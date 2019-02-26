Novaliq : named Finalist in “Clinical Trial Result of the Year” category of the Clinical & Research Excellence Awards CARE 2019

Novaliq, the pharmaceutical company for the development and
commercialization of first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based
on the water-free EyeSol® technology, has been named a
finalist in “Clinical Trial Result of the Year” category of the CARE
Awards, which recognizes outstanding work across the global clinical
research enterprise.
In 2018, Novaliq conducted the SEECASE trial which enrolled 336 patients
at ten clinical sites in the United States and published topline data in
October 2018. SEECASE was a phase 2, multi-center, randomized,
double-masked, controlled clinical trial (NCT03333057) and was designed
to evaluate the effects of two dosing regimens of NOV03 on signs and
symptoms of Dry Eye Disease (DED). The trial results showed that NOV03
effectively improved both clinical signs of ocular health and
patient-reported symptoms, with a fast onset of action, in patients with
DED associated with MGD.
NOV03 is a potential breakthrough therapy for DED patients based on its
novel mode of action. NOV03 stabilizes the lipid layer of the tear film
and thereby prevents excessive tear evaporation, and also penetrates
meibomian glands, potentially dissolving thickened meibum to improve
meibomian gland function. It is therefore the first time that a drug
addresses the underlying cause of evaporative DED.
Based on the unprecedented findings from the SEECASE trial, Novaliq has
accelerated its development program to achieve regulatory approval and
drug availability on the market soon. The final pivotal clinical trial
is expected to start in 2019, leading to the NDA filing in 2021.
The CARE Awards 2019 features 11 categories, significant accomplishments
and highlight innovation across the industry – from rare diseases drug
development and patient centricity in trials and research, to product
and technological development, clinical results and collaborative
efforts between individuals, departments, or companies. Entries are
judged independently by a panel of experts from all core sectors of the
clinical R&D industry.
“We are thrilled to be selected as one of three finalists for the
clinical trial results of the SEECASE trial and thus be acknowledged for
the dedicated work of Novaliq’s clinical development team lead by Sonja
Krösser, PhD, VP Preclinical & Clinical Development. This worldwide
recognition of the trial outcomes is reflecting the high potential of
NOV03 eye drops to impact the lives of many untreated patients suffering
from dry eye disease and further supports Novaliq’s strategy to
accelerate the last phase of development,” said Gabriela Burian MD,
Consulting Chief Medical Officer at Novaliq.
The 2019 winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday, May 2nd
at the Hyatt Regency Boston, MA, where distinguished leaders in the
biopharmaceutical, CRO, and diagnostic industries gathered from all
corners of the globe.
About Novaliq
Novaliq is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and
commercialization of first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based
on EyeSol®, the first water-free technology worldwide for
ophthalmology products. With an initial focus on dry eye disease (DED),
Novaliq offers an industry-leading portfolio addressing today’s unmet
medical needs of millions of patients with eye disease. NOV03 and
CyclASol® are the two late stage development compounds. NOV03
is the first drug developed to treat evaporative DED associated with
meibomian gland dysfunction in a highly effective way. CyclASol®,
an ophthalmic solution of 0.1% cyclosporine A in EyeSol®,
is an anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating drug for the treatment of
aqueous deficient DED. Both compounds have shown superior clinical
benefit, with an onset of action and an excellent tolerability profile.
NovaTears®
water-free eye drops for dry eye disease have CE certification and are
commercialized in Australia/New Zealand by AFT Pharmaceuticals and in
Europe as EvoTears® by Ursapharm. Novaliq is headquartered in
Heidelberg, Germany and has an office in Cambridge, MA, USA. The
long-term shareholder is dievini Hopp BioTech Holding, an active
investor in Life and Health Sciences companies. More on www.novaliq.com.
