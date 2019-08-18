Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Novartis executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 12:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is shown in Silver Spring near Washington

VIENNA (Reuters) - An unnamed Novartis executive sold 925,400 Swiss francs ($946,000) worth of shares less than three weeks before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced data from tests of its gene therapy Zolgensma had been manipulated.

Novartis announced the stock sale by an executive member of the board of directors or a member of the executive committee in a Swiss stock exchange filing dated July 19. The sale was first reported by Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung on Sunday.

A Novartis spokesman told Reuters, "As is usual in such cases, the transaction was thoroughly checked beforehand and then approved accordingly. The person in question was not in possession of relevant material information."

The sale was made after the company had informed the FDA about the data manipulation but before the FDA announced it publically on Aug 6.

Shares in Novartis fell almost 3 percent the day after the FDA announcement.

The FDA said this month that Novartis notified regulators in June - more than a month after Zolgensma had been approved - that some of the early testing data had been manipulated.

The company had been aware of the problems for as long as two months before the drug's U.S. approval, the FDA said, and Novartis could face criminal or civil penalties.

Novartis said this month that it learned of allegations of data manipulation in mid-March and finished a preliminary investigation into the allegations in early May, confirming data discrepancies and raising data integrity concerns.

The data was used to illustrate comparability between an early version of Zolgensma and the later version of the treatment, which was manufactured using a different process.

The FDA said it does not believe that the manipulation impacts the safety or testing surrounding the version of the drug, which treats spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the leading genetic cause of death in infants.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:54pWhite House says no recession in sight, pushes China trade talks
RE
12:18pNovartis executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
RE
11:00aWhite House Economic Adviser Confirms Plans for New Round of China Talks
DJ
10:44aGermany has fiscal muscle to counter next crisis - Scholz
RE
10:42aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : South Africa and Tanzania commit to greater economic cooperation
PU
08:35aAustralia unveils roadmap for speeding changes to clean up banking sector
RE
07:15aCostly Tariff Spat Masks Deeper Trade Problems
DJ
07:15aDollar Towers Above Rivals, Posing Fresh Threats to Financial Markets
DJ
06:48aAfrica development bank says risks to growth 'increasing by the day'
RE
06:36aNo more spending excuses for Merkel as investment bottlenecks ease
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Ferrari will expand its lineup of road cars, but not too much
2WALMART INC. : Hindu group sees Chinese telecom firms as security risk for India
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : DISNEY'S LATEST ENDEAVOR : Getting the Fox Studio on Track
4NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : CEO Battles Fallout From Data Manipulation
5BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : BROWN FORMAN : U.S. whiskey exporters struggle after year of EU tariffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group