Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Notification of government deficit and debt - 2019 (First notification, data notified by Eurostat)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:13am EDT

The general government debt for the year 2019 has been revised during regular consultations with Eurostat downwards by CZK 1.7 billion compared to data published in the News Release on 1 April 2020. The debt amounted to CZK 1 738.7 billion; expressed as a percentage of the GDP, it corresponds to 30.76% of the GDP. Other data remain unchanged.

Notification table of government deficit and debt, the Czech Republic, 2016-2019

Unit

Year

2016

2017

2018

2019

Net borrowing/lending of general government

CZK mil.

34 136

76 718

49 259

15 374

General government consolidated gross debt

CZK mil.

1 755 142

1 749 701

1 734 626

1 738 728

Gross domestic product (GDP), current prices

CZK mil.

4 767 990

5 047 267

5 323 556

5 652 553

Net borrowing/lending of general government as % of GDP

%

0.72

1.52

0.93

0.27

General government consolidated gross debt as % of GDP

%

36.81

34.67

32.58

30.76

The reason for the revision of the general government debt was that evaluation of securities in face value has been refined.

Eurostat has no reservations on the data on the government deficit and debt of the Czech Republic.

Data for all Member States of the EU will be released on the website of Eurostat on 22 April 2020 at 11 a.m.

Notes:
Notification of government deficit and debt is compiled always for the past four years and submitted to the European Commission by each Member State of the European Union always at the end of March and September each year, including a projection for the current year. The projection for the current year is compiled and published by the Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic. Quantification of fiscal indicators is based on the ESA 2010 methodology. Pursuant to the Maastricht criteria, the government deficit must not exceed 3% of the GDP and the level of the accumulated government debt must not exceed 60% of the GDP.

Government surplus/deficit is represented by the item B.9 'net borrowing (−) or net lending (+)' in the system of national accounts. The indicator refers to the ability of the general government sector in the given year to finance other sectors of the economy (+) or the need of the general government sector to be financed (−) by other sectors.

The government debt consists of consolidated liabilities of the general government sector in the form of currency and deposits, issued debt securities, and received loans. In case of foreign exchange debt instruments hedged against currency risk, value in CZK is obtained by means of a contractual exchange rate.

Responsible head at the CZSO: Petr Musil, Ph.D., Director of Government and Financial Accounts Department, phone: (+420) 734 352 286, e-mail: petr.musil@czso.cz
Contact person: Jaroslav Kahoun, Head of Government Accounts Unit, phone: (+420) 274 054 232, e-mail: jaroslav.kahoun@czso.cz
Next News Release will be published on: 1 October 2020

Disclaimer

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 07:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:41aKERING : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:40aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : HSBC lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
MD
03:40aCISCO : launches $2.5 billion resiliency programme
AQ
03:40aRIB SOFTWARE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:39aDRAX : UK's Drax sees 60 million pound coronavirus hit, higher bad debts
RE
03:39aHAVILA SHIPPING : Financial calendar
AQ
03:38aUNITE : Housing group Unite sees 20% hit as students cancel for summer term
RE
03:38aVorteil, nicht zum Euroraum zu gehören
PU
03:38aXLMEDIA : 2019 Financial Statements
PU
03:38aGLOBALDATA : Top 10 global M&A legal advisers in construction sector in Q1 2020, revealed by GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio -- Update
2NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
3STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Increased
4AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
5KERING : KERING : Sales Drop At Gucci But China Improves

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group