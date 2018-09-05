Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NovaStor® and Aparavi® Announce Partnership to Bring New Solution to NovaStor’s Clients: Archive Data in the Cloud for Huge Savings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

NovaStor’s Active Archive introduces Aparavi’s award-winning technology to enhance traditional backup for better long-term data retention and archive in the cloud

NovaStor, an international provider of award-winning backup solutions, and Aparavi, a Silicon Beach startup in SaaS solutions, today announced a partnership to expand NovaStor’s portfolio with Aparavi’s Active Archive™. The result is NovaStor Active Archive™, an archive solution that allows an organization to securely bring their data to the cloud, reducing the effort and time needed to protect and retain business critical data. Built to handle the massive growth and millions of files of unstructured data, Active Archive provides a modern solution to data protection, long-term retention, and archive. Key features include multi-cloud mobility, classification and retention policies, and active data pruning, reducing secondary storage growth by up to 75% for a dramatically reduced total cost of ownership.

“With the growth of cloud storage like Amazon S3 and Microsoft Azure it’s becoming more convenient for businesses to move their data offsite.” said Nathan Fouarge, NovaStor’s Vice President Strategic Solutions. “To ensure long-term retention based on policies while being able to find the exact data needed at any time requires intelligent software designed for the task. We are happy to use Aparavi’s technology to offer this new SaaS solution to our clients”

NovaStor Active Archive serves as a complementary component to the company’s existing portfolio of backup products. The combination of NovaStor Datacenter, a highly scalable, enterprise backup and recovery software for both physical and virtual environments, and NovaStor Active Archive create a fully compliant, highly secure and easy to use data protection and retention suite.

“Many of our clients are struggling with how to cost-effectively maintain data long-term but also cost-effectively in the cloud,” said Michael Pflugrad, Owner, Technically Geek IT. “NovaStor Active Archive is a perfect complement to their current solutions that can address these challenges.”

NovaStor is well established as an expert in the traditional backup space and differentiates through their complete solutions approach. Their consultative all-inclusive service approach offers customers a complete line of advantages which include the creation of custom backup concepts, installation/implementation assistance and ongoing proactive customer health checks. Active Archive presents NovaStor the ability to cast a wider net to expand upon this value to introduce solutions and concepts focused on cloud and long-term data retention.

“We get a lot of requests from organizations of all sizes to offer a retention/archiving solution that uses cloud dynamics,” said Mike Andrews, co-owner of NovaStor. “With NovaStor Active Archive, based on Aparavi’s technology, NovaStor’s clients get that and more.”

NovaStor Active Archive includes:

  • A highly scalable SaaS solution to protect individual machines as well as large datacenters with millions of files
  • Support for heterogeneous networks, from Windows to Linux and physical and virtual environments
  • A web application that can control environments worldwide
  • The ability to select the cloud storage of choice
  • An open data format so users are not locked into the vendor

NovaStor Active Archive delivers a true heterogeneous cloud platform for unstructured data. MSPs familiar with NovaStor’s xSP technology will benefit from the ability to transfer to a modern, recurring revenue-generating platform with multi-tier and multi-tenant capabilities. Their customers in turn can optimize organizational efforts and realize lower costs of cloud storage.

Active Archive is an important component of any data protection strategy. NovaStor selected Aparavi as a platform because it is a true out of the box, software based and open technology. Additionally Aparavi’s technology provides a complete and easy to integrate API, enabling minimal development effort and fast time-to-market for NovaStor.

“We are pleased to partner with NovaStor to help them develop a solution that expands their product offering and shortens their time to market,” said Jon Calmes, Vice President of Business Development at Aparavi. “With the Active Archive Platform, NovaStor is able to quickly and easily add to its portfolio of backup solutions for an even-greater breadth of offerings that can satisfy customer needs at any point of the data retention lifecycle. “

NovaStor Active Archive will be sold and supported by NovaStor and is available immediately.

Contact NovaStor for further information at http://www.novastor.com/

Follow Aparavi

https://twitter.com/aparavisoftware
https://www.linkedin.com/company/aparavi-software-corp/

About Aparavi

Aparavi, the world’s leading SaaS-based Active Archive, helps organizations master out of control unstructured data growth. Delivering both on-premises and multi-cloud mobility, Aparavi provides intelligent data management with true storage independence, and together with an open-data format removes vendor lock-in, forever. Aparavi delivers huge savings by slowing secondary storage growth by 75 percent, with guaranteed availability regardless of how long data is retained. A pay-as-you-go model based on usage eliminates up-front expenditures for a better total cost of ownership. For more information visit http://www.aparavi.com.

About NovaStor

NovaStor® (http://www.novastor.com) is an international provider of powerful, affordable, all-inclusive data-protection solutions for physical, virtual and multi-cloud environments. NovaStor differentiates by providing expert level guidance to thousands of traditional backup customers and enables MSPs to offer SaaS solutions for offsite cloud backup, archive and long term data retention. NovaStor is management owned and headquarted in Zug, Switzerland, with offices in the USA (Agoura Hills) and Germany (Hamburg).


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:46pVISTEON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:46pFulham’s New HotSpot EZ Exit Wins Architecture SSL Product Innovation Award
GL
02:46pMINAURUM GOLD : Commences Drill Program at Alamos Silver Project
AQ
02:46pOrbit International’s Electronics Group Reports Bookings in Excess of $1,100,000 for Month of August 2018
GL
02:46pU.S. Trade Deficit Posts Biggest Increase in July Since 2015
DJ
02:46pMonarques Gold Intersects 8.24 g/t Au Over 9 Metres Including 26.38 g/t Au Over 2.6 Metres on its Croinor Gold Project
PR
02:46pOUTTEN & GOLDEN LLP : Sloane Levy is Named Firm's Chief Operating Officer
PR
02:46pTHE MARKET FOR MARINE COATINGS TO 2021 : Spain - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:46pCV Sciences, Inc. to Present and Exhibit as Gold Sponsor at Natural Products Expo East 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland, September 12-15, 2018
GL
02:46pMAJESCO : Urban Advantage Implements Majesco Policy for P&C and Majesco Billing for P&C in 95 Days
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
4WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.