Novaliq : Raises New Capital to Accelerate the Commercialization of its Lead Products for Dry Eye Disease

Novaliq,
a specialty pharmaceutical company for the development and
commercialization of first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based
on EyeSol®, the worldwide first water-free technology for
ophthalmology, today announces it has raised USD 53 million to further
support its late-stage products and earlier pipeline programs.
Since inception, Novaliq has raised USD 115 million. The new investment
is done by its lead investor dievini Hopp BioTech Holding, an active
investor in Life and Health Sciences companies; it reflects the strong
commitment of Novaliq’s lead investor to the company.
Novaliq has a portfolio of best- and first-in-class products for
ophthalmology. Novaliq’s lead assets, CyclASol®
and NOV03, both provide novelties in the therapy of dry eye disease
(DED) and have the potential to redefine the treatment of patients with
DED:
-
CyclASol®, an
anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating drug for the treatment of dry
eye disease (DED) with a demonstrated early onset of action and
excellent tolerability, is being evaluated in the pivotal phase 2b/3
ESSENCE trial.
-
NOV03, the first drug addressing evaporative DED associated with
meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), is being evaluated in the phase 2
SEECASE trial with more than 300 patients. Evaporative DED accounts
for 61-90% of all DED patients1).
Both products enable a selected treatment option for different patient
groups for better treatment outcomes: CyclASol®
is intended for treating DED associated with signs and symptoms
predominantly in aqueous deficient DED patients and NOV03 is a first in
class treatment in evaporative DED associated with MGD.
Both late stage drugs have best-in-class potential with estimated global
peak sales of well above USD 2bn.
Proceeds from the financing round will be used on clinical development,
to prepare for the commercialization of CyclASol®
and NOV03, as well as to continue the development of Novaliq’s earlier
pipeline programs for glaucoma and retinal diseases.
“We are excited with the continued support by our lead investor,” said
Oliver Schlüter, CFO of Novaliq.
“The proceeds from this financing round provide us with the resources to
further accelerate our development and commercialization efforts for our
two late-stage DED products and to strengthen our earlier pipeline.”
Novaliq’s CEO, Christian Roesky, will present topline results of two
recently completed clinical trials for CyclASol®
and NOV03, for the first time during the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit
(OIS@AAO) on October 25th, 2018 in Chicago, USA.
About Novaliq
Novaliq is a pharmaceutical company for the development and
commercialization of first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based
on EyeSol®, the worldwide first water-free technology for
ophthalmology. With an initial focus on dry eye disease (DED), Novaliq
offers an industry-leading portfolio addressing today’s unmet medical
needs of millions of patients with eye diseases: NovaTears®
improves the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) and is marketed
under CE approval in Australia/New Zealand by AFT Pharmaceuticals and in
Europe as EvoTears® by Ursapharm. Two drugs are in the late
stage of clinical development with results expected in Q4 2018:
-
CyclASol®, an
anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating drug for the treatment of DED
with a demonstrated early onset of action and excellent tolerability,
is being evaluated in the pivotal phase 2b/3 ESSENCE trial.
-
NOV03, the first drug addressing evaporative DED associated with
meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), is being evaluated in the phase 2
SEECASE trial.
Novaliq is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany and has also an office
in Cambridge, MA, USA. The long-term shareholder is dievini Hopp BioTech
Holding, an active investor in Life and Health Sciences companies. More
on www.novaliq.com
Source:
1) Lemp et al.; Cornea 2012, 31: 472–8
