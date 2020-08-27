Notification by the Národná banka Slovenska (Slovakia Central Bank) on five other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)

Please send this template to

notifications@esrb.europa.eu when notifying the ESRB;

macropru.notifications@ecb.europa.eu when notifying the ECB;

notifications@eba.europa.eu when notifying the EBA.

Emailing this template to the above-mentioned addresses constitutes an official notification, no further official letter is required. In order to facilitate the work of the notified authorities, please send the notification template in a format that allows electronically copying the information.

Notifying national authority

1.1 Name of the Národná banka Slovenska notifying

authority

Description of the measure

The institutions to which the measure is applied:

2.1 Concerned Bank LEI code Všeobecná úverová banka, a.s. 549300JB1P61FUTPEZ75 institution or Slovenská sporiteľňa, a.s. 549300S2T3FWVVXWJI89 group of Tatra banka, a.s. 3157002JBFAI478MD587 institutions Československá obchodná banka, a.s. 52990096Q5LMCH1WU462 Poštová banka, a.s. 315700PLTAXHBHZP5J02

The measure is applied on both individual and sub-consolidated level.

2.2 Level of the buffer applied Bank Ultimate parent LEI code 2.3 Name of the Všeobecná úverová banka, a.s. Intesa Sanpaolo Spa 815600A0090DB5D4D574 Slovenská sporiteľňa, a.s. ERSTE Group Bank AG PQOH26KWDF7CG10L6792 EU ultimate Tatra banka, a.s. Raiffeisen-Landesbanken-Holding GmbH 529900JP9C734S1LE008 parent institution Československá obchodná banka, a.s. KBC Group NV 213800X3Q9LSAKRUWY91 Poštová banka, a.s. J&T FINANCE GROUP SE 315700E9POA724IWFP59 Bank Subsidiary LEI code 2.4 Names of Československá obchodná banka, a.s. ČSOB stavebná sporiteľňa, a.s. 097900BEMW0000006310 subsidiaries

3. Timing of the measure

3.1 Timing of the The official decision is planned on 26 May 2020 Decision