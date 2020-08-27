Log in
Notification by the Seðlabanki Íslands (Central Bank of Iceland) on three other systemically important institutions (O-SIIs)

08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT

Notification template for Article 131 CRD - Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII)

Please send this template to

  • notifications@esrb.europa.euwhen notifying the ESRB;
  • macropru.notifications@ecb.europa.euwhen notifying the ECB;
  • notifications@eba.europa.euwhen notifying the EBA.

Emailing this template to the above-mentioned addresses constitutes an official notification, no further official letter is required. In order to facilitate the work of the notified authorities, please send the notification template in a format that allows electronically copying the information.

1.

Notifying national authority

1.1

Name of the notifying

Seðlabanki Íslands (Central Bank of Iceland)

authority

2.

Description of the measure

- Arion banki hf. (LEI: RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF19)

2.1

Concerned institution or

- Íslandsbanki hf. (LEI: 549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97)

group of institutions

- Landsbankinn hf. (LEI: 549300TLZPT6JELDWM92)

The measure is applied at the highest level of consolidation

2.2

Level of the buffer

Arion banki hf.: 2% CET1

Íslandsbanki hf.: 2% CET1

applied

Landsbankinn hf.: 2% CET1

2.3

Name of the EU ultimate

The institutions are in all cases the ultimate parent institutions

parent institution

Not applicable

2.4

Names of subsidiaries

3. Timing of the measure

3.1

Timing of the Decision

31 March 2020

3.2

Timing of the Publication

8 April 2020

3.3

Disclosure

All information on decisions regarding capital buffers is available on the Central

Bank's website, see here: https://www.cb.is/financial-stability/macroprudential-

policy/capital-buffers/

3.4

Timing of Application

The measure was introduced on 1 April 2016. The measure has now been

reviewed and will continue to apply until next years' annual review of the

measure.

Date of template version: 2016-03-01

1/3

3.5 Phasing in

The measure has already been activated and no phase in is foreseen

3.6 Review of the measure

The measure will be reviewed during Q2 of 2021

4. Reason for O-SII identification and activation of the O-SII buffer

The methodology of identifying systemic importance of institutions in Iceland is

based on the EBA guidelines on the assessment of O-SIIs. One additional

indicator is used to highlight the importance of the FX market for the Icelandic

economy. The additional indicator, FX market turnover, is measured as the share

of FX market transactions of the institution to total transactions from 1. January to

31 December of the preceding year. The indicator is included in the Importance

category.

Arion banki hf.:

a. Size 2252

4.1 Scores of concerned

b. Importance 2564

c. Complexity 3046

institution or group of

d. Interconnectedness 1124

institutions, as per EBA

Overall score 2246

guidelines on the

Íslandsbanki hf.

assessment of O-SIIs

a. Size 2496

(Article 131.3)

b. Importance 2997

c. Complexity 3639

d. Interconnectedness 2740

Overall score 2968

Landsbankinn hf.

a. Size 2969

b. Importance 3434

c. Complexity 3024

d. Interconnectedness 3365

Overall score 3198

a. Mandatory indicators in the EBA guidelines are used with the addition of one

optional indicator under the Importance category.

b. The default threshold is used, 350 points.

c. See 4.1.

4.2 Methodology and

d. Optional indicator, FX market turnover, is used and explained in 4.1. e. See

indicators used for

4.1.

designation of the O-SII

f. Optional indicator is not used to identify additional O-SII's but is rather used to

(Article 131.3)

measure the overall importance of all institutions which in turn is used to evaluate

their overall score.

g. No institutions are excluded from the identification process.

h. Scores of relevant institutions not identified as O-SII are not published.

i. The Housing Financing Fund is included in the calculations, but not identified as

O-SII as the institution falls out of scope of the buffer requirement.

No institutions have been identified as O-SII through supervisory judgement.

4.3 Supervisory judgement

2/3

As all institutions identified as O-SII are well above the 350 points threshold,

4.4 Calibrating the O-SII

recommended by EBA guidelines, the maximum 2% buffer has been applied to

O-SII banks. A more granular approach with 2 or more buckets has been

buffer

considered and could be implemented if the need arises

The combined size of the three institutions identified as O-SII represents about

77% of the assets of the domestic financial sector. The banks provide important

services to the real economy, both to companies and households.

The O-SII buffer applicable to Icelandic banks was calibrated accounting for the

banks' systemic importance. The structure of the Icelandic financial sector is such

that there are three very large and systemically important institutions that

dominate the market with four very small savings and loans banks, mostly

4.5 Effectiveness and

operating in rural areas, one small commercial bank and a few small financing

companies. The failure of one of the O-SII could have widespread negative

proportionality of measure

effects and result in contagion effects to other banks, due to deteriorating credit

ratings, and access to foreign financial markets might be affected.

Capital buffers reduce the risk of failure of systemically important institutions and

thus the probability of negative effects on the real economy.

Given the above considerations and the assessment of systemic importance

according to the EBA guidelines, a 2% CET1 level of the O-SII buffer is

considered effective and proportionate for all three banks identified as O-SIIs.

5. Cross-border and cross-sector impact of the measure

5.1 Assessment of cross-

border effects and the likely

Since Icelandic banks have very limited operations in member states of the EU,

impact on the internal market

this measure is very unlikely to have any cross border effects or impact on the

(Recommendation

internal market.

ESRB/2015/2)

Possible leakages are very unlikely. Since the O-SII buffer is applied at the

highest consolidation level there are no risks of shifts in activity w.r.t.

5.2 Assessment of leakages

geographical location within groups. Also, the risk of reduced operations in order

to be not classified as O-SII does not apply in Iceland since the reduction in

and regulatory arbitrage

operations would need to be extremely large. The banks affected by the measure

within the notifying Member

already maintain the 2% CET1 capital to meet the O-SII buffer as it was

State

introduced in full on 1 April 2016. The impact of the application of the O-SII

buffer, at this time, is therefore assessed to be neutral w.r.t. lending growth and

own funds requirements.

6. Combinations and interactions with other measures

6.1 Combinations between G-

No G-SII institutions operate in Iceland and therefore no combinations of G-SII

SII and O-SII buffers (Article

and O-SII buffers need to be considered.

131.14)

6.2 Combinations with SRB

The systemic risk buffer (SRB) has been implemented in Iceland.

a.

All three banks identified as O-SII also hold a 3% systemic risk buffer.

buffers

b.

The SRB applies to domestic exposures only.

(Article 131.14 + Article

c. Both the O-SII buffer and SRB are applied at the highest consolidation

133.5)

level.

3/3

6.3

O-SII requirement for a

Not applicable.

subsidiary (Article 131.8)

6.4

Interaction with other

No other measures are used to address the same risk. The O-SII buffer is

cumulative with the SRB as the SRB applies to domestic exposures only.

measures

7. Miscellaneous

Mr. Jón Magnús Hannesson

7.1

Contact person(s) at

Tel: +354 569 9641 - jon.magnus.hannesson@sedlabanki.is

notifying authority

Mr. Einar Jón Erlingsson

Tel: +354 569 9699 - einar.jon.erlingsson@sedlabanki.is

7.2

Any other relevant

information

4/3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ESRB - European Systemic Risk Board published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:12:08 UTC
