Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

November Is C. diff. Awareness Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 07:20am EST

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The C Diff Foundation reemphasizes that the month of November is "C. diff. awareness month" and is being recognized with its partners around the globe again in 2019.

November is C diff Awareness Month

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Nov 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The C Diff Foundation reemphasizes that the month of November is "C. diff. awareness month" and is being recognized with its partners around the globe again in 2019.

Nancy Caralla, Founding President, Executive Director of the C Diff Foundation, and three-time C. diff. Survivor said, "The month of November was chosen for two reasons. On November 1, 2012 the C Diff Foundation came to fruition. Also, after suffering through the second newly diagnosed CDI with nine-recurrences over a year's time, the month of November was chosen because it was the first month that I received a negative CDI test result without further recurrences."

Caralla further explained that over the past seven years other organizations and survivors, with their families, have joined the C Diff Foundation in "Raising C. diff. Awareness," especially in the month of November originally coined by the C Diff Foundation worldwide.

At the 7th Annual International C. diff. Awareness Conference and Health EXPO held in St. Louis, Missouri on November 6-7, the conference program included Government Agency healthcare professionals and representatives who delivered presentations focused on, but not limited to, Clostridioides difficile. Global organization health care professionals in attendance also recognize November is C. diff. Awareness Month through their presentations, posters, and by introducing products and/or services preventing, treating, diagnosing a CDI and maintaining safer environments in the healthcare community.

C Diff Foundation expresses their gratitude to the numerous state Governors who have recognized C. diff. infections as a leading Healthcare-associated infection by raising awareness during the month of November in their respected states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Clostridioides difficile infection (aka C. diff., C. difficile, CDI, CDAD) "has become the most common microbial cause of healthcare-associated infections in U.S. hospitals and costs up to $4.8 billion each year in excess health care costs for acute care facilities alone."

Statistics provided by the CDC suggest that C. difficile infections cause nearly 500,000 infections in patients in the U.S. annually. In one study noted by the CDC, among infected patients, nearly 29,000 died within 30 days of being diagnosed, and more than half of those deaths (15,000) were directly attributable to a C. difficile infection.

Learn more at: https://cdifffoundation.org/

About The C Diff Foundation:

C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established 2012, comprised of 100% volunteering professionals is dedicated at supporting public health through education and advocating for Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) prevention, treatments, clinical trials, AMR, and environmental safety worldwide. Listen to "C.diff. Spores and More" Tuesdays at 1 p.m. EST (http://www.cdiffradio.com/), sponsored by Rebiotix, a Ferring Pharmaceuticals company.

Follow C Diff Foundation on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Twitter @cdiffFoundation #Cdiff2019

Media Contact:
Kathy Bischoff
C Diff Foundation
kathy@cdifffoundation.org
Office: (727) 205-3922

News Source: C Diff Foundation

Related link: https://cdifffoundation.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/november-is-c-diff-awareness-month/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:32aStocks sink as China slowdown deepens, German economy weak
RE
07:32aAsda blames Brexit uncertainty for lower sales
RE
07:31aFord to use Mustang name for electric SUV
RE
07:30aWorld stocks sink as China slowdown deepens, German economy weak
RE
07:30aOPEC sees smaller 2020 oil surplus ahead of policy meeting
RE
07:29aOil up 1% on U.S. crude stocks fall, OPEC comments on U.S. shale growth
RE
07:29aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Experts to discuss Blue Economy, Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability
PU
07:28aWalmart's third-quarter comparable sales beat expectations
RE
07:20aNovember Is C. diff. Awareness Month
SE
07:20aCANADIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Urges Premiers to Drop CFTA Exceptions
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
5E.ON SE : Fresh off E.ON-asset swap, RWE renewables outlook disappoints

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group