Novatech Names New Texas Market Vice President

Nashville, TENN, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Services industry leader, Novatech, has tapped industry veteran, David Coffman for Vice President Texas market.

A native of Denver, David will lead the market in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, as well as the Managed Office customer approach across the state of Texas.



“I am pleased to welcome David to the Novatech team and I am confident that we will see great growth in Texas.” says Dan Cooper, Novatech CEO.

Coffman arrives at Novatech by way of Colorado based, Lewan Technology, where he was Vice President and General Manager. He brings to the leadership team 30 years of industry experience and a proven track record of business success, market growth and team development.

David is accomplished in the areas of sales, operations, strategy administration and services. He also brings with him a diverse background in hardware and software sales, as well as cloud solutions and services.

Coffman will be relocating to Dallas from Denver and “is super excited to join the Novatech team in Texas.”



About Novatech, Inc.

The Managed Office Experts at Novatech empower businesses to increase productivity, lower costs, minimize risks and drive growth through Expert Guidance in consultation, design, implementation and support of cutting-edge business technology. The Novatech portfolio of Managed Office solutions liberates clients to focus on running their business – leaving the tech to an award-winning provider with over 25 years of industry-leading experience. For more information about business technology solutions from Novatech, visit Novatech.net and follow @novatechnet on social media for all the latest news.

