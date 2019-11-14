NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Nov 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The C Diff Foundation reemphasizes that the month of November is "C. diff. awareness month" and is being recognized with its partners around the globe again in 2019.



Nancy Caralla, Founding President, Executive Director of the C Diff Foundation, and three-time C. diff. Survivor said, "The month of November was chosen for two reasons. On November 1, 2012 the C Diff Foundation came to fruition. Also, after suffering through the second newly diagnosed CDI with nine-recurrences over a year's time, the month of November was chosen because it was the first month that I received a negative CDI test result without further recurrences."



Caralla further explained that over the past seven years other organizations and survivors, with their families, have joined the C Diff Foundation in "Raising C. diff. Awareness," especially in the month of November originally coined by the C Diff Foundation worldwide.



At the 7th Annual International C. diff. Awareness Conference and Health EXPO held in St. Louis, Missouri on November 6-7, the conference program included Government Agency healthcare professionals and representatives who delivered presentations focused on, but not limited to, Clostridioides difficile. Global organization health care professionals in attendance also recognize November is C. diff. Awareness Month through their presentations, posters, and by introducing products and/or services preventing, treating, diagnosing a CDI and maintaining safer environments in the healthcare community.



C Diff Foundation expresses their gratitude to the numerous state Governors who have recognized C. diff. infections as a leading Healthcare-associated infection by raising awareness during the month of November in their respected states.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Clostridioides difficile infection (aka C. diff., C. difficile, CDI, CDAD) "has become the most common microbial cause of healthcare-associated infections in U.S. hospitals and costs up to $4.8 billion each year in excess health care costs for acute care facilities alone."



Statistics provided by the CDC suggest that C. difficile infections cause nearly 500,000 infections in patients in the U.S. annually. In one study noted by the CDC, among infected patients, nearly 29,000 died within 30 days of being diagnosed, and more than half of those deaths (15,000) were directly attributable to a C. difficile infection.



About The C Diff Foundation:



C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established 2012, comprised of 100% volunteering professionals is dedicated at supporting public health through education and advocating for Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) prevention, treatments, clinical trials, AMR, and environmental safety worldwide. Listen to "C.diff. Spores and More" Tuesdays at 1 p.m. EST (http://www.cdiffradio.com/), sponsored by Rebiotix, a Ferring Pharmaceuticals company.



