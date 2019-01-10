Novarad Named in Gartner Guide for Vendor-Neutral Archives as a Representative Vendor

Report finds that “While the VNA, in and of itself, is not a comprehensive enterprise image strategy, it will come to be considered a key component”

Novarad Corporation, a leader in the development of medical imaging software, announced today that it has been cited as a Representative Vendor in the 2018 Gartner Market Guide for Vendor-Neutral Archives by analyst Barry Runyon (published on 8 November). The Market Guide provides Gartner’s coverage of an emerging market and focuses on the market definition of and rationale for the market and market dynamics, according to the report.

Novarad’s Ncompass Enterprise Imaging solution, consisting of the Ncompass Universal Archive and Ncompass Workflow Modules, manages healthcare information by providing an efficient workflow for managing both DICOM and non-DICOM objects throughout the hospital by transitioning the storage of images and patient information from hard drives, disks, disparate archives, and USB drives to a vendor neutral archive. Novarad enables imaging organizations of all sizes to benefit from the state-of-the-art enterprise imaging solutions without having to invest in expensive data centers, IT infrastructures, internal resources and on-going management.

Novarad has also become the highest rated vendor in the Gartner Peer Insights VNA Category. Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of anonymous ratings and reviews of IT software and services. The reviews are written and submitted by customers throughout the industry. Each is validated by the Gartner Peer Insights team prior to posting.

Said one healthcare industry chief information officer (CIO) in their review, “We’ve changed the radiology area completely with [Novarad’s] software, and that helped us grow as a hospital and a social service provider. [Novarad is] part of our success.”

“The software is easy to use and can pretty much run itself,” said another reviewer, a lead radiology technologist in the healthcare industry.

Those interested in learning more about the Ncompass Universal Archive and its vendor neutral archive (VNA) component may visit www.novarad.net or follow the company on Twitter, @NovaradCorp. Those interested in reviewing a complimentary copy of the Market Guide to Vendor Neutral Archives can view that information online by clicking here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

For over 20 years, Novarad has enabled healthcare providers to solve their imaging problems through its full diagnostic suite. Today, Novarad’s specialized enterprise imaging and workflow solutions continue to improve upon industry standards and empower healthcare providers everywhere to solve problems. Through customizable workflow and imaging solutions, Novarad encompasses medical imaging needs. Visit Novarad at www.novarad.net for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005142/en/