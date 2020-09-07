Novak says Belarus could export 3-4 mln t of oil products via Russian ports

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said on Thursday that Belarus has a potential for
supplying around 3-4 million tonnes of oil products per year via
ports in Russia, local news agency reported, amid a stand-off
between the Baltic states and Minsk.
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to cut
off European transit routes across his country if sanctions over
alleged fraud at the Aug. 9 presidential election are imposed.
Lukashenko has said he would block European neighbours from
shipping goods to Russia over Belarusian territory, and divert
exports now shipped through ports in EU member Lithuania.
Novak said on Monday that the issue of diverting oil
products from Belarus to Russian ports had been discussed with a
view to complete the assessment of the viability of changing the
routes later this month, according to TASS news agency.
A spokesman for Belarusian energy firm, Belneftekhim, said a
number of meetings is planned in nearest future to assess the
route changes.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)