|
Kereskedelmi és Hitelbank Zrt.
|
|
0%
|
|
|
0.25%
|
|
0.5%
|
1%
|
|
buffer applied
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ERSTE BANK HUNGARY Zrt.
|
|
0%
|
|
|
0.125%
|
|
0.25%
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Raiffeisen Bank Zrt.
|
|
0%
|
|
|
0.125%
|
|
0.25%
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
MTB Magyar
|
|
0%
|
|
|
0.125%
|
|
0.25%
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CIB Bank Zrt.
|
|
0%
|
|
|
0.125%
|
|
0.25%
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
MKB Bank Zrt.
|
|
0%
|
|
|
0.125%
|
|
0.25%
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Institution
|
|
|
Ultimate EU Parent Institution
|
|
LEI code of Parent Institution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTP Bank Nyrt.
|
|
OTP Bank Nyrt.
|
|
|
|
529900W3MOO00A18X956
|
|
|
|
UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt.
|
|
UniCredit S.p.A .
|
|
|
|
549300TRUWO2CD2G5692
|
|
2.3 Name of the
|
|
Kereskedelmi és Hitelbank Zrt.
|
|
KBC Group NV
|
|
|
|
213800X3Q9LSAKRUWY91
|
|
EU ultimate
|
|
ERSTE BANK HUNGARY Zrt.
|
|
Erste Group Bank AG
|
|
PQOH26KWDF7CG10L6792
|
|
parent institution
|
|
Raiffeisen Bank Zrt.
|
|
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|
|
9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95
|
|
|
|
MTB Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank Zrt.
|
|
Magyar Takarékszövetkezeti Bank Zrt.
|
2594004MC7VOKSK7Z633
|
|
|
|
CIB Bank Zrt.
|
|
Intesa San Paolo S.p.A.
|
|
549300UM31PJ24TTSR94
|
|
|
|
MKB Bank Zrt.
|
|
MKB Bank Zrt.
|
|
|
|
3H0Q3U74FVFED2SHZT16
|
|
|
|
|
The following subsidiaries of OTP Bank Nyrt. are identified as O-SIIs according to the
|
2.4 Names of
|
latest publicly available information of notifications:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• OTP Banka Hrvatska d.d. (Croatia) (LEI code: 5299005UJX6K7BQKV086)
|
subsidiaries
|
|
|
• DSK Bank EAD (Bulgaria) (LEI code: 529900GEH0DAUTAXUA94)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• OTP Bank Romania S.A. (Romania) (LEI code: 5299003TM0P7W8DNUF61)
|
|
|
For a list of subsidiaries, see OTP Bank's Annual Report 2018, p. 167. available:
|
|
|
https://www.otpbank.hu/portal/en/IR/Reports/Annual
|
|
|
Other institutions identified as O-SIIs for Hungary do not have any foreign subsidiary
|
|
|
identified as O-SII, moreover they do not have relevant foreign presence through
|
|
|
subsidiaries in any other country.
|
|
|
|
|
3. Timing of the measure
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
Timing of the
|
The decision was taken by the Financial Stability Board of the MNB on 1 April 2020.
|
Decision
|
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
Timing of the
|
The intended date of publication is 31 May 2020.
|
Publication
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
Disclosure
|
The names of the institutions and their effective and expected O-SII capital buffer
|
requirements have been published on the internet webpage of the MNB.
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
Timing of
|
The determined buffers will be applicable from 1 July 2020.
|
Application
|
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
Phasing in
|
The phase in period for the O-SII buffer requirements runs from 1 January 2022 until 1
|
January 2024.
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
Review of the
|
The MNB shall annually review the group of institutions identified as O-SIIs and their
|
respective O-SII buffer requirements.
|
measure
|
(Sections 89 (3) and 90 (3) b) of the Hungarian Banking Act; Article 131(6) of the CRD IV).
|
|
|
|
|
4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer
|
4.1 Scores of
|
The decision relates to the release of O-SII buffers and therefore did not require the revision
|
concerned
|
of the results of the last regular review of the O-SII identification exercise, carried out by the
|
institution or
|
MNB at the end of last year. For further information on the currently valid identification results
|
group of
|
see the related notification:
|
institutions, as
|
|
per EBA
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/esrb.notification200214_osii_hu~fdad1aa469.en
|
|
guidelines on the
|
.pdf
|
assessment of O-
|
|
SIIs
|
|
(Article 131.3)
|
|
|
|
4.2 Methodology
|
The decision relates to the release of O-SII buffers and therefore did not require the revision
|
and indicators
|
of the results of the last regular review of the O-SII identification exercise, carried out by the
|
used for
|
MNB at the end of last year. For further information on the currently valid identification
|
designation of
|
methodology see the related notification:
|
the O-SII
|
|
(Article 131.3)
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/esrb.notification200214_osii_hu~fdad1aa469.en
|
.pdf
|
|
|
|
4.3 Supervisory
|
The group of O-SIIs was identified by the quantitative approach presented above.
|
judgement
|
|
|
|
|
The decision of the MNB to temporarily release and gradually build back the O-SII buffers
|
4.4 Calibrating
|
in the next three and a half years was calibrated with the aim of providing sufficient lending
|
capacity to the systemically important credit institutions.
|
the O-SII buffer
|
|
|
The envisaged buffer build-up paths are based on the latest calibration exercise of the MNB.
|
|
For further information on the calibration, see:
|
|
|
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/esrb.notification200214_osii_hu~fdad1aa469.en
|
|
.pdf
|
|
In 2022 and 2023, temporary buffer rates are expected to be increased annually by one-
|
|
quarter of the expected final buffer rates on the planned buffer build-up path. The MNB will
|
|
modify the amount of the final buffer rates and consistently with the foregoing rates of
|
|
increase adjust the rates along the build-up path if material future changes in the systemic
|
|
importance of the credit institutions necessitate adjustments during the annual revisions.
