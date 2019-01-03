Nova Buildings Acquires Key Assets of BlueScope's ASEAN Pre-engineered Buildings Business in Vietnam

Nova Buildings Group has finalized the acquisition of BlueScope
Buildings’ key fabrication assets at Bien Hoa City in Dong Nai Province,
Vietnam. This fabrication plant situated about 30 kilometres from Ho Chi
Minh City is scheduled to commence operation in the new year, led by key
operational team members who formerly managed facilities under BlueScope
Buildings. The plant will serve as Nova Buildings’ key manufacturing hub
for supply of pre-engineered buildings across southeast Asia.
Nova Buildings is founded by a group of seasoned and experienced
management previously from BlueScope, providing steel, building
products, pre-engineered buildings and multinational construction
services in this region. “Nova Buildings’ management collectively
has worked with multinationals and large domestic clients in design,
engineering, and completion of thousands of pre-engineered buildings in
logistics and distribution, retail hypermarkets, agriculture, food and
beverage, and aviation facilities in southeast Asia. We will continue to
provide support to clients looking to further invest and expand in this
fast growing region”, said Mr. Cheong Ku Wei, CEO of Nova
Buildings Group.
Nova Buildings is headquartered in Singapore, with local business
entities incorporated in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
These entities with experienced in-market sales and engineering team
will work closely with clients to provide competitive and functional
pre-engineered buildings integrated with a broad range of quality
building products and systems sourced locally with strong domestic
aftersales support.
The business is backed by a private equity investment structure
comprising major investors from within the construction industry of this
region. The investment is led by Singapore-based investment firm
Fintonia Group. “Nova Buildings is supported by several prominent
companies in the construction industry. This certainly is an affirmation
of the founding management team, and the synergy with our investors in
regional market expansion in a high growth construction industry in
southeast Asia”, said Mr. Cheong, CEO of Nova Buildings Group.
As of today, the business is fully functional and operating in the five
countries. For more information on the business and office locations,
please visit our website at www.novabuildingsasia.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005670/en/