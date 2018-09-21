Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Novatek Microelectronics : 2018/09/21 Clarification Regarding Press News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 09:49am CEST

聯詠科技股份有限公司

NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.

News Release

Investor Relations

2018/09/21

David Chen, Vice President & Spokesman Tel : 03 567 0889 ext. 25800

Contact :ir@novatek.com.twwww.novatek.com.tw

Subject: 2018/09/21 Clarification regarding press news To which item it meets -- article 4 paragraph 51

Date of events: 2018/09/21

Contents:

  • 1. Date of occurrence of the event: 2018/09/21

  • 2. Company name: Novatek Microelectronics Corp.

  • 3. Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or"subsidiaries"): head office

  • 4. Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A

  • 5. Name of the reporting media: Commercial Times, etc.

  • 6. Content of the report:

    FocalTech filed a follow-on lawsuit against Novatek to cover a second chip model.

  • 7. Cause of occurrence:

    The press states that FocalTech filed a follow-on lawsuit against Novatek before the Taiwan Intellectual Property Court and applied for an injunction maintaining a temporary status.

  • 8. Countermeasures:

    Regarding the press, Novatek hasn't received any document from the Intellectual Property Court yet and cannot comment on any of petitioner's argument or basis. Upon receipt of the document and according to law, Novatek will entrust the matter to our attorney.

  • 9. Any other matters that need to be specified: No.

Novatek Microelectronics Corp., established in 1997 with its headquarters in Hsinchu Science Park, is the world's primary display driver IC suppliers for TFT LCD displays. It is ranked as the world's 10th largest fabless IC design house with total sales revenue of US dollar 15 billion in 2017. Novatek (TWSE: 3034) is a public company at Taiwan Stock

Exchange main board. To learn more about Novatek, please visitwww.novatek.com.tw

Disclaimer

Novatek Microelectronics Corp. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 07:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:59aUNIVISION ENGINEERING : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
09:56aCORRECTION : Integration of restamax and royal ravintolat progresses - group administration to be combined and operating model renewed
AQ
09:56aTHE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Signs Ocean Plastics Charter at G7 Meeting
AQ
09:55aMATT GAETZ RIPS DEA DEAL WITH CANADIAN MARIJUANA BIZ : 'What happened to 'buy American'?'
AQ
09:55aWEYERHAEUSER : Government wants to give the dusky gopher frog a fine new home
AQ
09:55aCOCA COLA : Foundation Pledges $1 Million to Support Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts
AQ
09:55aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - CYBG PLC
PR
09:54aVONEX : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
09:54aAGGREGATED MICRO POWER : Giving Biomass a positive voice for the future
PU
09:54aRPC : Form 8.5 RPC Group Plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2AXACTOR SE : AXACTOR : extends client relationship into Sweden with a new forward flow agreement.
3MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics for $1.64 Billion
4STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : STANDARD LIFE : Transaction in Own Shares
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.