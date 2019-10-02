Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union : Names Arizona Market President And Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

NOTRE DAME, Ind., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this week, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union (Notre Dame FCU) announced the opening of their first Arizona office. Today Notre Dame FCU President and CEO Tom Gryp announced Arizona resident Bob Phillips as Market President. 

Becky Poe, Bob Phillips, Mario Elia

Originally from Washington State, Phillips received a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from St. Martins University in Olympia. Phillips has been a Scottsdale resident for seventeen years. With over thirty-one years of banking experience, Phillips has served in senior leadership roles in the areas of commercial and consumer lending, private banking, and relationship management.

Phillips, "I am excited to lead the expansion in Arizona as Market President and spread the Notre Dame FCU mission of financial empowerment."

Notre Dame FCU President and CEO, Tom Gryp, added, "Bob understands the Notre Dame FCU mission, and he has the ability to adapt to the dynamics of a changing economy to better serve members." 

Phillips enjoys working with the community. He has held board positions with organizations such as Foundation for Sustainable Seniors, and St. Martins University National Alumni Association. He also volunteers with Valley of the Sun United Way and St. Mary's Food Bank. Phillips may be reached at 480-717-8345 or BPhillips@notredamefcu.com. NMLS #758981.

Gryp also named seasoned bankers, Mario Elia and Becky Poe, as integral partners (employees) on the Arizona Team.

Senior Manager of Business Development, Mario Elia's tenured credit union experience, coupled with the skills he has gained through assisting in the growth of his family-owned restaurant, makes his insights invaluable to non-profits and businesses. Elia has a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing and Advertising from Indiana University. Elia may be reached at MElia@notredamefcu.com. NMLS #1087748.

Private Banker, Becky Poe, is known in the Arizona market for her exceptional member service. Poe has thirty-nine years of experience in the private and retail banking profession. Poe has extensive knowledge of the financial products and services that can help members achieve their goals. Poe may be reached at BPoe@notredamefcu.com. NMLS #758982.

Visit NotreDameFCU.com/Arizona to learn more about the Arizona Team and office.

Chief Partnership Officer, Robert Kloska, said, "Notre Dame FCU has been providing unique non-profit business solutions to the area for many years now. This new office makes our full menu of financial solutions available to non-profit, business, and retail members. We are excited to expand our services throughout Arizona to help more individuals and organizations achieve financial wellbeing."

About Notre Dame FCU
Notre Dame Federal Credit Union (Notre Dame FCU) is a not-for-profit financial cooperative. With assets exceeding $630 million and more than 57,000 member-owners worldwide, Notre Dame FCU's dedicated partners (employees), coupled with a wide array of financial services, provide members a personalized experience through the credit union's ten convenient locations, its virtual branch (Shamrock Center), and through its robust online banking platform and mobile apps. Founded in 1941, Notre Dame FCU has grown from its origins in the Administration Building at the University of Notre Dame, and today serves over 900 affiliated groups. Visit us at www.NotreDameFCU.com. Insured by NCUA.

 

Notre Dame FCU Logo

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notre-dame-federal-credit-union-names-arizona-market-president-and-team-300929933.html

SOURCE Notre Dame Federal Credit Union


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Changes in trading modes at fixing and WA prices on FX market
PU
01:34pMOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : FAQ about migration to new Securities market platform
PU
01:34pWTO : U.S. can tax $7.5B worth of European goods over subsidies to Airbus
AQ
01:33pSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:32pAIRBUS : U.S. Can Levy Tariffs on EU Exports Over Airbus, WTO Says--3rd Update
DJ
01:32pWHO WILL BECOME AMERICA'S MOST MUSICAL FAMILY? NICKELODEON SETS PREMIERE DATE FOR NEW FAMILY MUSIC COMPETITION, FRIDAY, NOV. 1, AT 7 : 00 p.m. (et/pt)
BU
01:31pOUTSYSTEMS : Workato, and Persistent Systems Announce Partnership to Accelerate Low-Code Integration and Automation Market
BU
01:31pOUTSYSTEMS : Announces Groundbreaking Advancements to Address the Growth of Citizen Development
BU
01:31pNew Capabilities from Low-Code Leader OutSystems Bring Unprecedented Speed, Simplicity, and Agility to Dynamic Case Management
BU
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group