Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Novartis, former unit to pay $346 million to resolve U.S. bribery charges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 10:30pm EDT
Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen in Stein

By Jonathan Stempel

Novartis AG and a former eye-care unit will pay more than $346 million to resolve U.S. criminal and civil charges that they bribed doctors, hospitals and clinics in Greece and Vietnam to prescribe their drugs and use their surgical products.

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that Novartis Hellas, a Greece-based unit of the Swiss drugmaker, entered a deferred prosecution agreement and will pay a $225 million criminal fine.

Novartis will also pay $112.8 million to settle related civil charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alcon Pte, now part of Alcon AG, entered its own deferred prosecution agreement and will pay an $8.9 million criminal fine. Novartis spun off Alcon in April 2019.

The settlements resolve charges that both units violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), a U.S. anti-bribery law.

Authorities said Novartis Hellas conspired from 2012 to 2015 to bribe employees of state-owned hospitals and clinics in Greece to buy more Novartis-branded drugs including Lucentis, which treats a form of age-related vision loss.

The Alcon unit was accused of having from 2011 to 2014 used a third-party distributor to quietly funnel payments to employees of state-owned hospitals and clinics in Vietnam to boost sales of intraocular lenses, which are used to treat cataracts.

U.S. authorities also accused units of falsifying books and records to conceal the bribes.

Shannon Thyme Klinger, Novartis' group general counsel, in a statement said the drugmaker was pleased to have resolved all its outstanding FCPA investigations.

Novartis also said the settlements contain no allegations regarding any bribery of Greek politicians, consistent with its own internal findings.

An Alcon spokesman said that company was also pleased to settle.

The Justice Department said both fines reflect reductions because of cooperation by Novartis and Alcon.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aAlibaba's Lazada announces Chun Li as new CEO
RE
01:11aThailand sees 60% slump in January-May tourist arrivals, spending
RE
01:03aIn China's 'Little Africa,' a struggle to get back to business after lockdown
RE
01:02aSingapore May factory output down 7.4%, misses forecasts for rise
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/25FSC MEDIA RELEASE : FSC response LCCC compliance report pdf
PU
06/25BOJ's Kuroda warns second-round effect of COVID-19 may dent economic growth
RE
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of $20 Million of ..
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Netherlands agrees to contribute 3.4 billion euros to Air France-KLM bailout
3Stocks going nowhere as virus fears hold optimism in check
4PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : Presentation (opens in new window)
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australian regulator loses legal appeal in Westpac bank lendin..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group