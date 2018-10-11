Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Novaliq : Raises New Capital to Accelerate the Commercialization of its Lead Products for Dry Eye Disease

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 07:31am CEST

  • Focus on clinical development and to prepare commercialization of CyclASol® and NOV03
  • Both late stage drugs for dry eye have best-in-class potential with estimated global peak sales of well above $2bn

Novaliq, a specialty pharmaceutical company for the development and commercialization of first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based on EyeSol®, the worldwide first water-free technology for ophthalmology, today announces it has raised USD 53 million to further support its late-stage products and earlier pipeline programs.

Since inception, Novaliq has raised USD 115 million. The new investment is done by its lead investor dievini Hopp BioTech Holding, an active investor in Life and Health Sciences companies; it reflects the strong commitment of Novaliq’s lead investor to the company.

Novaliq has a portfolio of best- and first-in-class products for ophthalmology. Novaliq’s lead assets, CyclASol® and NOV03, both provide novelties in the therapy of dry eye disease (DED) and have the potential to redefine the treatment of patients with DED:

  • CyclASol®, an anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating drug for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) with a demonstrated early onset of action and excellent tolerability, is being evaluated in the pivotal phase 2b/3 ESSENCE trial.
  • NOV03, the first drug addressing evaporative DED associated with meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), is being evaluated in the phase 2 SEECASE trial with more than 300 patients. Evaporative DED accounts for 61-90% of all DED patients1).

Both products enable a selected treatment option for different patient groups for better treatment outcomes: CyclASol® is intended for treating DED associated with signs and symptoms predominantly in aqueous deficient DED patients and NOV03 is a first in class treatment in evaporative DED associated with MGD.

Both late stage drugs have best-in-class potential with estimated global peak sales of well above USD 2bn.

Proceeds from the financing round will be used on clinical development, to prepare for the commercialization of CyclASol® and NOV03, as well as to continue the development of Novaliq’s earlier pipeline programs for glaucoma and retinal diseases.

“We are excited with the continued support by our lead investor,” said Oliver Schlüter, CFO of Novaliq. “The proceeds from this financing round provide us with the resources to further accelerate our development and commercialization efforts for our two late-stage DED products and to strengthen our earlier pipeline.”

Novaliq’s CEO, Christian Roesky, will present topline results of two recently completed clinical trials for CyclASol® and NOV03, for the first time during the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS@AAO) on October 25th, 2018 in Chicago, USA.

About Novaliq

Novaliq is a pharmaceutical company for the development and commercialization of first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based on EyeSol®, the worldwide first water-free technology for ophthalmology. With an initial focus on dry eye disease (DED), Novaliq offers an industry-leading portfolio addressing today’s unmet medical needs of millions of patients with eye diseases: NovaTears® improves the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) and is marketed under CE approval in Australia/New Zealand by AFT Pharmaceuticals and in Europe as EvoTears® by Ursapharm. Two drugs are in the late stage of clinical development with results expected in Q4 2018:

  • CyclASol®, an anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating drug for the treatment of DED with a demonstrated early onset of action and excellent tolerability, is being evaluated in the pivotal phase 2b/3 ESSENCE trial.
  • NOV03, the first drug addressing evaporative DED associated with meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), is being evaluated in the phase 2 SEECASE trial.

Novaliq is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany and has also an office in Cambridge, MA, USA. The long-term shareholder is dievini Hopp BioTech Holding, an active investor in Life and Health Sciences companies. More on www.novaliq.com

Source:

1) Lemp et al.; Cornea 2012, 31: 472–8


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:05aROBERT WALTERS SWITZERLAND AG : Trading update for the third quarter ended 30 September 2018
EQ
08:05aSEVERSTAL' : Severstal reports Q3 & 9M 2018 operational results
EQ
08:05aROBERT WALTERS GERMANY GMBH : Trading update for the third quarter ended 30 September 2018
EQ
08:03aWIRECARD : wins KaDeWe, Oberpollinger and Alsterhaus as customers for Alipay payments
PU
08:03aSEPAWA 2018 : Evonik sets store by naturalness
PU
08:01aHUMANA : Nomination Committee for the 2019 Annual General Meeting
AQ
08:01aCAVERION OYJ : and Samla Capital to cooperate in Managed Services in Finland
AQ
08:01aGARO : Nomination Committee for the AGM 2019 appointed
AQ
08:01aALMA MEDIA OYJ : becomes the third media company in the world to set long-term emissions targets
AQ
08:01aTHE MARKETING GROUP PLC : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
4EXCLUSIVE: BoE takes action to steer lenders through 'no-deal' Brexit - source
5FT SAYS MURDOCH IN LINE FOR TESLA CHAIR. MUSK REPLY: incorrect

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.