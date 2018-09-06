Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Novartis unloads U.S. assets at loss to bargain-hunting Aurobindo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 08:19pm CEST
Logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis is seen at its branch in Schweizerhalle near Basel

ZURICH/BENGALURU (Reuters) - New Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan has further reshaped the Swiss drugmaker, announcing on Thursday he is selling U.S. dermatology and generic pill assets to India's Aurobindo Pharma Ltd for up to $1 billion.

The deal, which comes after price pressure hurt the U.S. pills business, includes some 300 products. An initial $900 million cash payment could be followed by $100 million in performance-based payments to the Basel-based drugmaker.

Novartis said the transaction will result in a roughly $70 million impairment, to be confirmed when it releases third-quarter results in October.

This deal has been in the works for months but some analysts said Aurobindo was paying less than they had penciled in for the assets.

Shares in Aurobindo rose 9 percent on the news, while Novartis stock closed down about 1 percent.

"The acquisition announced today is in line with our strategy to grow and diversify our business in the U.S.," said N Govindarajan, managing director of Aurobindo, adding the deal will make it the second-largest U.S. generics maker by prescriptions. http://bit.ly/2MRmXqA

Aurobindo will get plants in Wilson, North Carolina, as well as in Hicksville and Melville, New York, Novartis said.

Around 750 employees as well as field representatives from the PharmaDerm branded dermatology business are expected to transfer to Aurobindo.

Narasimhan, who became CEO on Feb. 1, has pushed ahead with efforts to slim down Novartis that began under his predecessor, Joe Jimenez, to focus on higher-margin drugs.

He sold a consumer health joint venture to GlaxoSmithKline this year for $13 billion and plans to spin off his Alcon eyecare unit in 2019.

The U.S. Sandoz pills business has long been a problem child for Novartis, with price pressure hurting results and becoming a main reason the division has pared back its growth targets, most recently in July.

"Through this transaction, we are refocusing our business," said Richard Francis, the Sandoz division head, adding the disposal would allow him to focus on products such as biosimilars, or near-copies of rival's biological drug blockbusters whose patents have expired.

Analyst Stefan Schneider at Swiss bank Vontobel said the lackluster $900 million up-front price showed just how deep the U.S. pills business and dermatology assets had fallen.

"We had assumed a price of 1 times sales for such a transaction," Schneider said. "We realize that pricing pressure in the U.S. generics market is greater that we had anticipated, as last year's revenues were $1.5 billion for this business and first-half 2018 revenues only $0.6 billion."

He has a "hold" rating on the shares.

Narasimhan, a U.S. citizen and Harvard-trained doctor, has so far said that Sandoz businesses elsewhere including in Europe remain core parts of Novartis. Overall, Sandoz had nearly $5 billion in sales in the first half.

Following this transaction, the Sandoz U.S. portfolio will include biosimilars as well as complex generics such as its Glatopa copy of Teva's Copaxone medicine for relapsing multiple sclerosis.

(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Keith Weir)

By John Miller and Nivedita Balu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE -1.79% 1525.4 Delayed Quote.17.44%
NOVARTIS -0.98% 78.68 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25pDEMOFF : Rams made 'aggressive' offer for Mack
RE
08:22p06/09/2018 : Rothschild Asset Management: Monthly Letter – September 2018
PU
08:19pNovartis unloads U.S. assets at loss to bargain-hunting Aurobindo
RE
08:17pACC AMERICAN CHEMISTRY COUNCIL : New ACC Report Projecting Potential Job and Economic Losses Caused By Chinese Retaliatory Tariffs Brings New Urgency to Ending U.S.-China Trade War
PU
08:17pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Countdown begins to industry legal conference
PU
08:16pOnly half-joking - Turkish satirical magazine shrinks as paper prices rise
RE
08:12pDEP ANNUAL OIL AND GAS REPORT : No evidence fracking having direct impacts to water supplies
PU
08:12pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : BASF Accepting Applications for Scholarships to Build Ag’s Future
PU
08:09pQatar calls for increased investment in oil and gas markets
RE
08:07pUK, U.S. urge EU not to lock out foreign banks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
3WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
4SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..
5APPLE : APPLE'S THIRD ACT : The Wearables Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.