Novigenix to Present Data on New Molecular Signature for Early Detection of Colon Cancer at ESMO 2019

Company Launches New Website to Enhance New Strategy

Company to present at the Convergence of Oncology meeting in Lausanne

Novigenix SA, a leading Immuno-Transcriptomics company that develops and commercializes solutions for early cancer detection and precision medicine, today announced the discovery of a new molecular signature in blood that can be used for early colorectal cancer detection using its new LITOseek™ platform. Data explaining the use of next generation sequencing (NGS) and machine learning from the studies leading to this discovery will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) meeting (27th September -1st October, Barcelona, Spain).

The company’s currently marketed test, Colox®, is the first commercially available Immuno-Transcriptomic blood based RT-PCR test on the market for the screening of colon cancer. The data regarding the discovery and development of a new Immuno-Transcriptomic molecular signature test for early colon cancer screening on the LITOseek platform will be presented at ESMO.

The data will be presented on September 30, 2019 by our academic partner from The Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics under the title “Discovery of an Immuno-Transcriptomics signature in blood for early colorectal cancer detection” in the Poster Display Session 3 on Biomarkers.

Novigenix has also launched its re-designed website, which reflects the Company’s new business strategy and provides details on the LITOseek technology platform.

“Our new website and branding for the LITOseek technology platform illustrates Novigenix’s aspiration to become a market leader in data-driven medicine and will help our stakeholders to better understand the value proposition of our oncology business,” said Dr. Jan Groen, CEO of Novigenix. “Part of the new strategy is the move from RT-PCR to a full immuno-transcriptome sequencing technology. Through the newly developed LITOseek platform, we will be able provide our customers with an NGS-based solution allowing them to implement our proprietary data analysis pipeline on their own instruments. Currently Novigenix is the first liquid biopsy based immuno-transcriptomic NGS company in the molecular diagnostic arena.”

Convergence in Oncology Summit

Dr. Jan Groen will lead the discussion of the panel "Advances in Molecular Diagnostics: Early Cancer Detection & Therapy Optimization" at the next Convergence in Oncology Summit. The panel starts at 13:15 on 12 September 2019 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About LITOseek

Novigenix’s blood Immuno-Transcriptomic sequence platform, LITOseek, analyzes the gene expression modifications (mRNA signatures) induced by the host response to various triggers, such as the onset of cancer. Disease specific algorithms are developed combining the mRNA signature with clinical and medical parameters. The combination of mathematical models with machine learning and collection of new data enables the continuous improvement of the predictive and adaptive algorithms.

About Novigenix

Novigenix is committed to providing a new understanding of the human host response against cancer. The Company was founded on the vision that Immuno-Transcriptomics will bring unprecedented advances in diagnosing and treating cancer patients leading to significant improvement in healthcare. Novigenix’s unique Immuno-Transcriptomics technology enables an accelerated identification of disease specific mRNA signatures of circulating immune cells, which combined with machine learning and predictive algorithms, can predict onset and progression of disease. The Company has established a valuable multicultural biobank and database of over 1,400 patients at risk of colorectal cancer (CRC) and has launched its first blood-based molecular diagnostic product, Colox®, for the early detection of colon cancer. For more information visit www.novigenix.com.

