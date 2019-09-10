NovoEd : and Partners Take Home Five Coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

Wins with Forrester, Future Workplace, Kraft Heinz and PerkinElmer reinforce innovation in enterprise learning

NovoEd, provider of the SaaS platform that powers Real LearningTM for the skills that matter most to modern learners, today announced that in conjunction with partners including Forrester, Future Workplace, Kraft Heinz, and PerkinElmer, it has won five prestigious Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards. Each company partners with NovoEd to further critical skill development in areas including leadership, AI for HR, onboarding, communications, and customer experience management.

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards entries are evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

“Our partners are leading the way in providing their employees with innovative learning opportunities focused on driving business performance,” said Ed Miller, CEO of NovoEd. “We are impressed with the impact these organizations are having and are proud to support them with learning technology to advance their strategic learning initiatives.”

NovoEd and its partners took home the following awards:

Best Certification Program

Forrester won Gold for its CX Certification Program. In response to Forrester’s CX Council’s request that they play a more active role in establishing competencies of CX professionals, Forrester created a CX Certification Program on the NovoEd platform. The program is a rich, interactive, cohort-based learning experience to support collaborative, cross-functional CX initiatives. Since the launch of the program in July 2018, over 1,000 professionals representing 800 different companies have been trained, with course completion rates of 90% and over 500 individuals reaching certification.

Best Advance in Custom Content

Future Workplace won Gold for its Helping HR Practitioners Initiate HR Experiments. This five-week online course was designed to help HR leaders understand the business impact of using artificial intelligence in recruiting, internal talent mobility, learning and development, and coaching to enhance the candidate and employee experience. Future Workplace chose NovoEd as its platform partner to create a cohort-based and semi-synchronous program with an online workspace for sharing ideas, giving feedback, and collaboration. To date, Future Workplace has had a 75% completion rate on its courses.

Best Advance in Leadership Development

Gold. Global Learn & Lead Program – Supporting the Employee Journey. As this leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products transitioned its disparate leadership development efforts to a broader, scalable strategy for its people managers, they established NovoEd as their Learner Experience Technology Platform, drawing on the social and collaborative learning functionality integral to the program.

Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program

PerkinElmer won Silver for its MyPath – Learning for Managers: Transforming the PerkinElmer Learning Experience. To enable its global footprint of teams and managers, PerkinElmer sought to transform their learners’ experience from a traditional classroom “event” to a high-impact, scalable, and accessible virtual learning experience. PerkinElmer selected the NovoEd platform as the “hub” to guide and integrate the seamless, interactive, and engaging end-to-end experience – facilitating lecture, practice, feedback, and collaboration across the learner cohort. To date, MyPath has had an 87% favorable rating on content with 86% of users believing the courses would impact team engagement.

Best Strategy for a Corporate Learning University

Kraft Heinz won Bronze for its Kraft Heinz Ownerversity – In Pursuit of Excellence. In keeping with their meritocratic, empowered culture, the Kraft Heinz Company created a corporate university, Ownerversity, which provides its global workforce with continuous development and growth opportunities. Ownerversity provides employees with a library of over 4,500 online courses and 25 robust custom learning experiences that are delivered on the NovoEd platform. The custom courses have resulted in a 95% satisfaction rate and are for topics and capabilities of strategic importance in which the learning is contextualized and content is practiced and applied in the ‘Kraft Heinz Way.’

“Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Program has recognized leading organizations for the past twenty-plus years for the latest trends in Human Capital Management,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. “The initiatives that were honored are not only innovative but fit the unique needs of the business and create truly remarkable success stories.”

Excellence Awards winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference on February 4-6, 2020 at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. The winners are listed at http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php.

About NovoEd

NovoEd is the provider of the award-winning digital learning platform that powers Real LearningTM for skills that matter most to modern learners. The platform enables the creation, curation, and delivery of engaging learning experiences that build high-value skills, enable business transformation, and improve organizational performance. Millions of adult learners have developed their skills using NovoEd for peer learning and feedback, coaching and mentorship, and team-based projects. Fortune 1000 companies, social impact organizations, and executive education providers rely on NovoEd’s intuitive and responsive interface and powerful analytics to drive and sustain learning engagement and outcomes. Visit www.NovoEd.com to learn more.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. (www.brandonhall.com)

