Nova Buildings' Bien Hoa Fabrication Plant Officially Opens with Full Scale Operations

At the beginning of the year, Nova Buildings Group announced the
acquisition of BlueScope Buildings’ key fabrication assets at Bien Hoa
City in Dong Nai Province, Vietnam. Since the announcement, the Group
had taken over the steel structure fabrication site situated about 30
kilometres from Ho Chi Minh city. Preparations had been underway to
refurbish and prepare the site for operation.
“Nova Buildings fabricates pre-engineered structures according to
international quality standards. Since taking over the fabrication
assets, our operation team has been working hard to put in place
standard production procedures and quality inspection processes. The
focus has been on training shop floor operators and ensuring all our
welders have necessary qualifications and certifications. With the
acquired facility and its equipment been in good operating conditions
and readiness, and the diligence of our operation team, the preparations
for operation restart is ahead of schedule. We are now pleased to be
producing the inaugural batch of steel frames for our customers’
projects in the region. A plan is also in place to ramp up production
quickly with projected increases in demand in our sales pipeline,” said
Mr Cheong Ku Wei, CEO of Nova Buildings Group.
The Bien Hoa facility is now ready for full scale operations, and orders
for new pre-engineered building projects will be fabricated here and
shipped to both domestic and export project locations in southeast Asia
and other parts of the world. The facility has an annual capacity for
steel frame fabrication of up to 12,000 tons per year and is envisaged
to be Nova Buildings’ key manufacturing hub and export centre.
The plant is led by key operational team members who formerly managed
facilities under BlueScope Buildings, ensuring the legacy of quality and
efficient manufacturing lives on and the benefits are passed on to our
customers.
ABOUT NOVA BUILDINGS
Nova Buildings is headquartered in Singapore, with local business
entities incorporated in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.
These entities with experienced in-market sales and engineering team
will work closely with clients to provide competitive and functional
pre-engineered buildings integrated with a broad range of quality
building products and systems sourced locally with strong domestic
aftersales support.
The Group is backed by Fintonia Group, a Singapore-based private equity
firm, in strategic partnership with major investors from the
construction industry in southeast Asia. For more information on the
business and office locations, please visit our website at www.novabuildingsasia.com.
