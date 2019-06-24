Novanta : Signs Agreement to Acquire ARGES

Combined capabilities will provide intelligent subsystems for demanding laser-based applications

Laser World of Photonics – Novanta, a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced industrial equipment manufacturers, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire ARGES GmbH, based in Wackersdorf, Germany.

ARGES develops and manufactures intelligent subsystems for positioning and deflecting laser beams in medical and industrial materials processing applications. The company provides its customers with innovative scan heads and scan modules, application-specific solutions and complete subsystems.

“We are impressed with the ARGES technology and application expertise and are excited for the ARGES team to join Novanta,” said Phil Martin, Novanta’s Group President, Photonics. “Together we will be able to offer our OEM customers with unique solutions for their challenging applications in advanced material processing, additive manufacturing, medical and many other fast-growing markets.”

Novanta expects the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2019, subject to approval of the authorities.

At the Laser World of Photonics exhibit, Novanta is showcasing its lasers, laser beam steering solutions and precision motion capabilities in Hall A2, Booth 546. ARGES will showcase its products in Hall A2, Booth 149.

About Novanta

Novanta is a trusted technology partner to OEMs in the medical and advanced industrial technology markets, with deep proprietary expertise in photonics, vision and precision motion technologies. The company is based in the Boston, Massachusetts area. For more information, visit www.novanta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005269/en/