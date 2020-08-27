Notification by the Seðlabanki Íslands (Central Bank of Iceland) on three other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)
1.
Notifying national authority
1.1
Name of the notifying
Seðlabanki Íslands (Central Bank of Iceland)
authority
2.
Description of the measure
- Arion banki hf. (LEI: RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF19)
2.1
Concerned institution or
- Íslandsbanki hf. (LEI: 549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97)
group of institutions
- Landsbankinn hf. (LEI: 549300TLZPT6JELDWM92)
The measure is applied at the highest level of consolidation
2.2
Level of the buffer
Arion banki hf.: 2% CET1
Íslandsbanki hf.: 2% CET1
applied
Landsbankinn hf.: 2% CET1
2.3
Name of the EU ultimate
The institutions are in all cases the ultimate parent institutions
parent institution
|
Not applicable
2.4
Names of subsidiaries
|
3. Timing of the measure
3.1
Timing of the Decision
31 March 2020
3.2
Timing of the Publication
8 April 2020
3.3
Disclosure
All information on decisions regarding capital buffers is available on the Central
Bank's website, see here: https://www.cb.is/financial-stability/macroprudential-
policy/capital-buffers/
3.4
Timing of Application
The measure was introduced on 1 April 2016. The measure has now been
reviewed and will continue to apply until next years' annual review of the
measure.
3.5 Phasing in
The measure has already been activated and no phase in is foreseen
3.6 Review of the measure
The measure will be reviewed during Q2 of 2021
4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer
The methodology of identifying systemic importance of institutions in Iceland is
based on the EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs. One additional
indicator is used to highlight the importance of the FX market for the Icelandic
economy. The additional indicator, FX market turnover, is measured as the share
of FX market transactions of the institution to total transactions from 1. January to
31 December of the preceding year. The indicator is included in the Importance
category.
Arion banki hf.:
a. Size 2252
4.1 Scores of concerned
b. Importance 2564
c. Complexity 3046
institution or group of
d. Interconnectedness 1124
institutions, as per EBA
Overall score 2246
guidelines on the
Íslandsbanki hf.
assessment of O-SIIs
a. Size 2496
(Article 131.3)
b. Importance 2997
c. Complexity 3639
d. Interconnectedness 2740
Overall score 2968
Landsbankinn hf.
a. Size 2969
b. Importance 3434
c. Complexity 3024
d. Interconnectedness 3365
Overall score 3198
a. Mandatory indicators in the EBA guidelines are used with the addition of one
optional indicator under the Importance category.
b. The default threshold is used, 350 points.
c. See 4.1.
4.2 Methodology and
d. Optional indicator, FX market turnover, is used and explained in 4.1. e. See
indicators used for
4.1.
designation of the O-SII
f. Optional indicator is not used to identify additional O-SII's but is rather used to
(Article 131.3)
measure the overall importance of all institutions which in turn is used to evaluate
their overall score.
g. No institutions are excluded from the identification process.
h. Scores of relevant institutions not identified as O-SII are not published.
i. The Housing Financing Fund is included in the calculations, but not identified as
O-SII as the institution falls out of scope of the buffer requirement.
No institutions have been identified as O-SII through supervisory judgement.
4.3 Supervisory judgement
As all institutions identified as O-SII are well above the 350 points threshold,
4.4 Calibrating the O-SII
recommended by EBA guidelines, the maximum 2% buffer has been applied to
O-SII banks. A more granular approach with 2 or more buckets has been
buffer
considered and could be implemented if the need arises
The combined size of the three institutions identified as O-SII represents about
77% of the assets of the domestic financial sector. The banks provide important
services to the real economy, both to companies and households.
The O-SII buffer applicable to Icelandic banks was calibrated accounting for the
banks' systemic importance. The structure of the Icelandic financial sector is such
that there are three very large and systemically important institutions that
dominate the market with four very small savings and loans banks, mostly
4.5 Effectiveness and
operating in rural areas, one small commercial bank and a few small financing
companies. The failure of one of the O-SII could have widespread negative
proportionality of measure
effects and result in contagion effects to other banks, due to deteriorating credit
ratings, and access to foreign financial markets might be affected.
Capital buffers reduce the risk of failure of systemically important institutions and
thus the probability of negative effects on the real economy.
Given the above considerations and the assessment of systemic importance
according to the EBA guidelines, a 2% CET1 level of the O-SII buffer is
considered effective and proportionate for all three banks identified as O-SIIs.
5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure
5.1 Assessment of cross-
border effects and the likely
Since Icelandic banks have very limited operations in member states of the EU,
impact on the internal market
this measure is very unlikely to have any cross border effects or impact on the
(Recommendation
internal market.
ESRB/2015/2)
Possible leakages are very unlikely. Since the O-SII buffer is applied at the
highest consolidation level there are no risks of shifts in activity w.r.t.
5.2 Assessment of leakages
geographical location within groups. Also, the risk of reduced operations in order
to be not classified as O-SII does not apply in Iceland since the reduction in
and regulatory arbitrage
operations would need to be extremely large. The banks affected by the measure
within the notifying Member
already maintain the 2% CET1 capital to meet the O-SII buffer as it was
State
introduced in full on 1 April 2016. The impact of the application of the O-SII
buffer, at this time, is therefore assessed to be neutral w.r.t. lending growth and
own funds requirements.
6. Combinations and interactions with other measures
6.1 Combinations between G-
No G-SII institutions operate in Iceland and therefore no combinations of G-SII
SII and O-SII buffers (Article
and O-SII buffers need to be considered.
|
131.14)
6.2 Combinations with SRB
The systemic risk buffer (SRB) has been implemented in Iceland.
a.
All three banks identified as O-SII also hold a 3% systemic risk buffer.
buffers
b.
The SRB applies to domestic exposures only.
(Article 131.14 + Article
c. Both the O-SII buffer and SRB are applied at the highest consolidation
133.5)
level.
6.3
O-SII requirement for a
Not applicable.
subsidiary (Article 131.8)
6.4
Interaction with other
No other measures are used to address the same risk. The O-SII buffer is
cumulative with the SRB as the SRB applies to domestic exposures only.
measures
7. Miscellaneous
Mr. Jón Magnús Hannesson
7.1
Contact person(s) at
Tel: +354 569 9641 - jon.magnus.hannesson@sedlabanki.is
notifying authority
Mr. Einar Jón Erlingsson
Tel: +354 569 9699 - einar.jon.erlingsson@sedlabanki.is
7.2
Any other relevant
|
information