|
|
|
|
Due to the extraordinary economic conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it is
|
|
relevant from a financial stability perspective as well to support the banking system in
|
|
maintaining a steady credit supply to the real economy, which potentially faces a rundown
|
|
of its liquid assets and an adverse tightening of liquidity constraints. Under the exceptional
|
|
circumstances regulatory constraints posed by capital buffers could have counterproductive
|
|
effects by restraining banks from meeting the extraordinary real economic demand for
|
|
liquidity and consequently inducing systemic disruption. The temporary release of the O-SII
|
|
capital buffers is expected to considerably increase the lending capacity of the credit
|
|
institutions concerned.
|
4.5 Effectiveness
|
The MNB is going to closely monitor whether the banks will effectively utilize their increased
|
lending capacity without taking on excessive risk.
|
and
|
|
proportionality of
|
The one-and-a-half-year complete release and the envisaged two-year-longphase-in is
|
measure
|
expected to improve effectivity as it provides incentives for institutions to plan with and utilize
|
|
|
this time interval for lending. Moreover, the phase-in period leaves enough time for the build-
|
|
up of the capital buffer without hampering the ability of the banking system to sustainably
|
|
contribute to economic growth while starting to rebuild its loss absorbing capacity.
|
|
The final buffer rates applicable after the expected normalization were calibrated as part of
|
|
the last regular review of the O-SII identification and calibration exercise at the end of last
|
|
year. Therefore, the reasoning for their effectiveness and proportionality can be found in the
|
|
related notification:
|
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/esrb.notification200214_osii_hu~fdad1aa469.en
|
|
.pdf
|
|
5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure
5.1 Assessment of cross-border effects and the likely impact on the internal market
(Recommendatio n ESRB/2015/2)
-
Based on the assessment of the transmission channels of cross-border risk adjustment and regulatory arbitrage provided by the ESRB Handbook on Operationalising Macro- prudential Policy in the Banking Sector (Chapter 11) the possible negative cross-border
impact of the measure is expected to be limited.
b.
-
Inward spillovers: The possible cross-border impact (leakages and regulatory arbitrage) is expected to be limited in Hungary. A possible channel of circumvention, the extension in systemic importance of branches or systemically less important institutions has not been observed in the previous years, and the release of the buffers mitigates further
the likelihood of plausible impact.
-
Outward spillovers: The MNB still does not expect material negative cross-border effects on other Member States and on the Single Market. Within the identified O-SIIs only OTP Group has substantial cross-border activity. As the O-SII buffers are applied on the highest level of consolidation, the realised O-SII buffer of the OTP Group do not incentivize the cross-border reallocation of banking activities from or to other Member States. Five of the eight identified O-SIIs are foreign parents' subsidiaries operating in
Hungary. The relatively limited size of these subsidiaries within their respective banking groups does not make a significant impact likely.
|
5.2 Assessment
|
Because systemically important institutions face an additional regulatory requirement when
|
the O-SII capital buffers are prescribed compared to other institutions, the release of the O-
|
of leakages and
|
SII buffers mitigates incentives to allocate financial resources through channels and
|
regulatory
|
mechanisms of leakages and regulatory arbitrage. Furthermore, the temporality of the
|
arbitrage within
|
release limits the likelihood of significant further growth of systemic significance which might
|
the notifying
|
be contributed to it and any such increase is going to be assessed during the regular annual
|
Member State
|
reviews.
|
6. Combinations and interactions with other measures
6.1 Combinations
between G-SII
The MNB has not identified any institutions as G-SIIs within its jurisdiction.
and O-SII buffers (Article 131.14)
The MNB applies the SyRB and the O-SII buffers for mitigating different kind of systemic risks. Therefore the SyRB is not applied to mitigate risks related to those targeted by the O- SII buffer. The SyRB and the O-SII buffer are cumulative as the SyRB applies only to domestic exposures in Hungary.
Since 1 July of 2019 no bank is required to maintain a systemic risk buffer following the appropriate cleaning of problem exposures. The SyRB is still in place as a backstop measure against any future build-up of problem domestic commercial real estate project loans.From 1 January 2020 the scope of the regulation is extended to cover foreign currency domestic
6.2 Combinations CRE project loan exposures qualified as non-problem in order to mitigate potential systemic with SRB buffers risks related to the dynamically growing CRE project financing segment. (For further
Currently there are no banks which are required to maintain a systemic risk buffer based on their institution specific CRE project exposures. Moreover the regulation is suspended until the next review of the SyRB rates to mitigate the impacts of the emergency situation related to the coronavirus outbreak on the financial intermediary system.
SyRB and O-SII buffers are applied on the highest consolidation level achievable under the jurisdiction of the MNB. This means that for the Hungarian banks with foreign parent institutions, the buffers are applied on a sub-consolidated level.
|
|
Institution
|
EU Parent Institution
|
Final O-SII
|
G-SII
|
|
|
|
|
buffer
|
buffer
|
|
6.3 O-SII
|
|
|
|
|
|
UniCredit Bank Hungary Zrt.
|
UniCredit S.p.A.
|
1%
|
1%
|
|
requirement for a
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kereskedelmi és Hitelbank Zrt.
|
KBC Group NV
|
1.5%
|
-
|
|
subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Article 131.8)
|
Raiffeisen Bank Zrt.
|
Raiffeisen Bank
|
2%
|
-
|
|
International AG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ERSTE BANK HUNGARY Zrt.
|
Erste Group Bank AG
|
2%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CIB Bank Zrt.
|
Intesa San Paolo S.p.A.
|
0.75%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:12:08 UTC