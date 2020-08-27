Log in
Notification by the Národná banka Slovenska (Slovakia Central Bank) on five other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

08/27/2020

Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)

Please send this template to

  • notifications@esrb.europa.euwhen notifying the ESRB;
  • macropru.notifications@ecb.europa.euwhen notifying the ECB;
  • notifications@eba.europa.euwhen notifying the EBA.

Emailing this template to the above-mentioned addresses constitutes an official notification, no further official letter is required. In order to facilitate the work of the notified authorities, please send the notification template in a format that allows electronically copying the information.

  1. Notifying national authority

1.1 Name of the Národná banka Slovenska notifying

authority

  1. Description of the measure

The institutions to which the measure is applied:

2.1 Concerned

Bank

LEI code

Všeobecná úverová banka, a.s.

549300JB1P61FUTPEZ75

institution or

Slovenská sporiteľňa, a.s.

549300S2T3FWVVXWJI89

group of

Tatra banka, a.s.

3157002JBFAI478MD587

institutions

Československá obchodná banka, a.s.

52990096Q5LMCH1WU462

Poštová banka, a.s.

315700PLTAXHBHZP5J02

The measure is applied on both individual and sub-consolidated level.

2.2

Level of the

buffer applied

Bank

Ultimate parent

LEI code

2.3

Name of the

Všeobecná úverová banka, a.s.

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa

815600A0090DB5D4D574

Slovenská sporiteľňa, a.s.

ERSTE Group Bank AG

PQOH26KWDF7CG10L6792

EU ultimate

Tatra banka, a.s.

Raiffeisen-Landesbanken-Holding GmbH

529900JP9C734S1LE008

parent institution

Československá obchodná banka, a.s.

KBC Group NV

213800X3Q9LSAKRUWY91

Poštová banka, a.s.

J&T FINANCE GROUP SE

315700E9POA724IWFP59

Bank

Subsidiary

LEI code

2.4

Names of

Československá obchodná banka, a.s.

ČSOB stavebná sporiteľňa, a.s.

097900BEMW0000006310

subsidiaries

3. Timing of the measure

3.1 Timing of the

The official decision is planned on 26 May 2020

Decision

3.2

Timing of the

The decision will be published within 10 working days after the decision is taken.

Publication

3.3

Disclosure

The decision will be published on the website of the Národná banka Slovenska and will be also delivered

via mail to all the identified O-SIIs.

Under Article 33d of the Slovak Banking Act (Article 131(12) CRD IV) the list of O-SIIs and the O-SII

3.4

Timing of

buffers should be reviewed at least annually. NBS identified O-SIIs in Slovakia and set the O-SII buffer

and the systemic risk buffer for these institutions first in May 2015, with the activation of the measures

Application

from 1 January 2016. The decision to reset O-SII buffers based on this annual revision should be

applicable from 1 January 2021.

3.5

Phasing in

As this decision is about to reset O-SII buffers, there is no phase-in planned and the O SII buffers will be

fully applied from 1 January 2021.

3.6

Review of the

The next decision should be taken in May 2021.

measure

4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer

4.1 Scores of

concerned institution or group of institutions, as per EBA guidelines on the assessment of O- SIIs

(Article 131.3)

Please provide information on:

a.

whether you followed the EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs

The EBA guidelines were fully followed when identifying O-SIIs.

b.

which threshold score has been set to identify O-SIIs

Due to the relatively small number of banks in the Slovak banking sector the threshold was set

to 425 basis points.

c.

which overall score is attributed to the O-SIIs

See section 4.1 above.

d.

which of the optional indicators have been used to justify supervisory assessment decisions, if

any, and what are the scores

4.2 Methodology

3 optional indicators have been used: total RWA, retail loans and retail deposits.

and indicators

e.

why these optional indicators are relevant for the Member State

used for

The Slovak banking sector is relatively traditional and conservative, focusing mainly on the

designation of the

domestic market. Therefore, the retail sector is particularly important for the banks, both on the

O-SII

assets and liabilities side of the balance sheet. Also, risk exposures are a key indicator of the

(Article 131.3)

"risk adjusted size" of the banks.

f.

why the bank is systemically important in terms of those particular optional indicators

The indicators have been included to better capture the specificities of the whole banking sector.

Therefore, there is no single bank that can be pointed out in this regard.

g.

whether relevant entities with relative total assets not in excess of 0.02% have been excluded

from the identification process

As the Slovak banking sector consists only of 12 banks/subsidiaries and 15 branches, all banks

as well as branches have been included in the calculations.

h.

names and scores of all relevant entities not excluded from the identification process (could be

sent in a separate excel file, see 4.1)

i.

whether non-bank institutions have been included in the calculations

Non-bank institutions have not been included in the calculation.

O-SIIs have been identified by adding the three optional indicators to the list of the 10 mandatory

4.3 Supervisory

indicators. These optional indicators have been included in a 5th category (criterion) "optional indicators".

The weights have been set in line with the EBA methodology: every criterion has an equal weight and

judgement

within every criterion all indicators are equally weighted. The list of identified

O-SIIs would be the

same using only the mandatory indicators or using the adjusted list of indicators divided into 5 criterions.

Identified O-SIIs are required to maintain a combination of O-SII buffer and SRB (see section 6). The O-

SII buffers have been calibrated, together with the SRB, based on the score of the identified institutions.

4.4 Calibrating the

In comparison with previous decision the O-SII buffer for Poštová banka, a.s. is decreased by 0.75 p. p.

from 1 % level that is in effect this year to 0,25 % that takes effect from 1 January 2021. This decrease of

O-SII buffer

O-SII buffer is guided by a significant decrease of an overall score of this bank during the last year when

its overall score has decreased from 531 basis points in 2019 to 449 basis points, close to the O-SII

identification threshold (425 basic points.)

4.5 Effectiveness As the decision is only to reset the O-SII buffers and SRB within the annual review, this point is not

andrelevant. proportionality of measure

5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure

5.1 Assessment

of cross-border effects and the likely impact on

the internal As the decision is only to reset the O-SII buffers and SRB within the annual review, this point is not market

(Recommendation

ESRB/2015/2)

5.2 Assessment of leakages and

relevant.

regulatory

As the decision is only to reset the O-SII buffers and SRB within the annual review, this point is not

arbitrage within

relevant.

the notifying

Member State

6. Combinations and interactions with other measures

6.1 Combinations N/A: there are no G-SIIs identified in Slovakia. between G-SIIand

O-SII buffers (Article 131.14)

6.2 Combinations

The SRB have been set for the identified O-SIIs as well. As all O-SIIs are subsidiaries of institutions that

have been already identified as O-SIIs, based on Article 131(8) CRD IV the maximum O-SII buffer rate is

with SRB buffers

largely limited.

(Article 131.14 +

O-SII buffers and SRBs should each be maintained on both an individual and sub-consolidated basis.

Article 133.5)

The O-SII buffer applies to the institution's total risk exposure amount, while the SRB applies to all the

institution's exposures in the Slovak Republic. As the SRB buffer applies only to domestic exposures, it is to be cumulative with the O-SII buffer (Article 133(5) CRD IV).

6.3 O-SII requirement for a subsidiary (Article 131.8)

6.4 Interaction

No interaction.

with other

measures

7. Miscellaneous

7.1 Contact person(s) at

Marek Ličák, phone: +421 2 5787 2863, mail: marek.licak@nbs.sk

Karol Zeleňák, phone: +421 2 5787 2614, mail: karol.zelenak@nbs.sk

notifying authority

N/A

7.2 Any other relevant information

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:12:09 UTC
