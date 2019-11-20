Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NovaQuest Capital Closes $275 Million in Its Dedicated Private Equity Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 06:02am EST

NovaQuest Capital Management, L.L.C ("NovaQuest" or the “Firm”), a healthcare and life sciences focused private investment firm, today announced the successful final close for NovaQuest Private Equity Fund I, L.P. ("Fund I") with $275 million in total capital commitments. Fund I will continue NovaQuest’s focus on investing in and building leading services and technologies in the healthcare and life sciences sector with a dedicated private equity platform.

Fund I was oversubscribed, hitting its hard cap of $275 million through strong support from a global investor base including leading insurance companies, pension funds, asset managers, fund of funds, family offices and high net worth individuals. "We thank our investors for the partnership and confidence they have placed in us and are excited to capitalize on the attractive investment opportunities and value-creation capabilities NovaQuest brings to the market”, said the leadership team of NovaQuest Private Equity.

Fund I started investing in March 2018 and has made three platform investments and two add-on acquisitions to date: Azurity Pharmaceuticals, a leading provider of drug delivery technology solutions that provide patients access to customized dosage forms; Clinical Ink, a provider of eClinical services and technologies, including eSource, ePRO, eCOA, among others; and Catalyst Clinical Research, a provider of outsourced clinical services for clinical trials.

NovaQuest Private Equity targets growth-oriented opportunities that help reduce the total cost of care, meet unmet medical needs, reduce unnecessary procedures, improve efficacy (therapeutics or prevention) and / or improve the quality of life. With a dedicated private equity effort, NovaQuest can continue to partner with top tier management teams, providing them with strategic capital and best in-class operational resources. NovaQuest’s strategic partners, Operating Advisory Board, and deep industry network differentiates the Firm with powerful value creation capabilities for middle market healthcare companies.

The partners of NovaQuest Private Equity commented:
“We are grateful for all the support we have received in achieving this great milestone to create a differentiated specialists investor in the healthcare and life sciences sector and in successfully raising our first dedicated private equity fund. From the beginning the Firm’s founders, Dennis Gillings, Ph.D, CBE and Ron Wooten, shared a vision with our team and they laid the foundation for the Fund’s creation with their invaluable support through their cornerstone, healthcare expertise and extensive networks. Dr. Gillings, Ron, and our team have been joined by our industry advisors and the institutions who have invested in the Fund.”

Eaton Partners, one of the world’s leading private capital advisory and fund placement firms and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (SF), acted as exclusive placement agent and fundraising advisor.

About NovaQuest Capital Management, L.L.C.

NovaQuest Capital Management is a leading investor in life sciences and healthcare through our Product Finance and Private Equity strategies. NovaQuest was formed in 2000 with the vision of building an investment platform to provide strategic capital to life sciences and healthcare companies. Today, NovaQuest Capital Management manages over $2.5 billion through its Product Finance and Private Equity strategies. The investment team consists of highly seasoned professionals with significant operating and investment experience and deep life science and healthcare expertise. Furthermore, NovaQuest benefits from an extensive network of industry experts and relationships that assist in identifying, analyzing and growing portfolio companies and investments. For more information, please visit www.novaquest.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:31aVIAVI : Gigabit Internet Now Available to One In Twenty People Globally, According to VIAVI Gigabit Monitor
PR
06:31aELI LILLY AND : Lilly announces $400 million capital investment in manufacturing facilities in Indianapolis
PR
06:31aNexGen Releases Second Batch of Assay Results from the 2019 Feasibility Stage Drilling Program, Intersects High-Grade Uranium in All A2 and A3 High-Grade Domain Targets
AQ
06:31aMARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES : Reports $3.1 Million in Revenues with 92% Recurring in Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
AQ
06:31aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Major shareholder announcement
AQ
06:31aTARGET : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings
PR
06:31aGlobal Glucosamine Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Blackmores Ltd. & Cargill Inc. |Technavio
BU
06:31aLowe's Reports Higher 3Q Profit, to Close 34 Canadian Stores
DJ
06:31aSmartrac to Sell its RFID Inlay Business to Avery Dennison
BU
06:31aAVERY DENNISON : to Acquire Smartrac's RFID Inlay Business
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : CEO vows to 'get to the bottom' of sanctions breach allegation
3Oil prices extend losses on supply, trade war fears
4Aston Martin launches first SUV, hopeful of a turnaround
5FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group