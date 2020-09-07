Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

Novak says Belarus could export 3-4 mln t of oil products via Russian ports

09/07/2020 | 09:48am EDT

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Belarus has a potential for supplying around 3-4 million tonnes of oil products per year via ports in Russia, local news agency reported, amid a stand-off between the Baltic states and Minsk.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to cut off European transit routes across his country if sanctions over alleged fraud at the Aug. 9 presidential election are imposed.

Lukashenko has said he would block European neighbours from shipping goods to Russia over Belarusian territory, and divert exports now shipped through ports in EU member Lithuania.

Novak said on Monday that the issue of diverting oil products from Belarus to Russian ports had been discussed with a view to complete the assessment of the viability of changing the routes later this month, according to TASS news agency.

A spokesman for Belarusian energy firm, Belneftekhim, said a number of meetings is planned in nearest future to assess the route changes. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

