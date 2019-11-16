Nov. 18, 2019 - Noon to 1:30 PM CT Nashville 2019 Nashville Membership Committee Meeting Read More

From Knoxville to Memphis, Louisville to Nashville, this is an exciting time to be in the Nashville local! And whether you're new to the local or a longtime member, your talent, insights and ideas are what make our union strong.

That's why we hope you'll join us for a Locals Committee working lunch meeting on Monday, Nov. 18. Consisting of members from across our jurisdiction, we have local committees in:

Stunts & Safety

Outreach

Music & Recording Arts

Government, Communications & Media

Conservatory

Seniors

This initial meeting is to add new members to our 2020 Local Committee roster and is open to all Nashville members in good standing with no prior committee experience necessary. For those who live outside the Nashville metro area, Local Committee members can attend future committee meetings via phone and video conference.

Can't make this meeting but interested in serving? Drop a line at nashville@sagaftra.org and we'll contact you with details.​​​​

RSVP: Reservations are required. Please complete the form below to RSVP. Please note that you must be logged in to RSVP.

Seeing this on your app? Please click here to log into the website and RSVP.

This event is only open to paid-up SAG-AFTRA members in good standing - no guests are allowed. Parents/guardians of performers under 18 years old are welcome. SAG-AFTRA members, please bring your membership card or digital card from the app (paid through October 31, 2019 or April 30, 2020) for admittance.

