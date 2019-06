"I think the decision on extension is rather consolidated," Novak said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka ahead of OPEC and non-OPEC meeting in Vienna due next week.

Novak also said that the crisis over contaminated crude in a Russian-owned pipeline network was over. He said Russia now needs to deal with tainted crude oil that is kept in storage.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Smith)