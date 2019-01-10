Novarad Named in Gartner Guide for Vendor-Neutral Archives as a Representative Vendor

Novarad Corporation, a leader in the development of medical imaging
software, announced today that it has been cited as a Representative
Vendor in the 2018 Gartner Market Guide for Vendor-Neutral Archives by
analyst Barry Runyon (published on 8 November). The Market Guide
provides Gartner’s coverage of an emerging market and focuses on the
market definition of and rationale for the market and market dynamics,
according to the report.
Novarad’s Ncompass Enterprise Imaging solution, consisting of the
Ncompass Universal Archive and Ncompass Workflow Modules, manages
healthcare information by providing an efficient workflow for managing
both DICOM and non-DICOM objects throughout the hospital by
transitioning the storage of images and patient information from hard
drives, disks, disparate archives, and USB drives to a vendor neutral
archive. Novarad enables imaging organizations of all sizes to benefit
from the state-of-the-art enterprise imaging solutions without having to
invest in expensive data centers, IT infrastructures, internal resources
and on-going management.
Novarad has also become the highest rated vendor in the Gartner
Peer Insights VNA Category. Gartner Peer Insights is an online
platform of anonymous ratings and reviews of IT software and services.
The reviews are written and submitted by customers throughout the
industry. Each is validated by the Gartner Peer Insights team prior to
posting.
Said one healthcare industry chief information officer (CIO) in their review,
“We’ve changed the radiology area completely with [Novarad’s] software,
and that helped us grow as a hospital and a social service provider.
[Novarad is] part of our success.”
“The software is easy to use and can pretty much run itself,” said
another reviewer,
a lead radiology technologist in the healthcare industry.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in
its research publications, and does not advise technology users to
select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.
Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s
research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to
this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness
for a particular purpose.
Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of
individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not
represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.
For over 20 years, Novarad has enabled healthcare providers to solve
their imaging problems through its full diagnostic suite. Today,
Novarad’s specialized enterprise imaging and workflow solutions continue
to improve upon industry standards and empower healthcare providers
everywhere to solve problems. Through customizable workflow and imaging
solutions, Novarad encompasses medical imaging needs. Visit Novarad at www.novarad.net
for more information.
