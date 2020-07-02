Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Novartis pays $729 million to settle U.S. kickback charges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 02:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo is seen at a building of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Rotkreuz

By Jonathan Stempel

Novartis AG agreed to pay more than $729 million to settle U.S. government charges it paid illegal kickbacks to doctors and patients to boost drug sales, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The Swiss drugmaker will pay $678 million to resolve claims it organized tens of thousands of sham educational events where it lavished doctors with exorbitant speaker fees, expensive dinners and alcohol to induce them to prescribe its cardiovascular and diabetes drugs more often.

It will also pay $51.25 million to resolve charges it funneled money through three charitable foundations to cover co-payments of Medicare patients so they would purchase its drugs.

Both settlements resolved civil charges that Novartis violated the federal False Claims Act.

A Novartis spokesman said the costs of the settlement were covered by provisions that it had already made.

Its shares were indicated 0.4% higher in pre-market activity on Thursday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan called the incentives for doctors "nothing more than bribes" and said federal healthcare programs paid hundreds of millions of dollars in reimbursements for prescriptions tainted by kickbacks.

"Giving these cash payments and other lavish goodies interferes with the duty of doctors to choose the best treatment for their patients and increases drug costs for everyone," Strauss said in a statement.

The Justice Department said the speaker programs and other promotional events occurred from 2002 to 2011, while the co-payments were made from 2010 to 2014.

In connection with the settlements, Novartis agreed to curtail its speaker programs and enter a five-year corporate integrity agreement.

It also accepted responsibility for many allegations underlying the larger settlement, for which it set aside funds in July 2019.

"We are a different company today, with new leadership, a stronger culture and a more comprehensive commitment to ethics," CEO Vas Narasimhan said in a statement.

The $678 million payout includes $591.4 million in damages to the U.S. government, a $38.4 million forfeiture for violating an anti-kickback statute and $48.2 million to U.S. states.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; additional reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston and Michael Shields in Zurich; editing by Leslie Adler, Cynthia Osterman and Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC. -0.79% 31.3 Delayed Quote.-35.58%
NOVARTIS AG 0.47% 82.81 Delayed Quote.-9.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03aUK may need bigger safety net for jobless after lockdown - IMF
RE
03:01aSterling seen up 4% in a year on optimism for EU-UK trade deal - Reuters poll
RE
02:57aOil prices gain on fall in crude stockpiles
RE
02:56aAsian stocks near 4-month highs on vaccine hopes, eyes on U.S. payrolls
RE
02:54aInvestors are waking up to a possible Biden victory in U.S. presidential election
RE
02:51aOil prices gain on fall in crude stockpiles
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:45aCHECK IN BUT NEVER LEAVE : Taiwan offers fake flights for travel-starved tourists
RE
02:37aGoldman Sachs sees oil demand returning to pre-coronavirus levels by 2022
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Record Half-Year and Three-Digit Growth Rates
2ENGIE : Engie Sells 49% Stake in US Renewables Portfolio to Hannon Armstrong
3Meggitt warns of sales drop as virus halts air travel
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Two in Five Fortune 500 Companies Choose Alibaba Cloud
5TOMTOM NV : Ford Awards TomTom Global Traffic Service Deal for Next-Generation SYNC Connected Vehicle System

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group