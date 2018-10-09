Novitas Solutions awarded national contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Novitas Solutions, Inc. (Novitas) has been awarded a national contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to perform financial management activities for the Office of Financial Management (OFM) on the Exchange data produced by the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO). OFM serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Comptroller for CMS. CCIIO is the CMS division responsible for implementing and operating the Health Insurance Exchanges throughout the United States and territories, as well as for various financial programs associated with the Exchanges. Novitas has held this contract since 2013.

"I am extremely pleased that CMS has awarded this contract to Novitas and proud of the dedicated team of professionals that manage and run this scope of work. This win by Novitas demonstrates that we are a recognized leader in financial management services where attention to detail, well-developed reconciliation processes, and controls are critical to managing financial transactions totaling billions of dollars," CEO Harvey Dikter said.

Novitas will continue to perform financial management activities for the contract including financial accounting, reporting and debt management functions for certain CCIIO transactions such as reinsurance contributions, risk adjustment and risk corridor charges, and risk adjustment user fees.

Novitas Solutions, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diversified Service Options, Inc., doing business as GuideWell Source, a subsidiary of GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation. Novitas provides administrative services processing for government-sponsored health care programs on behalf of the federal government and currently administers the Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) Jurisdiction L and Jurisdiction H contracts, which span 11 states and Washington D.C.

