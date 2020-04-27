Log in
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals : to Hold First Quarter 2020 Conference Call on May 7, 2020

04/27/2020 | 04:19pm EDT

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a medical device company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, announces that it will report first quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020 and will hold an investment community conference call that day.

DATE:

Thursday, May 7

TIME:

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

DIAL IN:

800-608-8202 from within the U.S.

 

702-495-1913 from outside the U.S.

 

Enter conference identification number 7080709

The live call also will be available at http://novabay.com/investors/events. A replay of the call will be available beginning two hours after its completion through 11:59 p.m. Eastern time May 28, 2020, by dialing 855-859-2056 from within the U.S. or 404-537-3406 from outside the U.S. and entering the conference identification number 7080709. The call will also be archived at http://novabay.com/investors/events.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics®

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing and developing its non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address the unmet therapeutic needs of the global, topical anti-infective market with its two distinct product categories: the NEUTROX® family of products and the AGANOCIDE® compounds. The Neutrox family of products includes AVENOVA® for the eye care market, CELLERX® for the aesthetic dermatology market and NEUTROPHASE® for the wound care market. The Aganocide compounds, still under development, have target applications in the dermatology and urology markets.

