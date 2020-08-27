Notification by the Seðlabanki Íslands (Central Bank of Iceland) on three other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

considered effective and proportionate for all three banks identified as O-SIIs.

according to the EBA guidelines, a 2% CET1 level of the O-SII buffer is

Given the above considerations and the assessment of systemic importance

thus the probability of negative effects on the real economy.

Capital buffers reduce the risk of failure of systemically important institutions and

ratings, and access to foreign financial markets might be affected.

effects and result in contagion effects to other banks, due to deteriorating credit

companies. The failure of one of the O-SII could have widespread negative

operating in rural areas, one small commercial bank and a few small financing

dominate the market with four very small savings and loans banks, mostly

that there are three very large and systemically important institutions that

banks' systemic importance. The structure of the Icelandic financial sector is such

The O-SII buffer applicable to Icelandic banks was calibrated accounting for the

services to the real economy, both to companies and households.

77% of the assets of the domestic financial sector. The banks provide important

The combined size of the three institutions identified as O-SII represents about

considered and could be implemented if the need arises

O-SII banks. A more granular approach with 2 or more buckets has been

recommended by EBA guidelines, the maximum 2% buffer has been applied to

As all institutions identified as O-SII are well above the 350 points threshold,

5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure

5.1 Assessment of cross-

border effects and the likely Since Icelandic banks have very limited operations in member states of the EU,

impact on the internal market

this measure is very unlikely to have any cross border effects or impact on the

(Recommendation

internal market.

ESRB/2015/2)

Possible leakages are very unlikely. Since the O-SII buffer is applied at the

highest consolidation level there are no risks of shifts in activity w.r.t.

5.2 Assessment of leakages geographical location within groups. Also, the risk of reduced operations in order

to be not classified as O-SII does not apply in Iceland since the reduction in

and regulatory arbitrage

operations would need to be extremely large. The banks affected by the measure

within the notifying Member

already maintain the 2% CET1 capital to meet the O-SII buffer as it was

State

introduced in full on 1 April 2016. The impact of the application of the O-SII

buffer, at this time, is therefore assessed to be neutral w.r.t. lending growth and