Novatek Microelectronics : 2018/09/21 Clarification Regarding Press News

2018/09/21

David Chen, Vice President & Spokesman Tel : 03 567 0889 ext. 25800

Contact :ir@novatek.com.twwww.novatek.com.tw

Subject: 2018/09/21 Clarification regarding press news To which item it meets -- article 4 paragraph 51

Date of events: 2018/09/21

Contents:

2. Company name: Novatek Microelectronics Corp.

3. Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or"subsidiaries"): head office

4. Reciprocal shareholding ratios: N/A

5. Name of the reporting media: Commercial Times, etc.

6. Content of the report: FocalTech filed a follow-on lawsuit against Novatek to cover a second chip model.

7. Cause of occurrence: The press states that FocalTech filed a follow-on lawsuit against Novatek before the Taiwan Intellectual Property Court and applied for an injunction maintaining a temporary status.

8. Countermeasures: Regarding the press, Novatek hasn't received any document from the Intellectual Property Court yet and cannot comment on any of petitioner's argument or basis. Upon receipt of the document and according to law, Novatek will entrust the matter to our attorney.

9. Any other matters that need to be specified: No.

