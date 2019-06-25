Log in
Novaria Group : Completes Purchase of Acra Aerospace, LLC

06/25/2019 | 10:36am EDT

Acquisition enhances capabilities and approvals

Novaria Group announced today it has acquired Acra Aerospace, LLC, a leading manufacturer of complex engine components, located in Anaheim, California. The company holds a variety of key customer approvals and certifications.

Acra focuses on the design, development and manufacture of high-quality complex aerospace components and prides itself on innovation and customer service. Established in 1959, Acra Aerospace has earned a reputation for providing superior products and solutions to leading aerospace propulsion and airframe OEMs.

“Acra’s product pedigree includes qualified work solutions in the aerospace market on both civil and military aircraft,” said Bryan Perkins, CEO of Novaria Group. “With this acquisition, Novaria expands key customer relationships and approvals while enhancing ongoing opportunities for the long-term growth of Novaria.”

Acra Aerospace’s facility houses a full range of state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment complemented by key in-house capabilities such as CNC machining, waterjet, EDM machining, special processing, cleaning, and inspection, while covering the full range of aerospace materials.

“Novaria continues to experience exponential growth through its organic growth and acquisition strategy,” said Mike Wagner, executive vice president of operations for Novaria Group. “Acra’s capabilities coupled with Novaria’s existing portfolio of complementary business, financial resources, and deliberate approach to operating excellence will enhance the customer experience.”

Said Acra General Manager, Marty Michael: “The strength of Novaria’s reputation, along with the company’s connection to the aerospace industry, is the perfect complement to Acra’s long history in the business. This is a strategic move for both Acra and Novaria that will fuel growth opportunities.”

Acra continues operations in its current facility in southern California along with its many tenured and skilled employees including Anuj Patel, Acra’s Manufacturing Manager, who will continue with the company. Patel reiterated, “Acra will continue to be managed in the same successful manner it has always, bringing capabilities that allow for quick and customized solutions for customers. Our reputation among leading manufacturers is unmatched and our partnership with Novaria will only further our growth.”

About Novaria Group

Novaria Group is a privately held corporation, focused on the premier supply of products to the aerospace and defense industries. Current business units include ESNA (www.esnaproducts.com), Space-Lok (www.space-lok.com), Acra Aerospace (www.acraaerospace.com), Weatherford Aerospace (www.weatherfordaerospace.com), V&M Aerospace (www.vandmaero.com), Ferco Tech, L&E Engineering, (www.fercoaerospacegroup.com), and EHL Aerospace (www.electronichardware.com). For more information about Novaria Group, visit www.novariagroup.com.


